Columbus’ first sober bar to close after 7 monthsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to miss Peach Bowl, prepare for 2023 NFL draftThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State alum helps build Columbus community through vintage clothing shopThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State advances to third-consecutive Sweet 16, sweeps No. 6 USCThe LanternColumbus, OH
Student staff provides ‘heartbeat’ of Ohio State Marching BandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State loses offensive coordinator after making College Football Playoff
After getting their butts kicked at home by the University of Michigan, the Ohio State football team walked out of the Horseshoe with their tails between their legs, wondering what went wrong. But, when the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were released, the Buckeyes came in at No. 5, and suddenly, there was hope. Well, as we now know, the Buckeyes backed into the College Football Playoff after previously No. 4 USC lost to Utah. OSU’s reward for backing into the CFP is a matchup against No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Now, news has emerged that the Buckeyes have lost their offensive coordinator.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Major Staff Loss
Ohio State's coaching staff is reportedly going to be looking a lot different next season. "I'm hearing Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson is expected to be named the new head coach at Tulsa today. Wilson had a great 9 season run at OU from 2002-10, before becoming the Head Coach at Indiana and then OC at tOSU."
Heisman Trophy finalists announced, including 1 B1G standout
The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced!. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud was among the group of 4, also including TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV. Stroud was an obvious candidate. The only headscratcher on this list was the inclusion of...
Ryan Day Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Playoff Mood
At times, it looked like Ohio State wasn't going to be in this season's College Football Playoff. The team was behind USC heading into this weekend and needed a little bit of help in order to secure a spot. Luck was on its side as both USC and TCU lost their respective conference championships to Utah and Kansas State.
2024 Wide Receiver Elijah Moore Views Ohio State As a Dream School, Says the Buckeyes Are Near the Top of His List After Receiving an Offer on His Visit
Elijah Moore has always considered Ohio State to be a dream school. Although the three-star 2024 wide receiver grew up in Maryland, the two college football teams Moore planned his Saturdays around watching were the Buckeyes and LSU. In particular, he wanted to watch Ohio State’s wide receivers play and focus on the Tigers’ defensive backs. He has vivid memories of watching past OSU teams, recalling watching Ezekiel Elliott, Braxton Miller and Michael Thomas when they donned the scarlet and gray.
Kirby Smart reacts to CFP pairing with Ohio State, ‘it’s about who plays better’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart threw the rankings and conference affiliations out the window when reacting to the College Football Playoff seedings on Sunday. But The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (13-0) have been slated to play No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Ohio State a contender for top prospect in the Transfer Portal
247Sports reported on Tuesday evening that standout Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II was going to put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal and the talented defensive back did that Wednesday morning. Tennessee, Ole Miss and Syracuse were the programs that immediately reached out. As the day went on, talking...
Report: Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Is Leaving
Ohio State's coaching staff is reportedly taking a notable hit. According to a report on Monday afternoon, Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson is leaving the school to become a head coach. "I'm hearing Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson is expected to be named the new head coach...
Ohio State Freshman Becomes First Player To Transfer
The first transfer portal window is officially open and that means numerous players will be looking for new places to play at. One of those players that have entered is Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson, who spent this season as a redshirt freshman. Johnson didn't appear in any games over the last two seasons in Columbus.
Ohio State's Jaylen Johnson enters transfer portal
The transfer portal is officially open beginning on Monday. A number of players from around the country had already announced their intent to transfer, but Monday marks the day they can officially put their names in the portal and begin to be contacted by other programs. Until Monday, no Ohio...
Michigan's J.J McCarthy Reacts To Not Facing Ohio State
The final College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Sunday afternoon. To nobody's surprise, Georgia and Michigan nabbed the top two spots but questions remained about who will get the third and fourth spots. A lot of fans and media members were hoping to see a Michigan-Ohio State rematch but...
Look: Nick Saban Took A Shot At Ohio State
It's safe to say that Nick Saban believes Alabama is more deserving of a College Football Playoff spot than Ohio State. Saturday night, Alabama's head coach appeared on FOX's Big Ten Championship Game halftime show. The Alabama head coach was arguing for his team to get in over Ohio State or TCU.
Look: Ohio State Fans React To Michigan Quarterback's Message
With TCU and USC losing this weekend, Ohio State looks to be a lock for the College Football Playoff despite its loss to Michigan last week. Could the Buckeyes get another crack at the Wolverines? It depends on how the committee seeds the four playoff teams, which we'll know when the bracket is unveiled this afternoon.
BM5: Latest Ohio State intrigue on Playoff, Portal, Personnel
Playoff preparation. Portal permutations. Personnel on the move. It's nuts right now in college football and Columbus is hardly spared the craziness. Ohio State is preparing for Georgia in a Peach Bowl/CFP semifinal, while seeing its roster change and transfer targets emerge ... as staffers come and go?. Who better...
College football bowl games 2022: Schedule, analysis, picks for all 43 games
The No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will play the No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the national title game. Or at least that's what I think is going to happen. A healthy Ohio State matches up well against No. 1 Georgia as well as Oklahoma did against UGA in 2017. Marvin Harrison, Jr. against Kelee Ringo? Stetson Bennett in a pitcher's duel with C.J. Stroud and Ryan Day vs. Kirby Smart? It all ought to be considerable fun.
Kurelic: Portal season upon us; Dasan; Kayin; QB stop and more…
Good morning Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the day and tomorrow. 1) It is Dec. 5 and that means the transfer portal is fully operational and when you...
OT Jordan Hall decommits from Jackson State following coaching news
Columbus (Ohio) KIPP Columbus offensive tackle Jordan Hall decommitted from Jackson State on Saturday night following the news that Deion Sanders would be leaving the Tigers to take the head coaching job at Colorado. Hall says he is completely open in his recruitment now and is thankful for Sanders and...
9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus
Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
Tanker carrying gasoline flips, crashes on ramp from Roberts Road to I-270
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A tanker carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline and diesel flipped over on a ramp from Roberts Road to Interstate 270 north near Hilliard Monday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. and the ramp to get onto I-270 north from Roberts Road are shut down.
What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?
For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
