New York Post

Dow, stocks tumble despite signs of easing inflation

The Dow fell nearly 300 points in uneven trading on Wall Street early Thursday and bond yields pulled back after the government reported that a measure of inflation that’s closely watched by the Federal Reserve eased in October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 299 points, or 0.8%, to 34,297 and the Nasdaq rose 0.2% at 11 am EST. The S&P 500 was flat. The benchmark index was roughly split between gainers and losers, but some big tech stocks weighed down the broader market. Major indexes are coming off of their second straight month of gains. Yields on both short-term and long-term bonds...
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
msn.com

What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
NEWSBTC

U.S. Economic Data Foils Bitcoin Bulls’ Rally Attempt To Retake $17,000

Bitcoin is retracing and might be at the end of the short-term bullish momentum; the macroeconomic data might have shifted once again against it. The cryptocurrency saw profits after weeks of trending to the downside, but the rally is losing steam. The number one crypto by market cap is moving...
NASDAQ

Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Dec 1, 2022

Wall Street witnessed an impressive rally following dovish comments from the Fed Chairman. Earlier the market was trading in negative territory as investors were assessing as series of mixed economic data. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive zone. For the month as a whole, these indexes finished in green too.
CNBC

Stock futures are little changed as traders look ahead to more economic data

U.S. stock futures are little changed on Sunday night as investors await more economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 35 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.15% and 0.12%, respectively. On Friday, the major averages...
msn.com

Dow Drops Nearly 200 Points But Market Volatility Eases

US stocks closed mixed on Thursday as a drop in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares weighed on the Dow Jones index. Salesforce shares tumbled around 8.3% on Thursday after the company reported Q3 financial results and said Bret Taylor will step down as vice chair and co-CEO. Traders also digested...
NASDAQ

Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IBTE

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the IBTE ETF (Symbol: IBTE) where we have detected an approximate $89.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 52,000,000 to 55,750,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IBTE, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Recover From Early Weakness To Close Little Changed

(RTTNews) - After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks showed a notable turnaround over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages climbed well off their early lows, eventually ending the session mixed. While the Dow inched up 34.87 points or 0.1 percent to 34,429.88, the Nasdaq dipped 20.95 points or 0.2 percent to 11,461.50 and the S&P 500 edged down 4.87 points or 0.1 percent to 4,071.70.
NASDAQ

Stock Futures Plunge on Hot Job Data

The monthly jobs totals from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) are out this morning, and are mostly more robust than expected: 263K new jobs were filled in November, the lowest tally of the past 12 months but still 63K higher than analysts were expecting. October BLS nonfarm payroll positions were revised up from 261K originally to 284K this morning. The Unemployment Rate remained steady month over month at +3.7%.
NASDAQ

PulteGroup (PHM) Hikes Dividend by 7%, Lifts Shareholders Value

PulteGroup, Inc.’s PHM stock inched up 0.83% on Dec 1, after it announced a hike of 6.7% in its quarterly cash dividend. This well-known homebuilder raised the quarterly dividend payout to 16 cents per share from 15 cents. The amount will be paid out on Jan 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 14, 2022. Based on the stock’s closing price of $45.15 per share on Dec 1, 2022, it has a dividend yield of 1.33%.
NASDAQ

This Industrial Stock Looks Dirt Cheap. Is It a Buy?

Sometimes, when someone is looking for investment ideas and scanning stock screeners, a few companies stand out among their peers in peculiar ways. The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is one of those peculiar oddities. Its stock trades at a deep discount to its chemical manufacturing peers, and it's one of the few companies in this industry with a dividend yield above 3%. Moreover, it has a portfolio of specialty chemicals aligned with many long-term global growth trends.
msn.com

Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the Dow Jones?

During down markets like the one we are going through, investors tend to gravitate more toward income stocks -- stocks that pay out high dividends. Good dividend stocks not only pay you to own them every quarter, but they are also typically those of stable, established companies that have solid long-term track records. If you are looking for stocks from these types of companies that produce good dividends, the Dow Jones Index is not a bad place to start, considering it includes 30 blue chip companies.

