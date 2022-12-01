Read full article on original website
Related
MinistryWorks Review: Is It Right for Your Business in 2023?
MinistryWorks is a payroll and tax solution for churches and ministries. It has in-house experts with clergy tax law experience and can handle church-specific needs like paying housing allowances. It also assigns a dedicated payroll specialist to assist you. MinistryWorks is best for religious organizations searching for an affordable and reliable payroll solution with solid experience working with churches.
Offrs Review: Is It Right for Your Real Estate Business?
Offrs is a predictive analytics platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and data acquisition to improve lead generation performance by directing agents to homeowner leads who will most likely sell their properties. Using predictive analytics, Offrs analyzes multiple data points to provide agents with in-depth data, ready-to-convert leads, and marketing tools such as email and online ads. Offrs reviews indicate the platform works best for agents and teams looking for new listing leads with the most accurate data.
ReconArt Review: Features, Pricing & Alternatives 2023
ReconArt is an entirely web-based reconciliation solution that allows you to leverage the best practices involved with all aspects of reconciliation. It automates data imports/exports, complex matching rules, and multisided reconciliation and is packaged in a highly intuitive, user-friendly platform that offers speed, scale, and audit readiness. Although it may...
