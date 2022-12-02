ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies In Jacksonville To Adopt For Christmas

Puppies know how to steal our hearts. They are sweet and quickly become part of the family. If you live in Jacksonville, Florida, many shelters and rescues are looking for families to adopt their cute pups. However, adopting dogs is a huge responsibility. They aren’t just cute accessories, but living things with unique needs. Consider your options before adopting a new furry member into your family. No rescue wants to see a newly adopted dog return. With that being said, here are 7 adorable puppies in Jacksonville to adopt for Christmas.
WCJB

Christmas tree lighting takes place in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City kicked off the Christmas season with its annual tree lightning and christmas market. More than 35 vendors came together so parents could get a head start on their christmas shopping. Kids could play games, take pictures with Santa and enjoy other festive activities.
robertsnapspot.com

Last photo I took in November 2022

Sorry but no, November was not here to stay! December has taken her rightful place. Quick while it is fresh in our memory (card) (ha, ha!), let’s review the last photos of the month:. From my iPhone 13 Pro Max. Skillet Chicken Casserole. Who doesn’t love a casserole? Really…...
residentnews.net

The Way We Were: Marlene Goodwin

Marlene Goodwin is a Jacksonville native, as were her father and his parents. She entered the world in 1936 at St. Vincent’s Hospital. She was the youngest of seven children and had a sister 18 years her senior who served as a second mom. Growing up on Colonial Avenue...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jax Fish Fry building-out in St. Johns County

Jax Fish Fry, which opened its first restaurant at 8380 Baymeadows Road, Suite 8, in Jacksonville, is building-out a restaurant in St. Johns County. St. Johns County issued a permit Nov. 14 for Interior Buildouts Inc. of Jacksonville to renovate a 2,123-square-foot space for Jax Fish Fry at 170 Fountains Way, Suite 7, in The Fountains at St. Johns.
R.A. Heim

Payments up to $4,000 available to some Florida residents

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Africa Studio (Shutterstock) If you're a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, you'll want to know that you might be able to get up to $4,000 dollars from the state to help with your rent or mortgage. But you also must hurry to submit your application in order to be eligible to receive financial assistance to help pay rent or utility bills.
WCJB

Florida Gateway Fairgrounds will hold the 6th annual Sunshine State Classic

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The two-day 6th annual Sunshine State Classic will be underway at Florida Gateway Fairgrounds in Lake City on Friday. They will have the annual Michelle Speight Memorial High Point award, a silent auction, and vendors!. This year, they will have a pulled pork dinner before...
Zoey Fields

Jacksonville man arrested for trespassing at Orange Park business, deputies say

A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday on charges of trespassing and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, deputies said. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to At Home, a home and decor department store located at 1919 Wells Road in Orange Park, at approximately 9:13 p.m. Thursday in reference to trespassing.
First Coast News

Chief Jacques Battiste resigns abruptly in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste has submitted a letter of resignation this week to County Manager William Fallon, according to the county. This comes a little more than a year after he was sworn in. Battiste's last official day of duty for GCPD will...
First Coast News

Man in his 60s found dead at industrial complex in Jacksonville, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A white male in his 60s was found dead at an industrial complex near downtown Jacksonville, police said Sunday night. He was an employee at the business and was discovered by a coworker who came to check on a work project, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He had at least one gunshot wound and a full autopsy will be conducted.

