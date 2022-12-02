Read full article on original website
alxnow.com
PHOTOS: Alexandria’s Scottish Christmas Walk Parade in Old Town
It was an unseasonably warm 60 degrees on Saturday afternoon (Dec. 3) in Old Town for the Campagna Center’s 51st Scottish Christmas Walk Parade. The parade is one of the most popular events in the city, bringing thousands of participants, including Irish dancers, historic reenactors and the City of Alexandria Pipes and Drums. It is considered the highlight of a weekend full of events.
macaronikid.com
Don't Miss Enchant in Washington DC!
Is back in Washington, DC at Nationals Park! Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open through January 1. The spectacular story-themed Maze has an all-new theme this year - Santa's Magic Timepiece. Guests will stroll through over 4 million dazzling lights using a Maze Passport on a quest to put back together Santa's Magic Timepiece by finding 8 stars, so Santa can deliver all the presents around the world in one night. Wander through lighted tunnels, larger-than-life displays, and take some photos at the 100 foot tall Christmas tree. Finish your search and you may have a chance to win a trip to the set of a Hallmark Channel movie.
WTOP
Touring through a winter wonderland: Where to see holiday lights in the DC area
Light festivals and displays are an opportunity for families throughout the DMV to enjoy some holiday spirit together. Here is a list of where you can see holiday lights in the D.C. area:. Maryland. Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg. The Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg is welcoming visitors for another...
WUSA
Downtown Holiday Market set to welcome half a million shoppers
WASHINGTON — The Downtown Holiday Market is in full swing in Penn Quarter. Vendors say they’ll come back each year for what’s become a beloved holiday tradition in D.C. Underneath the twinkle lights, the Downtown Holiday Market has artisan goods from more than 70 vendors to showcase this year. At Toro Mata, Hector Zarate of Arlington sources gifts from Peruvian artists.
ffxnow.com
Winter Lantern Festival will light up Tysons this month in D.C. area debut
Thousands of lanterns will take over Lerner Town Square at Tysons II this winter. Based in New York City, the Winter Lantern Festival will bring over 10,000 Chinese-style lanterns to Tysons for a nearly two-month stay from Dec. 16 through Feb. 12. This will be its first-ever stop in the D.C. area, the festival announced Wednesday (Nov. 30).
National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
The National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony was held a few days ago, and photographer Tavan Smith was there to capture scenes from the event. The White House, Washington, D.C. (photo by Tavan Smith/Prince William Living)
WAMU
Get Out There: It’s holiday markets season around the D.C. region
The D.C. region has some amazing holiday markets, and WAMU senior producer Ryan Benk joined Get Out There this week to discuss some of the best options. Here are some local holiday markets where you can find gifts, seasonal bites and hot drinks, and other festive offerings:. D.C.’s Downtown Holiday...
nomadlawyer.org
Rockville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Rockville, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rockville Maryland. Located in the southern part of Maryland, Rockville offers visitors a range of things to do. The city is home to many galleries, parks and recreational centers. The city is also home to several major regional shopping centers. There are many small...
theburn.com
Reston’s Fogo de Chão throws food-filled opening night party
The new Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse officially opens today at the Reston Town Center. And Thursday evening, they threw a packed opening night party filled with vast quantities of food and cocktails. Your intrepid Burn reporter was on the scene and took photos of all the festivities (below)...
fox5dc.com
Newly created non-profit helps feed Northern Virginia families impacted by inflation
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - As the holiday season gets under full swing and inflation continues to rise, many residents across the DMV are dealing with food insecurity and homelessness, so to help, non-profits, such as Built to Serve based in Northern Virginia, are doing what they can to provide healthy foods those in need.
findingfarina.com
5 Things to Do When Visiting Potomac, Maryland
Did you know that Potomac is one of the oldest settlements in the United States? With deep American history preserved throughout the town and landmarks, there really is so much to do in Potomac. From going on a brewery tour to picking up a tasty cup of coffee, there are...
Fairfax Times
Parents express concern with homeless in MCC
Some McLean parents are expressing concerns about a homeless man who sleeps in the McLean Community Center (MCC) while their children are attending classes in the facility. Not only are they worried for the safety of their children, but they’re also voicing that they don’t believe the man is getting services that he needs.
WTOP
Questions to consider before welcoming a pet into your home
Some families might consider pets as holiday gifts, and even Maryland’s incoming governor Wes Moore said he has promised his children a puppy. But before making a commitment to add a pet to the family, here are some things to consider first. “We really take a conversation-based approach to...
fox5dc.com
3 transported after Fairfax County carbon monoxide emergency
CENTREVILLE, Va. - A carbon monoxide emergency in Fairfax County sent three people to the hospital Thursday night. The emergency was reported at 6:45 p.m. in the 14400 block of Black Horse Court in the Centreville area after high levels of carbon monoxide were reported in the home. The three...
WJLA
Fairfax County special education teacher arrested after assaulting student on 2 occasions
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County special education teacher was arrested Friday morning for an assault she committed on a student, the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said. Amy Bonzano, 50, of Falls Church, allegedly physically assaulted a student from Marshall High School on Sept. 28. Another...
georgetowner.com
Bidens, Macrons Dine in Georgetown
“Welcoming some friends to town,” wrote President Joe Biden on the POTUS Twitter account. Biden and first lady Jill Biden brought French President Emmanuel Macron and the French first lady Brigitte Macron to Fiola Mare at Washington Harbour on the Georgetown waterfront shortly before 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30. Biden posted a picture of the four at Fiola Mare, showing him enjoying ice cream, next to windows overlooking the Potomac River. They left at 10 p.m.
bethesdamagazine.com
Despite low coronavirus numbers, Montgomery County health officials urge residents to be vigilant for holiday season
COVID-19 levels remain low, according to recent county metrics — but health officials are still advising people to be vigilant in the coming weeks, as holiday gatherings occur and the risk of illnesses increase at indoor events. According to the weekly county Department of Health and Human Services’ pulse...
ffxnow.com
UPDATED: One dead after multiple vehicle crash in Tysons shuts down Beltway
(Updated at 3:40 p.m.) One person was killed this morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the Capital Beltway (I-495) in Tysons. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department had reported that one person had sustained injuries considered life-threatening, but the fatality wasn’t confirmed until just after 10 a.m. by the Virginia State Police.
WJLA
DC's most expensive sandwich: Find out how much it costs and where you can dig in
Joy by Seven Reasons Executive Chef Jose Ignacio "Nacho" Usech shared their brand new brunch menu on Good Morning Washington with Eileen and Kidd. Kidd took a bite out of their $65 Colossal Short Rib Sandwich. Find out more about this sandwich and other tasty brunch dishes at Joy by Seven Reasons.
