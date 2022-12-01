Read full article on original website
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
It’s a holiday takeover edition of free and cheap things this week. The weekend of December 10-11 are chock full of events for the family, and each one has a special holiday draw. The kiddos can bring flashlights to find candy canes (four-leaf clover style) in Franklin. Storyteller Emily Arrow will be in West Nashville at beloved bookstore Parnassus for a holiday-themed pajama storytime. The Tennessee State Museum is up to all kinds of spirited shenanigans, and there’s a community bash at the National Museum of African American Music. If that doesn’t get you and your crew in the spirit, Dickens of a Christmas is turning downtown Franklin into one, big holiday storybook.
'Luxury farm-based resort' Southall opens in Franklin
Franklin's Southall has opened with working farm and event center which includes cottages, a restaurant, spa, live music and more. The "luxury farm-based resort" features 62 guest rooms and suites, along with 16 stand-alone cottages and a 15,000-square-foot spa that features eight individual treatment rooms and two suites for couples.
Lotz House hosts illumination ceremony commemorating the Battle of Franklin
On November 30, 1864, at 4:30 p.m. the Battle of Franklin began; on November 30, 2022, the Lotz House lit a luminary in commemoration of “those who died, those who survived, and how it changed Franklin and beyond forever.”. The Battle of Franklin was one of the last great...
Heritage Foundation of Williamson County president pens open letter on Beechwood Hall
Heritage Foundation of Williamson County President and Chief Executive Officer Bari Beasley has penned an open letter on the future of Beechwood Hall following national attention on the historic home. This fall, concerns over the potential demolition of the historic home grew, sparking an online petition and an appearance by...
Spring Hill plant with $2.3B price tag to see $275M expansion
Officials with General Motors, LG Energy Solution and the State of Tennessee announced Friday the Ultium Cells LLC manufacturing plant under construction in Spring Hill will see an additional $275 million in expansion. According to a release from TNECD, the effort will yield 400 jobs — with 1,700 jobs the...
Vandy loses QB Wright, RB Davis, others to transfer portal
While the Vanderbilt Commodores saw significant progress in Year 2 under head coach Clark Lea, the 2023 version of the team will look drastically different than 2022’s. Quarterback Mike Wright, running backs Ray Davis and Rocko Griffin, receiver Devin Boddie Jr., safety Chase Lloyd, linebacker Daniel Martin, tight end Joel DeCoursey and punter Jared Wheatley all recently announced they have entered the NCAA transfer portal.
