Read full article on original website
Related
fresnoalliance.com
Can leaders learn from losses?
Voters rejected four local sales tax measures last month. Millions of dollars later—much of it in public funds—they have perhaps taught local leaders some valuable lessons, at least those who have learned to learn from losing. They are few and far between. Proposals for transportation in Fresno and...
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Kings County passes law to keep its groundwater from being sold beyond its borders
In an attempt to stop groundwater from being mined and sold beyond its borders, the Kings County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Nov. 29 that will require anyone moving groundwater outside of Kings to get a permit. That includes groundwater pumped to backfill for surface supplies that farmers or...
fresnoalliance.com
Stir it Up – Wednesday, December 7 at 3 p.m.
Daren’s guest will be Humberto Gomez, Jr. – CDP Region 8 Director. We will discuss the state of Democratic Politics in the Fresno metro area. This is the Community Alliance newspaper show, heard on the first Wednesday of the month.
Comments / 0