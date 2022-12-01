Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
State Auditor’s office investigating city of Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The state Auditor’s office is investigating into City of Perrysburg. A spokesman for the Auditor’s office told 13abc Monday morning there is an active investigation from the Auditor’s Special Investigations Unit. No further details on the investigation have been released. The Auditor’s office...
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS it
A master of impersonation, Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page created a social media account named Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta (BLMGA) and raised funds with GoFundMe. Page opened a bank account named “Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, Inc.” in 2018 with Page as the only signatory on the account. A complaint was filed with the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center in April 2020 alleging that Page was impersonating Black Lives Matter. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Cleveland Division, Toledo Resident Agency, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio arrested Sir Maejor Page, a.k.a. Tyree Conyers-Page of Toledo, Ohio. Judge James R. Knepp II in Ohio banned Page from fundraising. Page continues to solicit funds via Cash App on Twitter from loyal followers using his adoptive mother's accounts.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio House unanimously passes amendment that mandates 5-year sentence for vehicular manslaughter of firefighters
OHIO — The Ohio House voted to add an amendment to Senate Bill 185 that will require a minimum of a five-year sentence to someone convicted of vehicular manslaughter when the victim is a firefighter or EMT. This amendment came after Johnny Tetrick, a Cleveland firefighter, tragically passed away...
Barbershop owner opposes House bill, worries it will send unprepared barbers into workforce
New legislation in the Ohio Statehouse could allow barber college students to graduate in roughly half the time as current practice, but one Cleveland barbershop owner strongly opposes the new bill.
Gov. DeWine supporting several bills during lame-duck session
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With a few weeks left until the new year, Ohio lawmakers are pushing their bills through the statehouse and Gov. Mike DeWine has voiced support for several pieces of legislation. One is Senate Bill 178 which reforms the responsibility of state education offices. While the bill was not his idea, DeWine […]
Farm and Dairy
Ohio family continues to fight pipeline construction on their farmland
LIMA, Ohio — A Union County farm family is continuing to oppose construction of a natural gas pipeline across their preserved farmland in a case before Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, administrative changes at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as well as proposed changes to Ohio’s eminent domain laws, could affect similar cases in the future.
WFMJ.com
Feds arrest three more Ohioans for Capitol riot
Three people from Northeast Ohio have been arrested for their alleged actions during the January 6, 2021 incursion at the U.S. Capito to stop congress from certifying votes cast to elect President Joseph Biden. Federal prosecutors say 28-year-old Ryan Swoope of Perry Ohio is accused of assaulting law enforcement officers...
Ohio legislators remove one ridiculous part of Frank LaRose’s plan to devalue your vote: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Republican legislators this week tweaked a proposal that seeks to make it harder to pass amendments to the state constitution. They applied the 60% voter approval requirement to constitutional amendments proposed by legislators -- not just to those initiated by the public. We’re talking about Republicans’...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio lawmakers OK bill meant to help owners keep guns in emergencies
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio House lawmakers have advanced a proposal meant to ensure that gun owners' lawfully held firearms and ammunition aren't seized by the government during natural disasters, public health crises or other declared emergencies. The bill that cleared the Republican-led House on Thursday also would deem certain...
Ohio House passes bill blocking politicians from curtailing gun access during states of emergencies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — State lawmakers took a precautionary vote Thursday to block a rarely-used Michigan practice from bleeding into Ohio’s borders: curtailing firearm access during a state of emergency. In 2020, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s move to pause nonessential business, including the sale of firearms, during the coronavirus pandemic incensed Ohio legislators and gun […]
13abc.com
Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A married couple who owns several properties puts a heartwarming letter to their tenants’ doors giving them free rent for the month of December. “It was like Merry Christmas. Happy holidays. You and your family have a nice time. I was like is this a prank? Is it real?” the tenant said. The tenant requested to remain anonymous.
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann Warner
When Billy Little, Jr., nationally recognized investigative attorney, was asked by the family of Dee Ann Warner, missing Tecumseh, Michigan woman, to help them get answers, he agreed to work the case for free. That was in March 2022 — almost a year after Dee vanished from her rural home.
Nursing homes get $615 million in last-minute change by Ohio House; bill returns to Senate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Within hours of publicly unveiling the idea, the Ohio House passed legislation Thursday providing $615 million in state and federal funds to nursing homes in the state. Industry lobbyists and operators say the facilities are hemorrhaging money, thanks to inflationary pressure, pandemic-related cost increases, and a...
How close is Ohio to abolishing the state income tax? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. We’re talking about how the state could make up about $10.8 billion from income taxes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
WKRC
Bill allows poor readers to 'pass' from 3rd to 4th grade
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Thousands of children in Ohio who cannot read well enough to move to fourth grade may soon get to move on anyway. Kathy Baker is the mother of a third Grader. She testified to an Ohio House Committee that her little boy woke up recently from a nightmare.
Ohio contractor fined for allegedly not protecting roofing employees from deadly fall hazards
The U.S Department of Labor said an Ohio contractor has been fined for not protecting their employees from deadly hazards. The Department of Labor said twice in six days federal safety inspectors observed a Middlefield roofing contractor exposing workers to deadly fall hazards at two separate job sites in Tallmadge and Columbia Station, continuing a […]
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man sought for reportedly breaking into automotive business
Bowling Green Police responded to a business in the 1000 block of North Main Street, after a man reportedly broke into the business Thursday overnight. Surveillance video from the business reportedly showed a male in a large white flowing coat unsuccessfully trying to get into the service door in the front of the automotive business around 3:18 a.m.
Ohio probation officer sentenced to prison for extorting parolees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Bexley woman was sentenced to six months in prison for extortion in her former role as a federal probation officer. Helwa H. Qasem, 45, pleaded guilty in June to extortion under color of official right. She was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
13abc.com
Brownfield project moves forward upon council approval
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council members are preparing to approve some of their federal relief money for the Lucas County Land Bank. The money approved will be used to tackle some of the Brownfield properties, some of which have left bad memories for community members. Both the...
Ohio COVID-19 cases nearly double into December, but there’s a reason why
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases, nearly doubling the previous week’s case count. COVID-19 data leading up to Thanksgiving showed a much smaller case rate compared to the last two years' holiday seasons. The sudden surge approaching Christmas also doesn't necessarily hint at a return […]
Comments / 0