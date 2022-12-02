ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

YAHOO!

McAlester man charged with murder

Dec. 5—A McAlester man who was arrested following a Dec. 2 standoff in McAlester has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting near Indianola. Court records state Darius Alexander Presley, 21, is accused of fatally shooting Tonya George and shooting another woman twice at a residence in rural Pittsburg County near the intersection of State Highway 113 and Hamilton Loop.
KFOR

Oklahoma man confesses to brutal murders after disappearance

An alleged confession in the brutal murders of four men in Okmulgee County has been released. Newly unsealed court documents reveal that 67-year-old Joseph Kennedy told a friend that he killed the men and cut them up after they had stolen from him.
KRMG

Affidavit reveals confession details after four Okmulgee men murdered

OKMULGEE, Okla. — An affidavit, unsealed just today, reveals a statement about a confession and possible motive in the murder of four Okmulgee men. Okmulgee Police found the dismembered remains of Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks in the Deep Fork River on Oct. 14. Joseph...
KXII.com

Fatal Atoka shooting under investigation

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A large police presence was near Atoka High School Thursday. The Atoka County Sheriff tells News 12 they are investigating a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A school official told News 12 the incident happened at Infantry Park, which is in front of the high school. Atoka...
KRMG

Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office issues jury duty scam warning

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a scam warning about jury duty. The sheriff’s office reported residents receiving a call from “918-304-6173″ and the person on the line wanting to speak to person about jury duty. When the number is called...
KXII.com

Ada man taken to hospital after crash in Murray County

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 1 approximately one mile north of Hickory at 12:07 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by Matthew P. Culwell, 40,...
YAHOO!

UPDATE: Suspect in custody

Dec. 2—Law enforcement officers said a suspect in an out-of-town shooting is in custody. Officials did not yet release the suspect's name but they were searching in the 200 block of North Ash Street in McAlester for a person they believe is a suspect for an out-of-town shooting. Officials...

