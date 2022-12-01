Read full article on original website
Related
Former Polk County deputy arrested for stealing from Walmart 9 times, PCSO says
A Polk County detention deputy ended up on the other side of the jail bars after he was caught allegedly stealing from a Mulberry Walmart, according to a release.
Pasco student arrested for bringing knife to school, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday for bringing a knife on campus, according to authorities.
cbs12.com
Sheriff: Florida man breaks into house, stabs puppy with machete
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after deputies said he broke into a house and killed a puppy with a machete. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said 25-year-old Alexander Hernandez-Delgado Jr. broke into a home on Wheeler Road in Dover at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1.
westorlandonews.com
Fingerprints Recovered from Lakeland Car Burglar, Three Suspects Arrested
One of the oldest tools available to law enforcement for solving crimes is the use of fingerprints, and recently the Polk County Sheriff’s Office solved car burglaries using them. Fingerprints recovered from one of four vehicles that were burgled near Lakeland in the fall allowed police to identify a...
Man Brandishing Firearm At Tampa Truck Stop Accidentally Shoots Himself
TAMPA, Fla. – One person was injured Saturday night after a firearm accidentally discharged in the parking lot of The Tampa Truck Stop. Just before 8 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the truck stop located at 6503 North US Highway 301 in
Woman dies after Tampa shooting; gunman at large
Tampa police said they are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and later died from her injuries.
‘Predator’ gave Clearwater teen deadly amount of fentanyl before dumping her body, sheriff says
LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has been charged in the murder of a 16-year-old Clearwater girl who was found dead on the Duke Energy Trail over a year ago, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.
Deputies investigate shooting near Brandon Costco; 1 hurt, 1 detained
One person was hospitalized and another is in custody following a shooting that occurred in Brandon Monday morning, authorities said.
HCSO: A man has been detained after confessing to shooting many cats
During the inquiry, a witness reported seeing a cat with many pellet wounds. A cat with it's owner from help guide.Photo byHelp guide. TAMPA, Florida: The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office stated a 65-year-old man acknowledged shooting numerous animals near his residence.
Man killed after crashing into cow in Manatee County
A Florida man died early Monday morning after crashing into a cow, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a release.
Body found next to Tampa Family Dollar
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a man's death after his body was found next to a local Family Dollar.
School bus crashes with students on board, Tampa authorities say
A school bus carrying an unknown number of students crashed in Hillsborough County Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed with News Channel 8.
Tampa police chief placed on leave after bodycam video shows her flashing badge during traffic stop
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Police Chief Mary O'Connor will be on leave during an investigation into her actions on Nov. 12, when she and her husband were pulled over for driving a golf cart without a license plate tag.
Tampa mayor speaks 1-on-1 with WFLA following police chief’s resignation
Tampa police Chief Mary O'Connor has resigned, according to a release from the City of Tampa.
2 teens seriously injured in fiery Pasco County crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Pasco County that shut down all southbound lanes of I-75 on Saturday night.
floridapolitics.com
Tampa Police Chief resigns amid traffic stop scandal
Mayor Jane Castor said the Chief's 'accomplishments pale in comparison to the priority I place on integrity.'. Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor resigned Monday morning, Mayor Jane Castor announced, after O’Connor controversially appeared to use her position to get out of a traffic citation. In a tweet Monday...
Man shot, robbed by 3 masked suspects in Carrollwood, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting and robbery that happened Thursday night in Carrollwood.
Man arrested for slapping police officers horse, says he ‘didn’t know he wasn’t allowed hit the horse’
A Florida man was arrested on Saturday after Saint Petersburg police officers said they witnessed him slap one of their police horses on the behind.
FHP seeks public’s help to find suspect after fatal crash in Winter Haven
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Winter Haven that happened Saturday evening. The crash happened on North Lake Howard Drive close to 7 p.m. Troopers said that a vehicle was traveling eastbound when it hit the 59-year-old...
Brooksville man dies after flipping pickup, getting ejected during crash on US-301
A Brooksville man was killed in a crash on US-301 in Pasco County.
Comments / 0