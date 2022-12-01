ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs12.com

Sheriff: Florida man breaks into house, stabs puppy with machete

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after deputies said he broke into a house and killed a puppy with a machete. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said 25-year-old Alexander Hernandez-Delgado Jr. broke into a home on Wheeler Road in Dover at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1.
westorlandonews.com

Fingerprints Recovered from Lakeland Car Burglar, Three Suspects Arrested

One of the oldest tools available to law enforcement for solving crimes is the use of fingerprints, and recently the Polk County Sheriff’s Office solved car burglaries using them. Fingerprints recovered from one of four vehicles that were burgled near Lakeland in the fall allowed police to identify a...
floridapolitics.com

Tampa Police Chief resigns amid traffic stop scandal

Mayor Jane Castor said the Chief's 'accomplishments pale in comparison to the priority I place on integrity.'. Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor resigned Monday morning, Mayor Jane Castor announced, after O’Connor controversially appeared to use her position to get out of a traffic citation. In a tweet Monday...

