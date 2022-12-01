Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley & Sheamus Work Out Together (Video), News On Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman, More
You can check out the official synopsis for tonight’s episode of Young Rock on NBC below:. “Bethlehem, 1988: Teenage Dwayne is locked in a restaurant overnight with his father when Rocky agrees to deep clean the space; in 2033, Dwayne feels nostalgia for a vintage arcade game he finds far from home.”
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 2, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. – The show opened with The Bloodline making their entrance for Sami Zayn’s match. As they reached the ring, a video package recapping their War Games match aired. Sami started putting over the Usos, but Jimmy stopped him to declare that Sami was the MVP at War Games. Jey admitted that he didn’t like Sami, but by sticking with his family he earned his respect. Jimmy asked Sami how he was feeling, so he could respond that he felt very ucey. The Brawling Brutes interrupted with Sheamus saying that it’s fight night before entering the ring for their match.
wrestleview.com
Former Superstar returns to WWE on SmackDown, saves Liv Morgan from Damage CTRL
Former WWE Superstar Tegan Nox made her return to WWE on Friday night’s episode of SmackDown. Nox came out to save Liv Morgan from Damage CTRL. Below is an excerpt from Roy Nemer’s full SmackDown recap detailing Nox’s return. Out come Damage CTRL to the ring. Bayley...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/2/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live tonight on FS1 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, following the Survivor Series. Tonight’s SmackDown will feature the World Cup Tournament finals, as well as a segment with The Bloodline. Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Star Believes Mandy Rose's V-Trigger Outshines Kenny Omega's
Kenny Omega is often described by fans as one of the best wrestlers in the world, regularly putting on performances in the ring that wow audiences in cities spanning the globe. Whether it be diving over the top, connecting with various technical moves, or going back and forth in a brawl, the AEW star can seemingly do it all. One of his top moves is the V-Trigger, which is a devastating knee strike to the face, but he's not the only wrestler to use it.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Shares Photo Training With WWE NXT Stars
Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming in seven months, ever since losing her "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in a violent "I Quit" match. With the Royal Rumble around the corner, however, many fans are expecting her to be back imminently, as it has not been uncommon for stars to make their surprise returns in the Royal Rumble match. And we now know that her lengthy absence hasn't stopped Flair from training.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell Reunite At WWE NXT Live Event
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night from Jacksonville, FL. At the show, Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell reunited. Lumis proposed to Hartwell last year and she accepted. They were separated as Lumis was released by the company although Lumis was brought back by Triple H earlier this year and placed on Raw.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW VIDEOS
Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett Prove they Belong in the AEW Tag Team Title Picture | AEW Rampage, 12/2/22. ""Busy Boys" - Dalton Castle ROH Entrance Theme | ROH Music. Athena Continues to Roll Ahead of her ROH Women's Title Match | AEW Rampage, 12/2/22. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton. They lock up and Mensah with a wrist lock and Borne with a reversal. Oro with a kick to escape the hold. They lock up and Borne with a side head lock. Oro with punches and Borne with a leg sweep and a waist lock. Borne with a rollup for a near fall. Borne with a waist lock and a rear chin lock. Oro with a side head lock. Oro with a waist lock and Borne with a standing switch. Oro lands on his feet on a German suplex by Borne. Oro with a drop kick and a series of arm drags. Oro with a head scissors take down. Mensah with a splash through the ropes to Borne. Oro with a forearm and chop. Oro with an Irish whip. Borne with a forearm to Oro and he drop kicks Mensah off the apron to the floor.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLB STAR TODD FRAZIER COMMENTS ON BACKING UP JERRY LAWLER LAST NIGHT IN NEW JERSEY
Major League Baseball star Todd Frazier took to Instagram to comment on backing up Jerry Lawler vs. Rik Ratchet, Prince Nana and Marc Coralluzzo at last night's Stand Alone Wrestling event in Toms River, NJ:. "What a thrill to live out a childhood dream of mine. The Contest of Champions...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DUSTIN RHODES TO END IN-RING CAREER NEXT YEAR
During last night's Great Lakes Championship Wrestling event in Wisconsin, current AEW star Dustin Rhodes announced he will close out his in-ring career next year. Rhodes, who debuted back in 1988, is the oldest son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and over the course his career, was on hell of in-ring performer in both WCW and WWE. He competed under several guides beyond his given name, most famously during the Attitude Era as Goldust in the WWF. He and his brother Cody Rhodes helped christen AEW will their absolute classic match at AEW's first-ever event Double or Nothing in 2019. Whether it was singles or tag wrestling, Rhodes was literally his initial nickname "The Natural" inside the ring.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE'S SUPERSHOW HOLIDAY TOUR KICKS OFF: WEEKEND PREVIEW
This weekend will feature WWE's first Supershow Holiday tour live events. Tonight, they will be in Rochester, NY at the Blue Cross Arena with Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins vs. Matt Riddle in a Street Fight, Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross with Scarlett, The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium advertised on top plus The Usos, Braun Strowman, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Damage CTRL locally advertised.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NXT STARS ON MAIN EVENT, TOD GORDON'S BOOK, ROH ON DISCOVERY AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Why are so many NXT stars wrestling on WWE Main Event?. It's to give them a chance to work in front of main roster crowds and see how they do. Given Triple H is well aware of what they can do, it's sort of a testing the concept without placing them on Raw or Smackdown.
Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus to kick off WWE SmackDown
Zayn and The Bloodline defeated Sheamus and Team Brutes in WarGames last Saturday.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. This week’s episode is titled: Final Countdown. I doubt we will see Bryan Danielson, however. BK Rhythm vs G.I. Jane. Jane slams Rhythm easily, and is able to keep...
Pro Wrestling Insider
KEVIN NASH THANKS WRESTLING FANS FOR HELPING HIM HONOR HIS LATE SON TRISTEN
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash tweeted the following:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
YOUNG ROCK PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of NBC's Young Rock:. "Bethlehem, 1988: Teenage Dwayne is locked in a restaurant overnight with his father when Rocky agrees to deep clean the space; in 2033, Dwayne feels nostalgia for a vintage arcade game he finds far from home." If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SASHA BANKS FINISHES MOVIE ROLE
Banks appeared in the second season of Star Wars series The Mandalorian as Mandalorian warrior Koska Reeves. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
KURT ANGLE RETURNING TO WWE NEXT WEEK
Scheduled for next week's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA:. *Kurt Angle Birthday Celebration. *Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to appear. *Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE HALL OF FAMER HEADING TO ORLANDO, RAW STAR SET FOR SMACKDOWN, RICK BOOGS UPDATE AND MORE
WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering is slated to be at the WWE Performance Center next week. Johnny Gargano is set to be at next Friday's Smackdown taping, likely for a dark match segment. Rick Boogs was back on the road for WWE for the first time since Wrestlemania, taking...
