All things aesthetics at Grand Pearl Spa this Thursday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This time of year usually brings a bunch of great events that can get you in the holiday spirit and give you a chance to explore some local businesses doing some really cool things! Grand Pearl Spa is opening their doors for their favorite event of the year, Jingle, Mingle & Cheer this Thursday. You can expect to be wined, dined and blown away with savings on their most loved treatments and products. Make sure to talk to them about their HUGE Botox savings, filler specials, laser specials and package specials on Hydrafacial™ & EmsculptNEO.
Experience magic at Windmill Island Gardens in Holland
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s something special going on this winter at Windmill Island Gardens – it’s called Magic at the Mill, a holiday light show running Fridays & Saturdays, December 2 through 17. This ticketed event will feature a 1000-LED ‘tulip field’ with a light/music show, a meet and greet with Sinkterklaas, and attractions and shops open. Holiday lights adorn campus (buildings, trees, and the windmill) helping to create the ‘magic’ at the mill!
Win a case of four board games from ‘Pictionary’ on ABC
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The holiday season has arrived, and “Pictionary” is making this December extra merry and bright through a festive giveaway! From Monday, Dec. 5-Friday, Dec. 9, twenty-five viewers can win a case of four “Pictionary” board games to keep or share with friends and family!
Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city
Many people spent the chilly afternoon Sunday warming up at Last Mile. It's a Black- and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids. (Dec. 4, 2022)
Get ready for the Holidays with a Sweet Up North Butter Board
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Milk Means More has many ways for you to have a healthy and delicious holiday season. Jenn Struik, a Personal Chef and Registered Dietician, shows us a fun and creative recipe to make our holiday parties and gatherings all the merrier. Butter Boards are very popular on social media and are easy to customize them with all sorts of delicious flavors. The recipe that Jenn shared with us is what she calls he “Sweet Up North Board”. This recipe features Michigan-made ingredients including Michigan Cherries and Maple Syrup.
Protect your home from the elements this winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Rain, sleet and snow can all wreak havoc on our homes especially our basements, you want to make sure your home is protected. Bob from Great Lakes Waterproofing joins us to talk about their process and how it can help you waterproof your home through a non-destructive process. Their water proofing system saves time and money with no need to excavate. It’s also safe for pets, shrubs and landscaping and is more economical than exterior excavation.
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 120422
A cold and quiet day. Mostly sunny skies will prevail with highs once again in the mid 30s. Winds shift to the southwest at 10-15 mph, still breezy but not nearly as much as Saturday. Areas unsheltered from the wind may feel like the 20s most of the day.
Guiding Light adds addiction recovery housing for women
Guiding Light, which has long helped men navigate the road to recovery from addiction, is expanding its program to include services for women. (Dec. 5, 2022)
Catherine’s Health Center expanding to help more patients
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Catherine’s Health Center is a non-profit federally qualified health center serving West Michigan and Kent County. We have expanded to four physical sites over the course of the last year and a half and accept all patients regardless of ability to pay or insurance status for primary medical, behavioral, and dental care. They also recently opened the collocated facility with Streams!
Pfizer announces $750M expansion in Portage
Pfizer is sinking $750 million into its plant near Kalamazoo and preparing to add some 300 jobs as it expands. (Dec. 5, 2022)
Kzoo moves $1M in ARPA funds to low-cost housing project
Kalamazoo city commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to provide $1 million in federal grant money towards a future affordable housing project. (Dec. 5, 2022)
