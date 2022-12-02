Read full article on original website
Wrongful death trial of woman killed by Arches gate begins
A civil trial begins Monday over the 2020 death of Esther Nakajjigo, who was killed in a traumatic accident at Arches National Park.
KSLTV
‘It’s kind of an eerie feeling;’ Utah man living in Hawaii witnesses Mauna Loa eruption
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man has a front-row seat to the Mauna Loa Volcano eruption happening on the Big Island of Hawaii. David Bryner is originally from St. George and now lives in Kona, working as a tennis instructor. “I was on my way to work and...
kmyu.tv
Avalanche Awareness Week kicks off with one official sharing his own harrowing story
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The fourth annual Utah Avalanche Awareness Week kicked off Monday night with an event in Sugar House Park. Various groups and agencies, including the Utah Avalanche Center, Salt Lake County Search and Rescue and the Utah Snowmobile Association, turned out for the event. It included mock avalanche rescue drills, kids activities, and avalanche rescue dogs.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Utah’s top home builder went to Washington, D.C., met with Mitt Romney. Here’s why
The cooling U.S. housing market is an opportunity — not roadblock — to solving our affordability crisis, Clark Ivory, CEO of Ivory Homes and Utah’s largest homebuilder, said. He recently met with Sen. Mitt Romney to discuss ways to tackle the nation’s housing crisis and highlight innovative strategies he thinks can change lower costs.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
kmyu.tv
Legendary athletes' stories, memorabilia on display at Utah Sports Hall of Fame Museum
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Karl Malone, Jim McMahon, the Mormon Meteor -- they're all icons in sports with whom many Utahns are familiar. There is a place in Salt Lake City that's sharing not only the names and memorabilia of hundreds of Utah's sports legends, but their incredible stories, too.
Poll: More than a third of Utahns are changing their holiday behavior because of COVID-19. Here’s why virus is still a ‘big deal’ for some
A new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll found more than one third of Utahns are changing their behavior this holiday season due to COVID-19. A public health professor says people are ready to move on from coronavirus despite rising cases and deaths in Utah.
Utah nonprofits ask for help to fulfill holiday wishes for kids in need
It's been a tough year financially for many Utah families and nonprofits are asking for some extra help to make the season a little more magical for kids in need.
KSLTV
With so many kids sick, some Utah pharmacies run out of liquid Tylenol, ibuprofen
SALT LAKE CITY — As parents deal with sick children, some are also facing another challenge. Some common medications can be hard to find, including liquid Tylenol and ibuprofen. One Salt Lake City pharmacy told KSL TV that they’re out of those medicines for kids, and they’re having trouble...
ksl.com
10 Christmas movies that were filmed in Utah
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. There are two types of people in this world: those who love Hallmark Christmas movies, and those who are — well, Grinches. Love them or hate them, the time of year for cheesy Christmas movies is here. According to the Utah...
Utah looks to expand cloud seeding to help with drought, Great Salt Lake
Charles Holmgren turns on a propane tank and turns on the flame on a nearby burner. He'll leave it going, while he does other things on his Tremonton farm.
kmyu.tv
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow coming to Utah's northern mountains
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Northern mountains are expected to pick up 5-10" of snow with the storm moving in Sunday night through Monday. The storm's impact on the Wasatch Front valleys will be minimal, with a trace to 2" of snow expected. The cold front will be moving...
Utah experiences largest population spike in 16 years. Here's where people are moving
Utah’s population skyrocketed between July 2021 and July 2022, marking the largest spike in absolute growth in 16 years, according to a new population estimate report released Thursday.
Where to see the best holiday lights in Utah
The holiday season is here and that means storefronts, houses, and parks across the state of Utah will light up with displays, decorations, and more to bring about the holiday spirit.
Family-friendly Christmas events in Utah
Here’s a running list of Christmas-themed activities and events in Utah that families can enjoy together during this holiday season.
kjzz.com
Troopers respond to over 100 crashes in Utah on snowy morning
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they responded to over 100 crashes on the morning following a snowstorm. The storm moved in early Friday morning and impacted roads for drivers around the Wasatch Front, even in areas where snow had stopped falling. Officials said they...
kslnewsradio.com
Checking in on the status of full-day kindergarten in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Months after lawmakers proposed a bill for full-day kindergarten classes, the debate continues over whether the change would benefit kids, parents and teachers. Policy analyst with Voices for Utah Children Anna Thomas joined KSL NewsRadio’s Dave and Dujanovic to discuss whether the option could be...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Utah
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of northern Utah ahead of a storm coming into the state late Sunday evening and early Monday morning.
