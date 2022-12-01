ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Julia Roberts wears dress covered in photos of George Clooney at Kennedy Center Honors

It’s subtle, but can you spot how Julia Roberts just celebrated her good friend George Clooney on the red carpet?. Roberts, 55, wore a playful dress covered in photos of Clooney as she arrived at the Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 4 in Washington, D.C., where Clooney was recognized for his artistic achievements and humanitarian work.
TODAY.com

Keke Palmer announces she's pregnant during 'SNL' opening monologue

During her first-ever opening monologue for "Saturday Night Live" on Dec. 3, Keke Palmer delivered a few jokes — and an announcement. The multi-hyphenate, clad in a brown trench coat, came on stage to say the rumors about her pregnancy were true. "There are people in my comments saying,...
TODAY.com

Heather El Moussa and husband Tarek share 1st look at their new HGTV show

The El Moussas are starting a new chapter of their lives together, surrounding their collective passion for real estate. Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa collaborated on an Instagram post on Friday, Dec. 2, sharing a first look at the couple's new HGTV show, "The Flipping El Moussas."
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia, He Reveals, As He Awaits Baby 13: ‘I Guess I’m Not Superman’

Nick Cannon let his fans know that they shouldn’t worry about his health after he was hospitalized with a case of pneumonia. The TV host took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 2 to share a snap of himself from a hospital bed, revealing he came down with the illness after a “sold-out” performance at Madison Square Garden the night before. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman…,,” he wrote in the caption.
TODAY.com

See Courteney Cox photobomb the famous ‘Friends’ fountain

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the Week, including Courteney Cox, who starred as Monica Geller on "Friends," photobombing at the famous fountain from the show's opening credits and the trend of riders passing out on Australia’s sling-shot ride.Dec. 4, 2022.
TODAY.com

Mayim Bialik honors late co-star Leslie Jordan in heartfelt TikTok video

The late Leslie Jordan made his final appearance posthumously as Phil on the sitcom “Call Me Kat” during the show’s Dec. 1 episode. Jordan, who died in a car crash on Oct. 24 at age 67 after suffering a medical emergency while driving, was featured in the eighth episode of the show’s third season, in an episode titled “Call Me Fancy Puffenstuff.”
TODAY.com

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunite for 'Kenan & Kel' reboot on 'SNL'

The '90s were alive and well on Dec. 3's episode of "Saturday Night Live." The show had a meta parody of the '90s Nickelodeon sitcom "Kenan & Kel," which starred longtime "SNL" star Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell as best friends. In this version, host Keke Palmer — who announced...
TODAY.com

Jesse Tyler Ferguson talks baby #2, new doc, 'Cocaine Bear'

Jesse Tyler Ferguson talks about his Tony-winning performance in the Broadway revival of “Take Me Out” and welcoming his second baby with husband Justin Mikita. He also discusses his new documentary “Broadway Rising,” his role in “Cocaine Bear” and sticks around for a game of Fake Me Out!Dec. 5, 2022.
TODAY.com

'Firefly Lane' fans are picking sides after this Season 2 plot reveal

Warning: This post contains spoilers for "Firefly Lane." The first half of "Firefly Lane" Season Two, the second and final season, premiered on Friday, Dec. 2. After a long wait, fans finally learned what had caused the rift between lifelong friends Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) — and they have thoughts.
TODAY.com

Ashton Kutcher gives rare interview with twin brother

Ashton Kutcher is sitting down for his first joint interview with his twin brother. The “That ‘70s Show” star and his brother, Michael Kutcher, will appear in the upcoming Paramount+ series “The Checkup with Dr. David Agus,” which will premiere on the streaming platform on Dec. 6.
TODAY.com

'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Kirstie Alley, the Emmy award-winning actor, has died. She was 71. The actor's children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed the news in a statement released on Alley's social media on Dec. 5. "To all our friends, far and wide around the world... We are sad to inform you that our...
TODAY.com

Hilaria Baldwin says she and Alec Baldwin are 'hopefully' done having kids

Hilaria Baldwin says she and husband Alec Baldwin may be ready to tap out at seven kids. According to PEOPLE, Hilaria will reveal in an "Extra" interview airing on Monday, Dec. 5, that she’s likely done having children after welcoming her seventh child, Ilaria Catalina Irena, with Alec in Sept. 2022.
TODAY.com

TODAY team channels 'Love Actually' in 2022 holiday video card

The winter festivities are almost at hand, so on Monday, Dec. 5, the TODAY anchors decided the time was right to give viewers a peek at their annual holiday video card. And this year, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer and the rest of the familiar faces from Studio 1A got into the spirit for the must-see Yuletide greeting by channeling the must-see Christmas movie “Love Actually.”
TODAY.com

'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown says Kody and their sons are 'very estranged'

Janelle Brown sheds some light on Kody's strained relationship with two of their sons in the latest episode of "Sister Wives." Throughout this season, several of Kody's children have said that they're not particularly close to the father of 18. During Sunday night's episode, Janelle shares new details about the tensions in their branch of the large family.
TODAY.com

Elliot Page reveals vulnerable memoir cover: ‘I can be myself, in this body’

Elliot Page continues to share his story of coming out as transgender, this time through the lens of his new upcoming memoir, "Pageboy." Page, 35, shared an Instagram Monday of the cover, which features the actor in a short haircut and plain, sleeveless T-shirt and jeans, staring at the camera with confidence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy