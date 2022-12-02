Read full article on original website
SPOTLIGHT: Familiar Christmas events return to Jax area
Jacksonville, Fl — As we draw closer to Christmas, more holiday staples are returning to the Jacksonville area, including the Jacksonville Symphony’s Holiday Pops and more. Deck the Chairs in Jacksonville Beach features a nightly light show Friday - Sunday, sponsored by Visit Jacksonville. Nights of Lights continues...
Free holiday movie night for Clay County residents in the Historic Triangle
A free holiday movie night will be held in the Clay County historic Triangle Courtyard on Saturday, Dec. 10 for families, children and residents. Holiday movie night is sponsored by the Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller's Office and Archives Division Center.Photo byClay County Government.
Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for 20th year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for a 20th year at Old St. Andrew’s Church in downtown. The display is being hosted by the Jacksonville Historical Society and has transformed the church into a winter wonderland. From December 8th to December 27th, more than 50...
Riverside author brings Jacksonville communities to life in short story collection
Riverside resident and author Sohrab Homi Fracis draws inspiration from many things, including the Jacksonville neighborhood where he lives and its surrounding communities. In “True Fiction,” his second short story collection, Fracis brings to life the Riverside and Five Points neighborhoods, which serve as the settings for several of the stories in the collection. Readers will recognize familiar locales, from Bold Bean to Riverside Park to Five Points Coffee and Spice.
House from 'Christmas Story' being sold by Ponte Vedra man, but not without controversy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a holiday tradition for millions of families across America. However, this holiday season the movie 'A Christmas Story' will be played on TV and you can actually own the house from the movie. And there's plenty of drama in the backstory about the sale of...
SwimFun Academy in Jacksonville is saving lives one swim lesson at a time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drowning is one of the leading causes of death among children. According to the CDC, more children ages 1-4 die from drowning than any other cause in the United States. But there's a new business on the First Coast that hopes to teach kids to swim...
What is a Squishmallow? One of this year's hottest Christmas gifts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They're one of this year's hottest toys but if you don't have kids, perhaps you've never heard of them. Squishmallows have been rising in popularity for their cute faces and unique personalities. But what exactly are they?. The adorable plush animals have their own unique name...
Farm Share giving away free food in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food will be available on Dec, 3rd in Lake City on a first-come, first-served basis. Farm Share is holding a food giveaway at the Lake City Police Department starting at 8 a.m. The event will end when supplies run out. Farm Share is a...
Go | The Best Concerts in Jax This Week
Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music...
Clay County first-grader gets to sing with Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County first-grader got the chance to sing with two musical icons on Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”. Rosie, who attends RideOut Elementary School in Middleburg, sang “Amazing Grace” and “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” with Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson.
Pat’s Wildways: Bosque Bello Cemetery
If you are looking for an interesting walk on Amelia Island beyond the offerings of Fort Clinch State Park, the Egan’s Creek Greenway or the beach, head out to Bosque Bello Cemetery. You don’t have to know anyone buried there or even be a history buff to enjoy the place. There’s a lot even for a nature lover like me.
7 Adorable Puppies In Jacksonville To Adopt For Christmas
Puppies know how to steal our hearts. They are sweet and quickly become part of the family. If you live in Jacksonville, Florida, many shelters and rescues are looking for families to adopt their cute pups. However, adopting dogs is a huge responsibility. They aren’t just cute accessories, but living things with unique needs. Consider your options before adopting a new furry member into your family. No rescue wants to see a newly adopted dog return. With that being said, here are 7 adorable puppies in Jacksonville to adopt for Christmas.
Enter Here to Win Tickets to The Beach Boys!
The Beach Boys are coming to Jacksonville in 2023 and we want you to see him live! That’s why 104.5 WOKV has your chance to win tickets to their show on February 25th at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. Enter here for your shot at a pair of tickets!. Can’t...
Welcome to Vintage Market Days of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Vintage Market Days will be taking place at Clay County Fairgrounds, 2497 State Rd 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade items, home décor, outdoor furnishings, food, art, and more.
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announces death of Lash the silverback gorilla
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is mourning the loss of its oldest silverback gorilla. Lash would have turned 46 years old on Christmas Day, the Zoo said in a Facebook post on Thursday. The Zoo said the median life expectancy for silverbacks is 33 years old.
Video: Florida Police Officer Unable To Swim Jumps Into Pond To Save Drowning Baby
A police officer from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Me’Atia Sanderson, jumped in a pond to save a drowning baby in Jacksonville, Florida despite being unable to swim, according to WTSP News. A graphic video of Officer Sanderson jumping into a retention pond on June 9 to save the...
The Way We Were: Marlene Goodwin
Marlene Goodwin is a Jacksonville native, as were her father and his parents. She entered the world in 1936 at St. Vincent’s Hospital. She was the youngest of seven children and had a sister 18 years her senior who served as a second mom. Growing up on Colonial Avenue...
Williams-Sonoma distribution center approved at Perimeter West Industrial Park
Lifestyle cookware and home furnishing brand Williams-Sonoma Inc. is hiring for a Northwest Jacksonville distribution and customer care center that the city approved for build-out Dec. 2. FCL Builders of Itasca, Illinois, will renovate a 168,000-square-foot shell building at 4259 Perimeter Industrial Parkway W. in the Perimeter West Industrial Park...
1800's shipwreck revealed on Little Talbot Island
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole exposed wooden beams of the shipwreck. Archeologist are working to narrow down the date of the ship and determine its identity.
'Operation Young Guns' nets hundreds of arrests in Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An initiative put forth by the Seventh Judicial Circuit has generated 200 criminal cases, 190 defendants and over 570 charges for gun-related crimes. The Seventh Judicial Circuit started the initiative, called 'Operation Young Guns', back in May to address the dramatic increase in gun violence involving young adults.
