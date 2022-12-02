ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kmyu.tv

Avalanche Awareness Week kicks off with one official sharing his own harrowing story

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The fourth annual Utah Avalanche Awareness Week kicked off Monday night with an event in Sugar House Park. Various groups and agencies, including the Utah Avalanche Center, Salt Lake County Search and Rescue and the Utah Snowmobile Association, turned out for the event. It included mock avalanche rescue drills, kids activities, and avalanche rescue dogs.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
kslnewsradio.com

Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
ksl.com

10 Christmas movies that were filmed in Utah

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. There are two types of people in this world: those who love Hallmark Christmas movies, and those who are — well, Grinches. Love them or hate them, the time of year for cheesy Christmas movies is here. According to the Utah...
kmyu.tv

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow coming to Utah's northern mountains

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Northern mountains are expected to pick up 5-10" of snow with the storm moving in Sunday night through Monday. The storm's impact on the Wasatch Front valleys will be minimal, with a trace to 2" of snow expected. The cold front will be moving...
ABC4

Where to see the best holiday lights in Utah

The holiday season is here and that means storefronts, houses, and parks across the state of Utah will light up with displays, decorations, and more to bring about the holiday spirit.
kjzz.com

Troopers respond to over 100 crashes in Utah on snowy morning

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they responded to over 100 crashes on the morning following a snowstorm. The storm moved in early Friday morning and impacted roads for drivers around the Wasatch Front, even in areas where snow had stopped falling. Officials said they...
kslnewsradio.com

Checking in on the status of full-day kindergarten in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Months after lawmakers proposed a bill for full-day kindergarten classes, the debate continues over whether the change would benefit kids, parents and teachers. Policy analyst with Voices for Utah Children Anna Thomas joined KSL NewsRadio’s Dave and Dujanovic to discuss whether the option could be...

