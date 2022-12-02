Read full article on original website
Okmulgee County DA speaks out after charging Joe Kennedy with 4 counts of first degree murder
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Warning: this article contains graphic updates from the investigation. UPDATE, 12/5/2022: Okmulgee County District Attorney Carol Iski offered a detailed timeline following the arraignment of Joe Kennedy. Officers from multiple agencies assisted with the investigation, which added to more than 1,000 manhours. Autopsy results show that...
Attorney General O'Connor Charges McIntosh County Couple With 14 Counts Of Embezzlement
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor has charged a McIntosh County couple with 14 counts of embezzlement related to a contracting business they ran. According to O'Connor's office, Victor and Julie Dowling are accused of taking more than $116,000 from customers for projects that they either never started or never finished.
McAlester man charged with murder
Dec. 5—A McAlester man who was arrested following a Dec. 2 standoff in McAlester has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting near Indianola. Court records state Darius Alexander Presley, 21, is accused of fatally shooting Tonya George and shooting another woman twice at a residence in rural Pittsburg County near the intersection of State Highway 113 and Hamilton Loop.
OK AG files embezzlement charges against contractor couple, encourages additional victims to come forward
The Oklahoma Attorney General has filed embezzlement charges in McIntosh County against a husband and wife duo accused of defrauding Oklahomans of thousands of dollars for construction projects they never completed.
Oklahoma man confesses to brutal murders after disappearance
An alleged confession in the brutal murders of four men in Okmulgee County has been released. Newly unsealed court documents reveal that 67-year-old Joseph Kennedy told a friend that he killed the men and cut them up after they had stolen from him.
Haskell County Sheriff's Office locates stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van, and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
Court documents: Joseph Kennedy confessed to killing 4 Okmulgee men and cutting them up
OKMULGEE — A judge has increased bail for Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II to $10 million after a prosecutor said he confessed to a friend he killed four men and cut them up in October. Kennedy has been a person of interest since he fled Oklahoma after the men's bodies...
Affidavit reveals confession details after four Okmulgee men murdered
OKMULGEE, Okla. — An affidavit, unsealed just today, reveals a statement about a confession and possible motive in the murder of four Okmulgee men. Okmulgee Police found the dismembered remains of Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks in the Deep Fork River on Oct. 14. Joseph...
Checotah Man Offering Reward After 1971 Camaro Stolen, Abandoned In Missouri
The owner of a 1971 Camaro is offering a cash reward for information about the person who stole his classic car and drove it all the way to another state. Police said the car was found along a highway Friday afternoon in Missouri. Cameras outside Hosstyle Motorsports off Highway 69...
Suspect charged in Okmulgee quad murder
Charges against Joseph Kennedy filed on December 5 for the deaths of four men in Okmulgee in October.
Former Wewoka Middle School principal faces new lawsuit
A newly filed federal lawsuit spells out unsettling details about a former Wewoka Middle School principal.
Fatal Atoka shooting under investigation
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A large police presence was near Atoka High School Thursday. The Atoka County Sheriff tells News 12 they are investigating a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A school official told News 12 the incident happened at Infantry Park, which is in front of the high school. Atoka...
Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office issues jury duty scam warning
OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a scam warning about jury duty. The sheriff’s office reported residents receiving a call from “918-304-6173″ and the person on the line wanting to speak to person about jury duty. When the number is called...
Court Documents Reveal Suspect Confessed To Killing 4 Okmulgee Men
Newly unsealed court documents say the person of interest in the murders of four men in Okmulgee, confessed that he killed and dismembered them, because he believed they were stealing from him. The affidavit said Joe Kennedy also had one of the victim's bicycles with him, six days after the...
Ada man taken to hospital after crash in Murray County
MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 1 approximately one mile north of Hickory at 12:07 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by Matthew P. Culwell, 40,...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody
Dec. 2—Law enforcement officers said a suspect in an out-of-town shooting is in custody. Officials did not yet release the suspect's name but they were searching in the 200 block of North Ash Street in McAlester for a person they believe is a suspect for an out-of-town shooting. Officials...
