wdrb.com
Jefferson County's small cities increasingly struggle to fill elected seats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Not long after he and his family moved in 2018, Matthew Brotzge ran as a write-in candidate for commissioner of his new suburban city of Richlawn. He won the seat and was reelected in 2020. The position in the city — population 412 — "runs the gamut," Brotzge said, from helping neighbors with leaf collection and trash pickup issues to property line disputes. He was chosen mayor during last month's general election and is set to take office in January.
wdrb.com
Highview Holiday Festival still lights up the night despite late payment from Metro Government
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular holiday festival was in jeopardy because they couldn't pay their bills. That's because Louisville Metro is behind on paying invoices to vendors and non-profits. Last month, WDRB News reported that this is due to problems with the city's transition to a new payroll processing...
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown factory buying vacant lot to build apartments for employees
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- City officials are working to finalize the sell of a vacant lot to be developed into housing. The proposal from HC Realty, the real estate arm of local factory Kruger Packaging, includes constructing more than 100 apartment units on the vacant lot. The property is located...
wdrb.com
Bardstown Road Aglow set to return to the Highlands in full force, promising a surge for small businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road Aglow, a holiday shopping, dining and drinking extravaganza in the Highlands, returns this weekend. The annual celebration is a huge economic boom for area businesses and it's starting even earlier this year. With expanded hours starting at noon, coordinators are thrilled Bardstown Road Aglow will be back to full force after years of pandemic-related restrictions.
wdrb.com
Metro Council allocates $8 million for new birthing center in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville will help fund a new birthing center at UofL Health-Mary and Elizabeth Hospital. Metro Council approved $8 million for the project in a vote on Thursday night. The American Pregnancy Association describes a birthing center as an alternative for women who want...
wdrb.com
Eastbound lanes of Sherman Minton Bridge to close this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the Sherman Minton Bridge will close this weekend for construction. The closure is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Friday and wrap up at 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5. The I-64 east ramp from West Spring Street in New...
wdrb.com
Bullitt Central Students make final push for its first Farm-to-table dinner fundraiser
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt Central High School is preparing for its first Farm to Table dinner. BCHS Agriculture teachers Tiphanie Peake and Justin Peake came up with the idea and pitched it to the students, who welcomed the idea. The high schoolers used the greenhouse at the school...
wdrb.com
First ever Holiday Boat Parade travels through the Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vibrant vessels took to the Ohio River for the first ever Holiday Boat Parade. Boaters took off from the Juniper Beach Docks Sunday evening in Prospect. From there, they traveled south to Knights of Columbus on River Road and then around the East End Bridge onward...
wdrb.com
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe will close later this month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sweet Surrender Dessert Cafe will close for good later this month. The owners of the Frankfort Avenue made the announcement Thursday on Facebook, saying the final day of business will be Dec. 10. They say they can't overcome the challenges of the current labor market, inflation and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
wdrb.com
La Grange teenager dies from crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange teenager died after a crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County on Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on I-71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
wdrb.com
Man injured after losing control of U-Haul on Clark Memorial Bridge, striking support beam
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after losing control of a U-Haul truck on the Clark Memorial Bridge on Saturday evening. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, says around 8 p.m. officer responded on a report of a vehicle collision on the Louisville side of the bridge.
wdrb.com
Lights shine bright at Bardstown Road Aglow for holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The lights are on and the shops are open this holiday season in the Highlands. There were cheers from the crowd as the tree was lit earlier Saturday night for Bardstown Road Aglow. The holiday tradition supports local businesses by boosting holiday sales at Highlands restaurants...
wdrb.com
Man killed, woman taken to hospital after shooting near Iroquois Park neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed near the Iroquois Park neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive, near St. Andrews Church Road, at 11:15 p.m. Police found a man and a woman who had both been shot.
wdrb.com
JCPS still looking for sponsors for its annual 'Adopt a Family' winter program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools said it is still 35 sponsors short for its annual "Adopt a Family" winter project. For the past eight years, the district has worked to help homeless, refugee and foster care students by matching them with sponsors who provide presents to ensure their Christmas wishes come true.
wdrb.com
Louisville-area hospitals, urgent care centers plagued by long wait times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patients in the Louisville area are waiting hours to be seen by doctors at area urgent cares centers and hospitals -- and some are just giving up. But if you plan ahead, there are some things you can do to save time. Our viewers are quick...
wdrb.com
12-hour Toys for Tots donation challenge held at Louisville's Metro Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 12-hour challenge to collect toys for kids in downtown Louisville will come to an end Friday evening. Mayor Greg Fischer hosted the event to get donations for Toys for Tots. The deadline to drop off new, unwrapped toys is 6:30 p.m. at Metro Hall. Organizers...
wdrb.com
'Drag Queens on Ice' returns to Paristown to support the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Ice skating in Louisville became a little more fierce on Sunday night. The third annual "Drag Queens on Ice" took place at Paristown's ice rink. Hundreds of people surrounded the ice to watch and cheer on the performers. Some of the areas most popular queens...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man in 'serious condition' after being stabbed in Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was seriously injured after being stabbed in the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported stabbing in the 3900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9:30 p.m. Once on scene, officers...
wdrb.com
Scott County man arrested after fatal crash in Austin, Indiana State Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Scott County man was arrested after a fatal crash in Austin on Friday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police. ISP said a crash occurred around 4 p.m. involving an SUV and motorcycle near the intersection of State Road 256 and South Dowling Street. Police said...
wdrb.com
Start to Finish | 2 local families share memories of the Christmas tree that's now being used for Light Up Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 35-foot Norway Spruce stands in Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville, adorned with thousands of lights. It was the centerpiece of the city's annual Light Up Louisville celebration, but before that, a few Louisville families watched it grow in their front yard. One day last...
