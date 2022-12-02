ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First Coast News

Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for 20th year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for a 20th year at Old St. Andrew’s Church in downtown. The display is being hosted by the Jacksonville Historical Society and has transformed the church into a winter wonderland. From December 8th to December 27th, more than 50...
Action News Jax

SPOTLIGHT: Familiar Christmas events return to Jax area

Jacksonville, Fl — As we draw closer to Christmas, more holiday staples are returning to the Jacksonville area, including the Jacksonville Symphony’s Holiday Pops and more. Deck the Chairs in Jacksonville Beach features a nightly light show Friday - Sunday, sponsored by Visit Jacksonville. Nights of Lights continues...
Action News Jax

Welcome to Vintage Market Days of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Vintage Market Days will be taking place at Clay County Fairgrounds, 2497 State Rd 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade items, home décor, outdoor furnishings, food, art, and more.
wjct.org

Go | The Best Concerts in Jax This Week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music...
residentnews.net

Riverside author brings Jacksonville communities to life in short story collection

Riverside resident and author Sohrab Homi Fracis draws inspiration from many things, including the Jacksonville neighborhood where he lives and its surrounding communities. In “True Fiction,” his second short story collection, Fracis brings to life the Riverside and Five Points neighborhoods, which serve as the settings for several of the stories in the collection. Readers will recognize familiar locales, from Bold Bean to Riverside Park to Five Points Coffee and Spice.
a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies In Jacksonville To Adopt For Christmas

Puppies know how to steal our hearts. They are sweet and quickly become part of the family. If you live in Jacksonville, Florida, many shelters and rescues are looking for families to adopt their cute pups. However, adopting dogs is a huge responsibility. They aren’t just cute accessories, but living things with unique needs. Consider your options before adopting a new furry member into your family. No rescue wants to see a newly adopted dog return. With that being said, here are 7 adorable puppies in Jacksonville to adopt for Christmas.
floridapolitics.com

Power lines, business headed up at JAXPORT

It’s the direct vessel service that could open new doors for European business locally. It was a day of note for JAXPORT as the money came in to facilitate a long-discussed raising of power lines over the St. Johns River. The initial million dollars arrives in fiscal year 2023, with more than $16 million on the way in 2024, followed by $4 million in 2025 and $1.5 million in 2026.
First Coast News

Man in his 60s found dead at industrial complex in Jacksonville, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A white male in his 60s was found dead at an industrial complex near downtown Jacksonville, police said Sunday night. He was an employee at the business and was discovered by a coworker who came to check on a work project, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He had at least one gunshot wound and a full autopsy will be conducted.
Zoey Fields

Jacksonville man arrested for trespassing at Orange Park business, deputies say

A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday on charges of trespassing and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, deputies said. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to At Home, a home and decor department store located at 1919 Wells Road in Orange Park, at approximately 9:13 p.m. Thursday in reference to trespassing.
First Coast News

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens mourns silverback gorilla

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced the death of their Silverback Gorilla Lash on Thursday. He was one of the zoo's oldest silverbacks. Lash had been receiving treatment for heart disease and arthritis for a while, according to the...
Action News Jax

City of Jacksonville hosts mobile E-Waste collection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Saturday, December 3rd, the City of Jacksonville’s Solid Waste Division is hosting another Mobile Household Hazardous & E-Waste Collection Event at Oceanway Park (12215 Sago Ave) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Types of hazardous household waste...

