House from 'Christmas Story' being sold by Ponte Vedra man, but not without controversy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a holiday tradition for millions of families across America. However, this holiday season the movie 'A Christmas Story' will be played on TV and you can actually own the house from the movie. And there's plenty of drama in the backstory about the sale of...
7 Adorable Puppies In Jacksonville To Adopt For Christmas
Puppies know how to steal our hearts. They are sweet and quickly become part of the family. If you live in Jacksonville, Florida, many shelters and rescues are looking for families to adopt their cute pups. However, adopting dogs is a huge responsibility. They aren’t just cute accessories, but living things with unique needs. Consider your options before adopting a new furry member into your family. No rescue wants to see a newly adopted dog return. With that being said, here are 7 adorable puppies in Jacksonville to adopt for Christmas.
What is a Squishmallow? One of this year's hottest Christmas gifts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They're one of this year's hottest toys but if you don't have kids, perhaps you've never heard of them. Squishmallows have been rising in popularity for their cute faces and unique personalities. But what exactly are they?. The adorable plush animals have their own unique name...
Christmas tree lighting takes place in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City kicked off the Christmas season with its annual tree lightning and christmas market. More than 35 vendors came together so parents could get a head start on their christmas shopping. Kids could play games, take pictures with Santa and enjoy other festive activities.
Last photo I took in November 2022
Sorry but no, November was not here to stay! December has taken her rightful place. Quick while it is fresh in our memory (card) (ha, ha!), let’s review the last photos of the month:. From my iPhone 13 Pro Max. Skillet Chicken Casserole. Who doesn’t love a casserole? Really…...
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announces death of Lash the silverback gorilla
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is mourning the loss of its oldest silverback gorilla. Lash would have turned 46 years old on Christmas Day, the Zoo said in a Facebook post on Thursday. The Zoo said the median life expectancy for silverbacks is 33 years old.
The Way We Were: Marlene Goodwin
Marlene Goodwin is a Jacksonville native, as were her father and his parents. She entered the world in 1936 at St. Vincent’s Hospital. She was the youngest of seven children and had a sister 18 years her senior who served as a second mom. Growing up on Colonial Avenue...
Jax Fish Fry building-out in St. Johns County
Jax Fish Fry, which opened its first restaurant at 8380 Baymeadows Road, Suite 8, in Jacksonville, is building-out a restaurant in St. Johns County. St. Johns County issued a permit Nov. 14 for Interior Buildouts Inc. of Jacksonville to renovate a 2,123-square-foot space for Jax Fish Fry at 170 Fountains Way, Suite 7, in The Fountains at St. Johns.
Payments up to $4,000 available to some Florida residents
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Africa Studio (Shutterstock) If you're a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, you'll want to know that you might be able to get up to $4,000 dollars from the state to help with your rent or mortgage. But you also must hurry to submit your application in order to be eligible to receive financial assistance to help pay rent or utility bills.
Florida Gateway Fairgrounds will hold the 6th annual Sunshine State Classic
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The two-day 6th annual Sunshine State Classic will be underway at Florida Gateway Fairgrounds in Lake City on Friday. They will have the annual Michelle Speight Memorial High Point award, a silent auction, and vendors!. This year, they will have a pulled pork dinner before...
1800's shipwreck revealed on Little Talbot Island
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole exposed wooden beams of the shipwreck. Archeologist are working to narrow down the date of the ship and determine its identity.
Clay County first-grader gets to sing with Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County first-grader got the chance to sing with two musical icons on Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”. Rosie, who attends RideOut Elementary School in Middleburg, sang “Amazing Grace” and “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” with Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson.
'Operation Young Guns' nets hundreds of arrests in Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An initiative put forth by the Seventh Judicial Circuit has generated 200 criminal cases, 190 defendants and over 570 charges for gun-related crimes. The Seventh Judicial Circuit started the initiative, called 'Operation Young Guns', back in May to address the dramatic increase in gun violence involving young adults.
North Carolina man finds U-Haul stolen in Jacksonville ransacked, missing catalytic converter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Austin Bembridge woke up Sunday morning in Jacksonville a little over five hours from his final destination. U-Haul keys in hand, he went to his hotel's parking lot, where his heart sunk. "Every step I made I could see more a parking space; another parking space...
Video: Florida Police Officer Unable To Swim Jumps Into Pond To Save Drowning Baby
A police officer from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Me’Atia Sanderson, jumped in a pond to save a drowning baby in Jacksonville, Florida despite being unable to swim, according to WTSP News. A graphic video of Officer Sanderson jumping into a retention pond on June 9 to save the...
Jacksonville man arrested for trespassing at Orange Park business, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday on charges of trespassing and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, deputies said. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to At Home, a home and decor department store located at 1919 Wells Road in Orange Park, at approximately 9:13 p.m. Thursday in reference to trespassing.
Murder charges dropped against Jacksonville man whose girlfriend was found in Marco Lake
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in a San Marco lake did not commit the crime, according to a court filing in the case. Instead, the filing says, she was killed by a man she'd just shot in the abdomen. On...
Chief Jacques Battiste resigns abruptly in Glynn County
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste has submitted a letter of resignation this week to County Manager William Fallon, according to the county. This comes a little more than a year after he was sworn in. Battiste's last official day of duty for GCPD will...
Man in his 60s found dead at industrial complex in Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A white male in his 60s was found dead at an industrial complex near downtown Jacksonville, police said Sunday night. He was an employee at the business and was discovered by a coworker who came to check on a work project, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He had at least one gunshot wound and a full autopsy will be conducted.
Nocatee fitness group warns about dangers of busy intersection after collision with distracted driver
NOCATEE, Fla. — A popular Nocatee fitness group is warning about the dangers of a busy intersection after they say a distracted driver drove into the crowd of walkers Wednesday night. Members of NocRucks gathered for their weekly group walk and headed to the Willow Cove neighborhood to look...
