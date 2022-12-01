ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
The Grand Rapids Press

Bettor reportedly lost $440,000 due to Lions blowout win against Jaguars

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions had one New Jersey bettor pulling their hair out early and often during their 40-14 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. According to a Vegas Stats and Information Network report, this bettor placed a $440,000 wager for the Jaguars to cover the +1 spread in Detroit. The band-aid was ripped off pretty quickly, though, with the Lions creating a takeaway on the game’s second play and scoring a little more than three minutes later. Action Network reports that 70% of 106,966 bets went toward the Lions, with 55% of the money being wagered their way, too.
The Spun

NFL Legend Howie Long Not Happy With Lions' Decision

Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday but he's going to be playing a weird role. Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL from last season when he was with Alabama, is going to be used as a gunner on special teams, according to Jay Glazer of FOX.
thecomeback.com

Trevor Lawrence has one word to describe loss

Sunday afternoon’s game against the Detroit Lions certainly did not go the way the Jacksonville Jaguars hoped or expected as the team fell by a lopsided score of 40-10. And after the game, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t exactly hold back his thoughts on his team’s performance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy