Tap 5 Bargain Stocks With Incredibly Low EV/EBITDA Ratios
Investors generally have a fixation on the price-to-earnings (P/E) strategy while seeking stocks trading at attractive prices. This straight-forward, easy-to-calculate ratio is the most preferred among all the valuation metrics in the investment toolkit for working out the fair market value of a stock. But even this ubiquitously used valuation metric is not without its pitfalls.
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
5 ETF Picks for December
Wall Street witnessed a winning phase in November. Hopes of smaller interest rate hikes from December, thanks to a slight decline in inflation, renewed investors’ risk-on trading. However, renewed COVID-19 outbreaks in China and the resultant lockdowns as well as a weakening global growth outlook, occasionally weighed on sentiments.
Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Industrial
The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.9%. Within that group, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are two of the day's stand-outs, with EXC showing a gain of 0.2% and SO down 0.1%. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 0.55% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.13% year-to-date, and Southern Company is up 1.98% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and SO make up approximately 12.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Boosts Investors' Value, Raises Dividend
PotlatchDeltic Corporation PCH stock inched up 1.17% in the after-hours trading session on Dec 2, after it announced a Special Dividend and a hike of 2.3% in its quarterly cash dividend. This leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) company declared a Special Dividend of 95 cents per share, which is...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is a Trending Stock
Teekay Tankers (TNK) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this oil and gas shipping company have returned +1.7% over the past month...
Implied Volatility Surging for Aditx Therapeutics (ADTX) Stock Options
Investors in Aditxt, Inc. ADTX need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $2 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
Here's What Could Help Thermon Group (THR) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
Here's Why Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
PG&E (PCG) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Is Medallion Financial (MFIN) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Medallion Financial (MFIN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Medallion Financial is one of 884...
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth (IWP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: IWP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $87.51, changing hands as low as $87.15 per share. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Buy These 3 Top Stocks for Solid Earnings Acceleration
Continuous earnings growth enthralls almost everyone in the investment world, right from the top brass to research analysts. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Still, earnings acceleration works better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.
Are Investors Undervaluing First Community (FCCO) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
CommScope Holding Becomes Oversold (COMM)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, KRE
In trading on Monday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tuya, up about 12.4% and shares of Joyy, up about 5% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is the...
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: FXI
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (Symbol: FXI) where we have detected an approximate $107.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 176,700,000 to 180,450,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of FXI, versus its 200 day moving average:
Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Meta Platforms (META) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this social media company have returned +36% over the past month versus the...
Stock Market News for Dec 5, 2022
Wall Street closed modestly lower on Friday. Nonfarm employment numbers showed that jobs had risen much higher than expected in November, raising concerns that this might stop the Fed from going slow on its policy tightening measures. Treasury yields remained virtually flat. All three major indexes ended slightly in the red.
