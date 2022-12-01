ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

State Auditor’s office investigating city of Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The state Auditor’s office is investigating into City of Perrysburg. A spokesman for the Auditor’s office told 13abc Monday morning there is an active investigation from the Auditor’s Special Investigations Unit. No further details on the investigation have been released. The Auditor’s office...
WTOL 11

Ohio Senate bill seeks to declare Aug. 17 Gene Kranz day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — What do sugar cookies and famous Toledoan Gene Kranz have in common?. Ohio Senate Bill 287 is seeking to declare the importance of both to the state, among multiple other unrelated amendments. The bipartisan bill, which had its first reading at the statehouse Thursday, declares Aug....
NBC4 Columbus

Gov. DeWine supporting several bills during lame-duck session

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With a few weeks left until the new year, Ohio lawmakers are pushing their bills through the statehouse and Gov. Mike DeWine has voiced support for several pieces of legislation. One is Senate Bill 178 which reforms the responsibility of state education offices. While the bill was not his idea, DeWine […]
WFMJ.com

Feds arrest three more Ohioans for Capitol riot

Three people from Northeast Ohio have been arrested for their alleged actions during the January 6, 2021 incursion at the U.S. Capito to stop congress from certifying votes cast to elect President Joseph Biden. Federal prosecutors say 28-year-old Ryan Swoope of Perry Ohio is accused of assaulting law enforcement officers...
13abc.com

Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A married couple who owns several properties puts a heartwarming letter to their tenants’ doors giving them free rent for the month of December. “It was like Merry Christmas. Happy holidays. You and your family have a nice time. I was like is this a prank? Is it real?” the tenant said. The tenant requested to remain anonymous.
thevillagereporter.com

Ohio Treasurer Sprague, Village Of Pioneer Announce OMAP Deal Savings

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Market Access Program (OMAP) administered by Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague has helped the Village of Pioneer (Williams County) enter the market to refinance outstanding debt and save an estimated $31,513.42 in interest costs over the next year. “Through OMAP, local governments can leverage the state’s...
mcccagora.com

MCCC faculty wears red at Board of Trustees meeting

A sea of red attire greeted approximately 50 people attending Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting, donning shirts reading “MCCC Faculty Negotiating for a Fair Contract” on the back. The choice of apparel is part of the MCCC faculty’s ongoing protest for a new work contract, a cause...
13abc.com

Perrysburg’s Law Director resigns

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg’s Law Director has resigned from her position, according to city officials. Kathryn Sandretto submitted her resignation Thursday, effective immediately. Her resignation letter did not provide any further explanation as to why she was leaving the position. It’s unclear at this time why Sandretto resigned...
13abc.com

13abc Big Story: The debate over legalizing cannabis

Here's some good, clean fun at Imagination Station, as Dan and Carl use shampoo to discover the hops and skips behind the "Kaye Effect". The lead Republican sponsor of a proposal that would make it harder to amend Ohio's constitution defended his proposal in its first committee hearing Thursday. Central...
13abc.com

Brownfield project moves forward upon council approval

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council members are preparing to approve some of their federal relief money for the Lucas County Land Bank. The money approved will be used to tackle some of the Brownfield properties, some of which have left bad memories for community members. Both the...
WKBN

Measles case confirmed at Ohio school

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s measles outbreak has reached Westerville City Schools. The district has one confirmed measles case, according to an email sent Tuesday to school district families and staff. Franklin County Public Health informed the district Monday evening. The case is included in the 46 confirmed cases in central Ohio, according to […]
WTOL 11

Artist destroys her own art on the spot while raising money for non-profit

TOLEDO, Ohio — Artist Brenda Singletary doesn’t create art to see it destroyed, but she’s willing to pay that price to raise money for worthy causes. Singletary held an art burning on Saturday to raise money for Once is Enough, a non-profit organization that helps families affected by domestic violence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy