Jefferson County's small cities increasingly struggle to fill elected seats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Not long after he and his family moved in 2018, Matthew Brotzge ran as a write-in candidate for commissioner of his new suburban city of Richlawn. He won the seat and was reelected in 2020. The position in the city — population 412 — "runs the gamut," Brotzge said, from helping neighbors with leaf collection and trash pickup issues to property line disputes. He was chosen mayor during last month's general election and is set to take office in January.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Bardstown Road Aglow set to return to the Highlands in full force, promising a surge for small businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road Aglow, a holiday shopping, dining and drinking extravaganza in the Highlands, returns this weekend. The annual celebration is a huge economic boom for area businesses and it's starting even earlier this year. With expanded hours starting at noon, coordinators are thrilled Bardstown Road Aglow will be back to full force after years of pandemic-related restrictions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Metro Council allocates $8 million for new birthing center in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville will help fund a new birthing center at UofL Health-Mary and Elizabeth Hospital. Metro Council approved $8 million for the project in a vote on Thursday night. The American Pregnancy Association describes a birthing center as an alternative for women who want...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Eastbound lanes of Sherman Minton Bridge to close this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the Sherman Minton Bridge will close this weekend for construction. The closure is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Friday and wrap up at 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5. The I-64 east ramp from West Spring Street in New...
NEW ALBANY, IN
First ever Holiday Boat Parade travels through the Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vibrant vessels took to the Ohio River for the first ever Holiday Boat Parade. Boaters took off from the Juniper Beach Docks Sunday evening in Prospect. From there, they traveled south to Knights of Columbus on River Road and then around the East End Bridge onward...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe will close later this month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sweet Surrender Dessert Cafe will close for good later this month. The owners of the Frankfort Avenue made the announcement Thursday on Facebook, saying the final day of business will be Dec. 10. They say they can't overcome the challenges of the current labor market, inflation and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
La Grange teenager dies from crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange teenager died after a crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County on Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on I-71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Lights shine bright at Bardstown Road Aglow for holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The lights are on and the shops are open this holiday season in the Highlands. There were cheers from the crowd as the tree was lit earlier Saturday night for Bardstown Road Aglow. The holiday tradition supports local businesses by boosting holiday sales at Highlands restaurants...
JCPS still looking for sponsors for its annual 'Adopt a Family' winter program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools said it is still 35 sponsors short for its annual "Adopt a Family" winter project. For the past eight years, the district has worked to help homeless, refugee and foster care students by matching them with sponsors who provide presents to ensure their Christmas wishes come true.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville-area hospitals, urgent care centers plagued by long wait times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patients in the Louisville area are waiting hours to be seen by doctors at area urgent cares centers and hospitals -- and some are just giving up. But if you plan ahead, there are some things you can do to save time. Our viewers are quick...
LMPD: Man in 'serious condition' after being stabbed in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was seriously injured after being stabbed in the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported stabbing in the 3900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9:30 p.m. Once on scene, officers...

