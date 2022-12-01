ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BHG

Sale Alert! Amazon Slashed Vacuum Prices for Cyber Monday—and These Are the Best Ones to Shop

Cyber Monday is officially here, and that means the height of the deals has also arrived. While you’re exploring new decor, updated kitchen must-haves, and cozy finds to keep you warm throughout the winter, don’t forget to check in on your floorcare essentials, like your vacuum. Today is one of the top days to score some of the lowest prices of the season on vacuums, and Amazon is definitely up to the challenge.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Billboard

Walmart Cyber Monday 2022: Here’s What’s Still on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Cyber Monday isn’t over yet! Although Walmart rolled out select Black Friday deals earlier than usual this year, the mega-retailer also launched a round of Cyber Monday sales on Monday (Nov. 28). Walmart+ members received early access to shop early Cyber Monday deals seven hours before the sale officially began. Curious about Walmart+? It’s $12.95/month or $98 for the annual membership and includes early access to...
WEKU

How stores ended up with too many (wrong) clothes

Remember when we couldn't get enough athleisure? Or pajamas? Now, the hottest question for clothing retailers is whether they've got an "inventory glut." For shoppers, this means discounts.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Black Friday at Costco Starts Today

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not Thatand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
The Hill

Amazon: Holiday shopping weekend ‘biggest ever’

Amazon said Wednesday that it hit record-breaking sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The e-commerce company said the five days between Thanksgiving and the end of Cyber Monday was its “biggest ever” shopping weekend, with customers buying hundreds of millions of toys, clothes and Amazon devices like the Kindle, Echo and home security system Ring.
The Independent

Black Friday delivers lowest consumer technology sales since 2017

Air fryers, clothes airers and electric blankets bucked a downward trend for Black Friday sales this year as budget-conscious consumers took a cautious approach to the event.This year’s Black Friday delivered the weakest results for the technology and durables sector for five years, with the total market down 2.1% and online sales by value falling 3.8%, according to analysts GfK.However, consumers seeking to cut energy bills sent sales of air fryers up 145% in a year in one of the few positives in an otherwise disappointing event for retailers.Other top-selling energy-efficient appliances included electric blankets, heated clothes airers and heated...
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Costco vs. Walmart

Costco and Walmart are both outperforming the broader market. Both retail giants are also performing admirably in a deteriorating retail market. Walmart trades at a better valuation, but Costco has other advantages for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Albany Herald

Last Call! Nike's Extending Its 60% Off Cyber Monday Discount Until Tonight

In previous years, shoppers waited for Cyber Monday to get the best online deals on their favorite pair of shoes. I remember as a teenager saving up my allowance for most of the year to buy a specific pair of Nikes that I just had to have. (I wore those sneakers proudly until I wore a hole in them years later.)
Axios

Bath & Body Works Candle Day sale returns with $9.95 candles

Bath & Body Works’ popular Candle Day sale is back but with a rare 30-cent price drop despite inflation. The big picture: Days after record Cyber Monday and Black Friday spending, the made-up holiday for candles is Thursday, Dec. 1, for loyalty members and retailers including Bath & Body are firing up discounts.

