Metro Council makes massive spending vote involving millions of dollars from ARP, city's surplus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council voted on a massive spending plan Thursday evening involving millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) as well as the city's surplus cash. Of the $58 million in ARP, Metro Council is putting $40 million into helping the healthcare industry recover its...
Wave 3
Louisville Collegiate School re-evaluating their proposed plan to turn the Yorktown Apartments into a parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This holiday season instead of looking for gifts, some people living in the Yorktown Apartments may be looking for a new home. Louisville Collegiate School owns the property and has given them until January 31 to move out so the building can be torn down and turned into a parking lot.
wdrb.com
Jefferson County's small cities increasingly struggle to fill elected seats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Not long after he and his family moved in 2018, Matthew Brotzge ran as a write-in candidate for commissioner of his new suburban city of Richlawn. He won the seat and was reelected in 2020. The position in the city — population 412 — "runs the gamut," Brotzge said, from helping neighbors with leaf collection and trash pickup issues to property line disputes. He was chosen mayor during last month's general election and is set to take office in January.
wdrb.com
Highview Holiday Festival still lights up the night despite late payment from Metro Government
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular holiday festival was in jeopardy because they couldn't pay their bills. That's because Louisville Metro is behind on paying invoices to vendors and non-profits. Last month, WDRB News reported that this is due to problems with the city's transition to a new payroll processing...
WLKY.com
Leaders make plans for $700 million Kentucky Expo Center renovations, possible underground tunnel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky General Assembly plans to allocate millions of dollars toward renovations of the Kentucky Expo Center. The goal is to create a new 40,000-square-foot ballroom space, 25,500 square feet of meeting space, new signature front entry, a net increase of 98,000 square feet of multi-purpose event space, and 104,000 square feet of new kitchen facilities.
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown factory buying vacant lot to build apartments for employees
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- City officials are working to finalize the sell of a vacant lot to be developed into housing. The proposal from HC Realty, the real estate arm of local factory Kruger Packaging, includes constructing more than 100 apartment units on the vacant lot. The property is located...
WLKY.com
'It's time for things to change': David James on stepping down as Metro Council president
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council President David James announced Thursday he would not return as the council's president. He made fellow Democrats aware of his plans Thursday, during their majority caucus meeting. "I just really feel like it's time for things to change and opportunity for new leadership...
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown working to transform old properties into housing
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — For more than two decades, the property on College Street, next to the Elizabethtown Police Department, has been empty. "It was a very vibrant factory at one time. It was a sewing factory and lots of people worked there," Mayor Jeff Gregory remembered. At the...
Wave 3
SUV runs into two houses in southern Jefferson County; homeowners left on edge
Norton Healthcare says positive flu tests 4 times higher than normal. As predicted, the Thanksgiving weekend resulted in a lot of people catching the flu.
wdrb.com
Eastbound lanes of Sherman Minton Bridge to close this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the Sherman Minton Bridge will close this weekend for construction. The closure is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Friday and wrap up at 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5. The I-64 east ramp from West Spring Street in New...
'All through the summer I suffered': Months-long Lincoln Drive project affects Clarksville bakery
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A road full of construction is the reality for Williams Bakery in Clarksville. The Lincoln Drive project is part of the city's plan to upgrade the water system. The development started in March and was supposed to be completed within 6 months. The owner of Williams...
Proposed tunnel concept would connect expo center to downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair Board sent lawmakers a nearly $711 million plan for massive renovations at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Thursday. It includes plans to develop 12 full-size soccer fields, a new hotel and renovations for existing venues. The proposal, and cost analysis, was conducted...
wdrb.com
Bullitt Central Students make final push for its first Farm-to-table dinner fundraiser
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt Central High School is preparing for its first Farm to Table dinner. BCHS Agriculture teachers Tiphanie Peake and Justin Peake came up with the idea and pitched it to the students, who welcomed the idea. The high schoolers used the greenhouse at the school...
wdrb.com
Popular barbecue restaurant in Oldham County planning to reopen Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular barbecue restaurant in Oldham County is planning to reopen Friday. Bully Barbeque is located on Highway 393 in La Grange, sitting across the street from Oldham County High School. It closed around three months ago but is now reopening. "We're dedicated to the community....
wdrb.com
Oldham County wine bar, La Vigne, set to open in La Grange on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new wine bar in Oldham County is planning to open just in time for an annual holiday celebration. La Vigne Wine Bar is set to open on Saturday, coinciding with Light Up La Grange, a holiday event that hosts thousands of people around the city's Main Street. The wine bar will open its doors from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday with a "Flight Up La Grange" menu.
wdrb.com
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe will close later this month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sweet Surrender Dessert Cafe will close for good later this month. The owners of the Frankfort Avenue made the announcement Thursday on Facebook, saying the final day of business will be Dec. 10. They say they can't overcome the challenges of the current labor market, inflation and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
wdrb.com
La Grange teenager dies from crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange teenager died after a crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County on Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on I-71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Wave 3
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
The victim was shot multiple times on the night of October 22 and died six days later.
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Fair Board floats idea of tunnel linking downtown Louisville and expo center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair Board floated the idea of a tunnel linking downtown Louisville and the expo center during a presentation Thursday.
wdrb.com
Man injured after losing control of U-Haul on Clark Memorial Bridge, striking support beam
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after losing control of a U-Haul truck on the Clark Memorial Bridge on Saturday evening. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, says around 8 p.m. officer responded on a report of a vehicle collision on the Louisville side of the bridge.
