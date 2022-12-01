ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
wdrb.com

Jefferson County's small cities increasingly struggle to fill elected seats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Not long after he and his family moved in 2018, Matthew Brotzge ran as a write-in candidate for commissioner of his new suburban city of Richlawn. He won the seat and was reelected in 2020. The position in the city — population 412 — "runs the gamut," Brotzge said, from helping neighbors with leaf collection and trash pickup issues to property line disputes. He was chosen mayor during last month's general election and is set to take office in January.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Leaders make plans for $700 million Kentucky Expo Center renovations, possible underground tunnel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky General Assembly plans to allocate millions of dollars toward renovations of the Kentucky Expo Center. The goal is to create a new 40,000-square-foot ballroom space, 25,500 square feet of meeting space, new signature front entry, a net increase of 98,000 square feet of multi-purpose event space, and 104,000 square feet of new kitchen facilities.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Elizabethtown working to transform old properties into housing

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — For more than two decades, the property on College Street, next to the Elizabethtown Police Department, has been empty. "It was a very vibrant factory at one time. It was a sewing factory and lots of people worked there," Mayor Jeff Gregory remembered. At the...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

SUV runs into two houses in southern Jefferson County; homeowners left on edge

Norton Healthcare says positive flu tests 4 times higher than normal. As predicted, the Thanksgiving weekend resulted in a lot of people catching the flu. ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ brings the big-screen favorite to a Louisville stage. Updated: 7 hours ago. The show has it all: the costumes you...
wdrb.com

Eastbound lanes of Sherman Minton Bridge to close this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the Sherman Minton Bridge will close this weekend for construction. The closure is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Friday and wrap up at 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5. The I-64 east ramp from West Spring Street in New...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Proposed tunnel concept would connect expo center to downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair Board sent lawmakers a nearly $711 million plan for massive renovations at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Thursday. It includes plans to develop 12 full-size soccer fields, a new hotel and renovations for existing venues. The proposal, and cost analysis, was conducted...
wdrb.com

Oldham County wine bar, La Vigne, set to open in La Grange on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new wine bar in Oldham County is planning to open just in time for an annual holiday celebration. La Vigne Wine Bar is set to open on Saturday, coinciding with Light Up La Grange, a holiday event that hosts thousands of people around the city's Main Street. The wine bar will open its doors from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday with a "Flight Up La Grange" menu.
wdrb.com

Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe will close later this month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sweet Surrender Dessert Cafe will close for good later this month. The owners of the Frankfort Avenue made the announcement Thursday on Facebook, saying the final day of business will be Dec. 10. They say they can't overcome the challenges of the current labor market, inflation and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
wdrb.com

La Grange teenager dies from crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange teenager died after a crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County on Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on I-71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky State Fair Board floats idea of tunnel linking downtown Louisville and expo center

4 lion cubs saved from war in Ukraine arrive at US sanctuary. Four lion cubs that were orphaned during the war in Ukraine have arrived safely at a Minnesota animal sanctuary that has pledged to provide them a permanent home. A male cub named Taras and three females named Stefania, Lesya and Prada, who are all between four and five months old, spent the last three weeks at the Poznan Zoo in Poland. The International Fund for Animal Welfare says they were born at Ukrainian breeding facilities during the war and then orphaned at a few weeks old. It says their arrival Tuesday marked the final step in an arduous journey after they survived sporadic bombings and drone attacks. Their new home is The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, north of Minneapolis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy