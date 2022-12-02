Paying Off A Stadium Debt: How Much Does Las Vegas Still Owe For Its Share Of Building Raiders Stadium? (Think Ten Figures)

Read full article on original website
Las Vegas Strip Adds Another Huge Casino Project
New hotel casino projects along the Las Vegas Strip continue to proliferate following the slowdown during the covid pandemic. Locals and visitors have gotten used to seeing cranes and construction equipment in the area, and they can expect to see a lot more in the coming months. In recent years,...
Person scores more than $100,000 playing at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas
One person won $100,858 playing Face Up Pai Gow Five Aces on Tuesday. According to a photo, the winning hand was a two of spades, two of diamonds, ten of clubs, eight of diamonds, and six of hearts.
College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Bowl Drama
Despite finishing with an 8-4 regular season record, Notre Dame is still a hot commodity on the bowl market. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, two different bowls--the Gator and Holiday--are battling to secure the Fighting Irish as a participant. "This shouldn't come as a surprise, but there is a...
A 16-mile backup greets Southern California motorists returning from Las Vegas
Motorists returning to Southern California after Thanksgiving in Las Vegas found traffic on the main route across the Nevada border backed up.
National champion coach on shortlist for UNLV job
UNLV has lofty aims for their next football coach. The Rebels recently fired bead coach Marcus Arroyo after three dismal seasons with the team. They’re hoping to replace him with someone who knows how to win. A report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal on potential candidates featured a big name: former LSU Tigers head coach Read more... The post National champion coach on shortlist for UNLV job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Forget Covid, the Las Vegas Strip Faces a Growing Health Crisis
A mandate to close all non-essential businesses in Nevada was handed down on March 17, 2020, by Gov. Steve Sisolak. The coronavirus scare had become a reality and the magnitude of the moment was only beginning to settle in. It was the first time in more than 50 years that...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
'Unspoken Rules about Las Vegas' Straight From Locals Are Game-Changers
Keep these tips in mind if you're going!
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Casino Facing Likely Demolition (or Implosion)
For a city that still has various Elvis Presley's, a few Michael Jackson's, and a Whitney Houston hologram perform every night, Las Vegas has very little nostalgia when it comes to its buildings. The Las Vegas Strip rewards the new and that means that casinos routinely get remodeled and even imploded before something new goes on that site.
Vegas Bowl start time changed due to Raiders game
After it was initially scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Las Vegas Bowl between Florida and No. 14 Oregon State on Dec. 17 will now kick-off at 2:30 p.m. ET, a change brought on by an alteration made to the NFL schedule. With the bowl game set to...
Las Vegas Strip Adds a Very Modern Experience
Over the past few decades, Las Vegas has changed. The city, which was once the home to outdated, sort-of-nostalgic entertainment like Wayne Newton, Carrot Top, and Donny and Marie Osmond, has become the place where huge stars go for residencies. Those old-school Vegas acts still have a home on the...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Nadal, Alcaraz to meet in exhibition at Las Vegas in March
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will resume their rivalry for the ages in an exhibition match in Las Vegas on March 5. Nadal, who is 36, owns a men’s-record 22 Grand Slam titles, including two in 2022 at the Australian Open in January and French Open in June, while Alcaraz, 19, claimed his first major trophy at the U.S. Open in September. The two Spaniards finished 1-2 in this year’s ATP rankings: Alcaraz is the youngest man to finish at No. 1, while Nadal is the oldest to finish at No. 2. They’re also the first two countrymen to lead the men’s rankings since Americans Pete Sampras and Michael Chang in 1996. The match — being touted, boxing-style, as “The Slam: Nadal vs. Alcaraz” — will be held inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Ed Orgeron in play for UNLV coaching job, per report
We could see the return of Ed Orgeron to a college football sideline in 2023. Orgeron is one of the top candidates to take the vacancy at UNLV, according to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Orgeron served as head coach at LSU from 2016 to 2021 and famously helped lead the school to a ...
Purdue, Dayton and Texas A&M withdraw from Las Vegas tournament after past organizing failures
There's more fallout from the over Thanksgiving. Three women's basketball teams withdrew from an upcoming holiday tournament in Las Vegas on Monday over concerns stemming from the Las Vegas Invitational, . Dayton, Purdue and Texas A&M officially pulled out from the upcoming Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic, which is being run by the same group that did the Las Vegas Invitational. Instead, Purdue and Texas A&M are going to play each other separately.
Trech Kekahuna recaps Arizona official visit
Trech Kekahuna had a monster senior season to help perennial powerhouse Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman to another state championship and promptly saw his recruitment explode. The three-star wide receiver backed off a commitment to Wisconsin in early November and has been busy sorting through possible destinations ahead of Signing Day later this month, most recently taking an official visit to Arizona this weekend as the Wildcats made their push for one of the top available players in the West region.
CBS Sports
Watch San Diego vs. UNLV: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The San Diego Toreros will take on the UNLV Rebels at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Longwood Lancers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Toreros proved too difficult a challenge. San Diego skirted by Longwood 71-68 thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Jase Townsend with 0:01 remaining. San Diego got double-digit scores from four players: Townsend (15), guard Wayne McKinney II (15), forward Jaiden Delaire (14), and guard Marcellus Earlington (13).
