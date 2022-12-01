Read full article on original website
What’s being said nationally after Lions stay alive with win over Jaguars
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (5-7) kept their slim postseason dreams alive for another week, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 in a dominating Week 13 showing from Ford Field. This victory also keeps the Minnesota Vikings (10-2) from celebrating the NFC North crown for another week, too. The Vikings would...
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
Ex-Lions QB reportedly signing with San Francisco 49ers for third stint
ALLEN PARK -- Journeyman veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, who opened 2019 as Matthew Stafford’s backup in Detroit, is reportedly signing with the San Francisco 49ers for his third stint. Johnson was signed via the Denver Broncos practice squad, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. And the timing certainly makes sense, with...
Bettor reportedly lost $440,000 due to Lions blowout win against Jaguars
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions had one New Jersey bettor pulling their hair out early and often during their 40-14 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. According to a Vegas Stats and Information Network report, this bettor placed a $440,000 wager for the Jaguars to cover the +1 spread in Detroit. The band-aid was ripped off pretty quickly, though, with the Lions creating a takeaway on the game’s second play and scoring a little more than three minutes later. Action Network reports that 70% of 106,966 bets went toward the Lions, with 55% of the money being wagered their way, too.
NFL Legend Howie Long Not Happy With Lions' Decision
Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday but he's going to be playing a weird role. Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL from last season when he was with Alabama, is going to be used as a gunner on special teams, according to Jay Glazer of FOX.
'We'll Find Out': Lions Will Challenge Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions will push their rookie wideout to see what he can accomplish.
Trevor Lawrence has one word to describe loss
Sunday afternoon’s game against the Detroit Lions certainly did not go the way the Jacksonville Jaguars hoped or expected as the team fell by a lopsided score of 40-10. And after the game, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t exactly hold back his thoughts on his team’s performance.
Lions' Updated 2023 Draft Order after Rams' Latest Loss
Here is where the Lions currently will draft, after the Rams' loss.
'Embarrassing': Jaguars lay an egg against Lions, fall 40-14 in pivotal matchup
DETROIT — Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn't mince words when asked about the team's "embarrassing" 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. "We just got our ass kicked," Lawrence quipped. ...
