State Auditor’s office investigating city of Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The state Auditor’s office is investigating into City of Perrysburg. A spokesman for the Auditor’s office told 13abc Monday morning there is an active investigation from the Auditor’s Special Investigations Unit. No further details on the investigation have been released. The Auditor’s office...
Former Toledo mayors advocate for stronger block watch program to combat city violence
TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo's crime rate continues to be a hot-button issue, former mayors Mike Bell, Carty Finkbeiner, Donna Owens and Paula Hicks-Hudson have come together to bring new life to the city's block watch program. The foursome plan to meet with city council on Tuesday to push...
Ohio Senate bill seeks to declare Aug. 17 Gene Kranz day
COLUMBUS, Ohio — What do sugar cookies and famous Toledoan Gene Kranz have in common?. Ohio Senate Bill 287 is seeking to declare the importance of both to the state, among multiple other unrelated amendments. The bipartisan bill, which had its first reading at the statehouse Thursday, declares Aug....
Ohio House unanimously passes amendment that mandates 5-year sentence for vehicular manslaughter of firefighters
OHIO — The Ohio House voted to add an amendment to Senate Bill 185 that will require a minimum of a five-year sentence to someone convicted of vehicular manslaughter when the victim is a firefighter or EMT. This amendment came after Johnny Tetrick, a Cleveland firefighter, tragically passed away...
Gov. DeWine supporting several bills during lame-duck session
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With a few weeks left until the new year, Ohio lawmakers are pushing their bills through the statehouse and Gov. Mike DeWine has voiced support for several pieces of legislation. One is Senate Bill 178 which reforms the responsibility of state education offices. While the bill was not his idea, DeWine […]
Feds arrest three more Ohioans for Capitol riot
Three people from Northeast Ohio have been arrested for their alleged actions during the January 6, 2021 incursion at the U.S. Capito to stop congress from certifying votes cast to elect President Joseph Biden. Federal prosecutors say 28-year-old Ryan Swoope of Perry Ohio is accused of assaulting law enforcement officers...
Ohio legislators remove one ridiculous part of Frank LaRose’s plan to devalue your vote: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Republican legislators this week tweaked a proposal that seeks to make it harder to pass amendments to the state constitution. They applied the 60% voter approval requirement to constitutional amendments proposed by legislators -- not just to those initiated by the public. We’re talking about Republicans’...
Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A married couple who owns several properties puts a heartwarming letter to their tenants’ doors giving them free rent for the month of December. “It was like Merry Christmas. Happy holidays. You and your family have a nice time. I was like is this a prank? Is it real?” the tenant said. The tenant requested to remain anonymous.
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann Warner
When Billy Little, Jr., nationally recognized investigative attorney, was asked by the family of Dee Ann Warner, missing Tecumseh, Michigan woman, to help them get answers, he agreed to work the case for free. That was in March 2022 — almost a year after Dee vanished from her rural home.
Ohio Treasurer Sprague, Village Of Pioneer Announce OMAP Deal Savings
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Market Access Program (OMAP) administered by Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague has helped the Village of Pioneer (Williams County) enter the market to refinance outstanding debt and save an estimated $31,513.42 in interest costs over the next year. “Through OMAP, local governments can leverage the state’s...
MCCC faculty wears red at Board of Trustees meeting
A sea of red attire greeted approximately 50 people attending Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting, donning shirts reading “MCCC Faculty Negotiating for a Fair Contract” on the back. The choice of apparel is part of the MCCC faculty’s ongoing protest for a new work contract, a cause...
How close is Ohio to abolishing the state income tax? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. We’re talking about how the state could make up about $10.8 billion from income taxes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Perrysburg’s Law Director resigns
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg’s Law Director has resigned from her position, according to city officials. Kathryn Sandretto submitted her resignation Thursday, effective immediately. Her resignation letter did not provide any further explanation as to why she was leaving the position. It’s unclear at this time why Sandretto resigned...
13abc Big Story: The debate over legalizing cannabis
Here's some good, clean fun at Imagination Station, as Dan and Carl use shampoo to discover the hops and skips behind the "Kaye Effect". The lead Republican sponsor of a proposal that would make it harder to amend Ohio's constitution defended his proposal in its first committee hearing Thursday. Central...
Brownfield project moves forward upon council approval
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council members are preparing to approve some of their federal relief money for the Lucas County Land Bank. The money approved will be used to tackle some of the Brownfield properties, some of which have left bad memories for community members. Both the...
Measles case confirmed at Ohio school
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s measles outbreak has reached Westerville City Schools. The district has one confirmed measles case, according to an email sent Tuesday to school district families and staff. Franklin County Public Health informed the district Monday evening. The case is included in the 46 confirmed cases in central Ohio, according to […]
Artist destroys her own art on the spot while raising money for non-profit
TOLEDO, Ohio — Artist Brenda Singletary doesn’t create art to see it destroyed, but she’s willing to pay that price to raise money for worthy causes. Singletary held an art burning on Saturday to raise money for Once is Enough, a non-profit organization that helps families affected by domestic violence.
Most popular baby names for boys in Ohio
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration.
Ohio COVID-19 cases nearly double into December, but there’s a reason why
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases, nearly doubling the previous week's case count.
Republicans at greater risk of death from COVID-19, Yale study of Ohio, Florida finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new paper by three Yale University researchers found that political affiliation in Ohio and Florida has emerged as a potential risk factor for death with COVID-19 – with Republicans more in danger of dying, likely due to vaccine hesitancy. Jacob Wallace, Jason L. Schwartz...
