Julia Roberts wears dress covered in photos of George Clooney at Kennedy Center Honors
It’s subtle, but can you spot how Julia Roberts just celebrated her good friend George Clooney on the red carpet?. Roberts, 55, wore a playful dress covered in photos of Clooney as she arrived at the Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 4 in Washington, D.C., where Clooney was recognized for his artistic achievements and humanitarian work.
Keke Palmer announces she's pregnant during 'SNL' opening monologue
During her first-ever opening monologue for "Saturday Night Live" on Dec. 3, Keke Palmer delivered a few jokes — and an announcement. The multi-hyphenate, clad in a brown trench coat, came on stage to say the rumors about her pregnancy were true. "There are people in my comments saying,...
Harry and Meghan say ‘no one knows the full truth’ in new trailer for Netflix series
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are sharing their side of the story in their new Netflix documentary, “Harry & Meghan.”. The couple, who opted out of life as full-time members of the royal family in 2021, is offering fans a glimpse into their life in the new six-part documentary series.
Heather El Moussa and husband Tarek share 1st look at their new HGTV show
The El Moussas are starting a new chapter of their lives together, surrounding their collective passion for real estate. Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa collaborated on an Instagram post on Friday, Dec. 2, sharing a first look at the couple's new HGTV show, "The Flipping El Moussas."
Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia, He Reveals, As He Awaits Baby 13: ‘I Guess I’m Not Superman’
Nick Cannon let his fans know that they shouldn’t worry about his health after he was hospitalized with a case of pneumonia. The TV host took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 2 to share a snap of himself from a hospital bed, revealing he came down with the illness after a “sold-out” performance at Madison Square Garden the night before. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman…,,” he wrote in the caption.
See Courteney Cox photobomb the famous ‘Friends’ fountain
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the Week, including Courteney Cox, who starred as Monica Geller on "Friends," photobombing at the famous fountain from the show's opening credits and the trend of riders passing out on Australia’s sling-shot ride.Dec. 4, 2022.
Mayim Bialik honors late co-star Leslie Jordan in heartfelt TikTok video
The late Leslie Jordan made his final appearance posthumously as Phil on the sitcom “Call Me Kat” during the show’s Dec. 1 episode. Jordan, who died in a car crash on Oct. 24 at age 67 after suffering a medical emergency while driving, was featured in the eighth episode of the show’s third season, in an episode titled “Call Me Fancy Puffenstuff.”
9 Questions I Need Netflix's "That '90s Show" To Answer
I absolutely love that Eric and Donna named their daughter after Star Wars.
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunite for 'Kenan & Kel' reboot on 'SNL'
The '90s were alive and well on Dec. 3's episode of "Saturday Night Live." The show had a meta parody of the '90s Nickelodeon sitcom "Kenan & Kel," which starred longtime "SNL" star Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell as best friends. In this version, host Keke Palmer — who announced...
Maren Morris talks ‘Humble Quest,’ motherhood and finding herself
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, artist Maren Morris talks with Willie Geist about becoming a new mom during the pandemic, songwriting and using her voice and platform to speak out on important issues.Dec. 4, 2022.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson talks baby #2, new doc, 'Cocaine Bear'
Jesse Tyler Ferguson talks about his Tony-winning performance in the Broadway revival of “Take Me Out” and welcoming his second baby with husband Justin Mikita. He also discusses his new documentary “Broadway Rising,” his role in “Cocaine Bear” and sticks around for a game of Fake Me Out!Dec. 5, 2022.
'Firefly Lane' fans are picking sides after this Season 2 plot reveal
Warning: This post contains spoilers for "Firefly Lane." The first half of "Firefly Lane" Season Two, the second and final season, premiered on Friday, Dec. 2. After a long wait, fans finally learned what had caused the rift between lifelong friends Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) — and they have thoughts.
Ashton Kutcher gives rare interview with twin brother
Ashton Kutcher is sitting down for his first joint interview with his twin brother. The “That ‘70s Show” star and his brother, Michael Kutcher, will appear in the upcoming Paramount+ series “The Checkup with Dr. David Agus,” which will premiere on the streaming platform on Dec. 6.
Keke Palmer's pregnancy has fans opening up about PCOS and fertility: 'Will I ever have kids?'
Keke Palmer confirmed the rumors about her pregnancy on the Dec. 3 episode of "Saturday Night Live," igniting a conversation among those living with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). During her first-ever opening monologue on the storied stage in Studio 8H, the 29-year-old actor revealed that she's pregnant with her first...
'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley dies at 71
Kirstie Alley, the Emmy award-winning actor, has died. She was 71. The actor's children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed the news in a statement released on Alley's social media on Dec. 5. "To all our friends, far and wide around the world... We are sad to inform you that our...
Hilaria Baldwin says she and Alec Baldwin are 'hopefully' done having kids
Hilaria Baldwin says she and husband Alec Baldwin may be ready to tap out at seven kids. According to PEOPLE, Hilaria will reveal in an "Extra" interview airing on Monday, Dec. 5, that she’s likely done having children after welcoming her seventh child, Ilaria Catalina Irena, with Alec in Sept. 2022.
Harry and Meghan drop full trailer for long awaited docuseries
Netflix on Monday dropped the full trailer for the new documentary “Harry & Meghan” and revealed the first volume will be released on Thursday, December 8th.Dec. 5, 2022.
TODAY team channels 'Love Actually' in 2022 holiday video card
The winter festivities are almost at hand, so on Monday, Dec. 5, the TODAY anchors decided the time was right to give viewers a peek at their annual holiday video card. And this year, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer and the rest of the familiar faces from Studio 1A got into the spirit for the must-see Yuletide greeting by channeling the must-see Christmas movie “Love Actually.”
'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown says Kody and their sons are 'very estranged'
Janelle Brown sheds some light on Kody's strained relationship with two of their sons in the latest episode of "Sister Wives." Throughout this season, several of Kody's children have said that they're not particularly close to the father of 18. During Sunday night's episode, Janelle shares new details about the tensions in their branch of the large family.
Elliot Page reveals vulnerable memoir cover: ‘I can be myself, in this body’
Elliot Page continues to share his story of coming out as transgender, this time through the lens of his new upcoming memoir, "Pageboy." Page, 35, shared an Instagram Monday of the cover, which features the actor in a short haircut and plain, sleeveless T-shirt and jeans, staring at the camera with confidence.
