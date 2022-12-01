Read full article on original website
Related
thevillagereporter.com
Ohio Treasurer Sprague, Village Of Pioneer Announce OMAP Deal Savings
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Market Access Program (OMAP) administered by Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague has helped the Village of Pioneer (Williams County) enter the market to refinance outstanding debt and save an estimated $31,513.42 in interest costs over the next year. “Through OMAP, local governments can leverage the state’s...
Putnam farm seeks permit
CONTINENTAL — In accordance with OAC rule 901:10-6-01, public notice is hereby given that the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is accepting comments on a draft Permit to Install (PTI) and a draft Permit to Operate (PTO) for a facility to be called “NASA Farms LLC”. This facility, if approved, will be located at 16760 Road G, Continental, Ohio 45831 in Putnam County, Palmer Township in the Auglaize Watershed. If the final permits are issued, the PTO would be valid for five years and the PTI would be valid for two years.
Longtime Toledo car dealer Denny Amrhein dies in crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on I-75 in Perrysburg Township. The victim of the crash was beloved car dealer, Denny Amrhein. Mr. Amrhein was driving his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when he veered off...
13abc.com
Brownfield project moves forward upon council approval
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council members are preparing to approve some of their federal relief money for the Lucas County Land Bank. The money approved will be used to tackle some of the Brownfield properties, some of which have left bad memories for community members. Both the...
Suspect steals Charger SRT Hellcat from TPD impound lot
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Dec. 20, 2019. Police are investigating after an unknown suspect stole a vehicle from a Toledo Police Department impound lot in north Toledo around early Friday. According to a police report, an unknown...
13abc.com
13abc Big Story: The debate over legalizing cannabis
Here's some good, clean fun at Imagination Station, as Dan and Carl use shampoo to discover the hops and skips behind the "Kaye Effect". The lead Republican sponsor of a proposal that would make it harder to amend Ohio's constitution defended his proposal in its first committee hearing Thursday. Central...
13abc.com
Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A married couple who owns several properties puts a heartwarming letter to their tenants’ doors giving them free rent for the month of December. “It was like Merry Christmas. Happy holidays. You and your family have a nice time. I was like is this a prank? Is it real?” the tenant said. The tenant requested to remain anonymous.
Detroit News
A record number of Wayne County murder suspects are out on bond. Police, prosecutor are worried
Detroit — At least 31 people charged with murder in Wayne County are free on bond with GPS tethers, an unprecedented number that concerns public safety officials, while bail reform proponents insist the ongoing effort to release more defendants awaiting trial will result in a fairer system. Judges and...
WLWT 5
CPD: Michigan woman robbed of $15,000 cash after Facebook Marketplace scam
CINCINNATI — A Facebook Marketplace sale goes terribly wrong. A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy a used car. Police say there are more victims falling for this scam. "I just lost all my life savings," victim, Nijme Fardous, said. Fardous wanted a new car....
Vacant north Toledo house 'total loss' after overnight fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to a vacant house fire early Monday morning at the intersection of Chase Street and New York Avenue in north Toledo. According to the battalion chief present, firefighters went into defensive mode while battling the blaze due to the amount of fire in the structure. They let the fire burn through the roof and began putting water through the roof.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man sought for reportedly breaking into automotive business
Bowling Green Police responded to a business in the 1000 block of North Main Street, after a man reportedly broke into the business Thursday overnight. Surveillance video from the business reportedly showed a male in a large white flowing coat unsuccessfully trying to get into the service door in the front of the automotive business around 3:18 a.m.
Michigan Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Kevin Glenn, 37, of Detroit, was sentenced on Friday to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, Glenn admitted that he sold approximately 3.4 grams of what...
wemu.org
Former deputy to kick off 2024 campaign for Washtenaw County Sheriff
On the heels of Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton announcing he will not run for re-election, a former police officer has thrown her hat in the ring. Alyshia Dyer is publicly kicking off her campaign for the position in downtown Ann Arbor on Saturday. Votes won’t be cast until 2024,...
A Michigan woman says she lost her life's savings after she was robbed of $15,000 trying to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace
Nijme Fardous drove from Michigan to Ohio to buy a used truck from Facebook Marketplace, WLWT5 reported. She was held at gunpoint by the seller and robbed.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
13abc.com
Vehicle struck by gunfire on Potomac Drive
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating an shooting that occurred on Sunday morning. Police responded to shots fired and multiple vehicles hit on Potomac Drive around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, officials confirmed that one white vehicle was shot at, but it was empty. Around the same...
Consumers rejoice as retailers, growers balance plummeting pot prices
In short - it’s a great time to be a pot smoker and a challenging time to be on the retail side in Michigan.
Car crashes into south Toledo T-Mobile Thursday evening
TOLEDO, Ohio — A car crashed through the front windows of a T-Mobile in the 3000 block of Glendale Avenue in south Toledo Thursday afternoon. No one was injured in the incident and the driver of the vehicle is in custody, according to Toledo police. The cause of the...
deadlinedetroit.com
'The Week That Was:' The Real Skinny on the Gun Charge Against Michigan Player Mazi Smith
Host Saeed Khan talks with former federal prosecutor Michael Bullotta, former Duggan chief of staff Alexis Wiley, attorney Steve Fishman, veteran journalist Nancy Derringer and Deadline Detroit co-founder Allan Lengel. Attorney Fishman gives some straight talk on the gun charge against U-M football player Mazi Smith. The panel also talks...
OSHP: Whitehouse woman dies after I-75 crash on Saturday
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 34-year-old Whitehouse woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Wood County on Saturday night. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash just after 10 p.m.. 30-year-old Ivory Quinn, from Toledo, was traveling north on I-75 near Cygnet when she lost control...
Comments / 0