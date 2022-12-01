Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Delivery: Kansas State will play the team Alabama sends to the Sugar Bowl
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State will send a team of players representing the school and Big 12 to the Sugar Bowl on December 31. The Wildcats will play a team of players representing Alabama and the SEC in the game. That's all that matters, so don't listen to anyone from the SEC complaining that players will be sitting out of the game for personal reasons. Those were the players the school recruited to play for it. Now they will have to play other athletes to represent the school.
Kansas State tight end Konner Fox enters transfer portal
For a third time on Monday, Kansas State has a Wildcat player exiting the program as 247Sports has confirmed Konner Fox's name now appears in the transfer database. A fourth-year junior tight end originally from Reagan High in San Antonio, Tex., the 6-foot-5 player did not record any action this season. Over a career spanning 10 games, Fox departs the Wildcats with just two total receptions for nine yards.
Kansas State vs. Abilene Christian: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
KANSAS STATE (7-1) vs ABILENE CHRISTIAN (5-4) Tuesday, December 6, 2022 | 7:01 p.m. CT | Bramlage Coliseum (11,000) | Manhattan, Kan. Jazsmin Halliburton (producer) Online: Varsity Network / www.kstatesports.com/watch. Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) Matt Walters (analyst) TICKETS. www.kstatesports.com/tickets. (800) 221.CATS [2287]. Single Game: $10, $25. COACHES. K-State: Jerome Tang [Charter...
Postgame Bonus Podcast: Kansas State is Big 12 Champions
Welcome to the GoPowercat.com Powercat Postgame Review Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald and GPC football analyst Brien Hanley, a starting offensive lineman on the 1997 and 1998 K-State teams. Fitz and Big B follow up on Kansas State's 31-28 overtime victory over TCU on Saturday in the Big 12 Championship, which earned Coach Chris Klieman's Wildcats the Big 12 championship trophy.
What Chris Klieman said after Kansas State was selected to play Alabama in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats were selected to play Alabama in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl. “I'm so excited for our football team, our players, coaching staff, support staff. It's been a great year, a long year, had some ups and downs. But guys came together but believed in each other. Had great player ownership and found a way to play really good football, especially on the road, especially late in the season, being able to get some key road wins, allowing us to stay in the race. And then played a really good TCU team in the Big 12 Championship game, and it was a slugfest toe to toe, and found a way to get a big-time stop in the goal line stand, third and fourth down, and get a first down and be able to kick a field goal to win the Big 12 championship.
TCU coach Sonny Dykes shares his first impression of Michigan
Michigan and TCU will meet for the first time ever later this month, and the stakes could hardly be higher. A spot in the College Football Playoff Championship will be on the line on New Year’s Eve at the Fiesta Bowl. Sonny Dykes, coach of the Horned Frogs, met...
247Sports
63K+
Followers
404K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0