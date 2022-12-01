This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats were selected to play Alabama in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl. “I'm so excited for our football team, our players, coaching staff, support staff. It's been a great year, a long year, had some ups and downs. But guys came together but believed in each other. Had great player ownership and found a way to play really good football, especially on the road, especially late in the season, being able to get some key road wins, allowing us to stay in the race. And then played a really good TCU team in the Big 12 Championship game, and it was a slugfest toe to toe, and found a way to get a big-time stop in the goal line stand, third and fourth down, and get a first down and be able to kick a field goal to win the Big 12 championship.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO