Denver Broncos come to Russell Wilson's defense and coach Nathaniel Hackett dismisses claims of a rift between QB and teammates as 'all gossip' after 'only half the team attended his birthday'

By Jake Fenner For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

The struggles continue to mount for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. If it wasn't enough that his team is 3-8 in his first season in the Mile High City, rumors abound that he's lost the locker room.

Earlier this week, DailyMail.com reported that only 'half the team' showed up to a birthday party thrown for Wilson by his wife Ciara.

According to reporters in Denver, the party was held on a players' day off and that there's been 'gossip about Russell Wilson's standing in the locker room.'

Rumors swirl around the state of the Broncos locker room & its relationship with Russell Wilson

On Thursday, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett cast doubt on those claims.

'To me, it's all gossip,' Hackett told reporters. We have a fantastic locker room. Look at a guy like Russ; I've never seen anybody work so hard, never seen anybody try to embrace a team like he has.

'Russ is awesome, and we need just to do better as a team and all that stuff is what it is. I love Russ.'

He later stated, 'When you sign up for this profession - quarterback, certain coaches, certain players - if you lose, you're going to get criticism. The idea is you've got to keep your head down, keep working.'

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett denied a rift, saying 'you're going to get criticism'

Hackett wasn't the only one defending Wilson, with offensive lineman Dalton Risner calling the rumors 'hilarious.'

'I know it's not true,' Risner said. 'I know that I know who Russell is. I respect him so much. I respect the way he integrates within our locker room.

'And I feel all year he hasn't been able to catch a break. I feel like all year people are just making up rumors about him, whether that be he's not a good team-mate or he's lost the locker room, apparently, or whatever the heck it is.

'A lot of it is just so outlandish to me because I get to see him work every day. I get to see how much he cares about the guys in the locker room and the devotion he has to this game.'

Wilson's offensive lineman Dalton Risner said his QB 'hasn't been able to catch a break'

Then, Wilson was asked by reporters if he believed teammates had issues with him, his leadership style, or the team's results.

'No. I think that, first of all, everybody wants to win,' Wilson replied. 'I've got great relationships in that locker room. So, whoever is trying to tear it down, you can't.

'The best thing about it is it's been an amazing journey coming here, moving year, being here. It's a blessing to be on this team and I'm honored to be a part of this.'

Wilson later added: 'My confidence never wavers. I know how much work I put into it, I know who I am, I know what I've done. I know this team, too, and how much we're working.'

The Broncos look to bring some confidence back to their play when they travel to the 7-4 Baltimore Ravens this Sunday.

Wilson himself denied the rift telling reporters 'I've got great relationships in that locker room' 

