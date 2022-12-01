Read full article on original website
The Crunch Zone
No. 18 Louisville Falls To MTSU
No. 18 Louisville travelled to MTSU and took a 67-49 loss on Sunday. If we thought the Ohio State loss was embarrassing, this one is sending us all into hiding for the foreseeable future. Prior to this year we were aware that this team would take time to gel. What we weren’t expecting was watching the wheels fall off in multiple games.
kentuckytoday.com
After U of L's fifth straight blowout loss, Payne takes blame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Jae'Lyn Withers' body language said it all. Louisville's junior forward stood in the corner awaiting a pass for an open three-pointer that never came because Fabio Basili lost the ball on a turnover. Wearing a disgusted look, Withers threw up his arms, put his head down and trudged upcourt.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, Athletic Director Mike Bobinski Address Louisville Rumors
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With news of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield leaving to take the job at Cincinnati, rumors began to swirl because of Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's ties to the Cardinals' program. Brohm and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski held a press conference Monday morning to discuss...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati introduces Scott Satterfield as next head football coach
CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati has introduced former University of Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield as the next Bearcat football coach. Watch the full press conference in the video player below. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
How will Scott Satterfield's departure impact Louisville?
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
College Basketball World Is Shocked By Louisville's Record
There's no joy in Louisville these days when it comes to the Cardinals' men's basketball program. Louisville lost 80-53 to Miami today at home to fall to 0-8 on the season. After losing three "buy" games to open the season, the Cardinals have now dropped five in a row to four Power 5 opponents and Cincinnati out of the AAC.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Houston is No. 1, Louisville No. 361 out of 363 in first NET release of 2022-23
The 2022-23 season debut of the NCAA's NET rankings -- a tool used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee to evaluate a team's résumé -- landed Monday with very little drama at the top with Houston, the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 1 in the NET as well.
wdrb.com
Louisville women's basketball fall at MTSU, Verhulst in transfer portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – No. 18 Louisville women's basketball lost 67-46 at Middle Tennessee State on Sunday night, marking U of L’s third loss in the last four games. “It’s not much fun sitting here at 5-4, so we’re just going to have to get back to work and keep grinding,” said U of L coach Jeff Walz.
TRANSCRIPT: Kenny Payne following Louisville's loss to Miami
Kenny Payne's tenure as Louisville's head coach added another loss on Sunday afternoon, as visiting Miami handed the Cardinals an 80-53 loss. UofL is now 0-8 overall. Following the game, Payne spoke about difficulties his team is facing and more. Check out the full transcript below. (Opening statement) “First of...
College Basketball World Calling For Coach To Be Fired
It's safe to say the Kenny Payne hire isn't working out for Louisville this season. The Cardinals lost to Miami on Sunday afternoon, as they fell to 0-8 on the season, following the 80-53 loss. Many praised the Payne hiring at Louisville, though it's not working out right now. Should...
purduesports.com
Volleyball Season Concludes at #1 Seed Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The No. 8 seeded Purdue Boilermakers concluded their season in the NCAA Second Round, falling to host No. 1 seeded Louisville in straight sets (19-25, 21-25, 23-25). The Boilermakers end their season with a 21-11 (11-9 Big Ten) record while the Cardinals advance to Regionals behind a 28-2 (17-1 ACC) record.
Louisville Cardinal
Struggles on and off the court continue for men’s basketball
Things only seem to get worse as the Louisville men’s basketball program continues its losing streak. Struggles continue to loom on the recruiting front, with the program losing its opportunity on two five-star prospects. Maui Misery, and Big Ten Blowout. Louisville is now a humbling 0-7, far below Card...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois lands transfer commitment from veteran DB out of Louisville
Illinois received a commitment from an experienced DB on Saturday,. Nicario Harper, a transfer from Louisville, tweeted the announcement on Saturday that he would be joining the Illini. The DB said he was ending his recruitment and would be spending his last year of eligibility in Champaign. It’s the first transfer commitment for the Illini this offseason.
wymt.com
Reed Sheppard passes 3,000 career points
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Jaguars’ game against DuPont Manual, Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard passed the 3,000-point threshold in his high school career. Sheppard had 21 points in the 88-62 win over the Crimsons. He averaged 25.2 points per game last season. The Jaguars will face cross-town rival...
WLKY.com
High School Playbook: CAL, Bullitt East become state champs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Louisville-area high school football teams played for a championship Saturday. Christian Academy played Bardstown in the Class 3A Championship at noon. In Class 6A, Male faced Bullitt East at 4 p.m. The Bulldogs have lost in the last three titles games after winning in 2018,...
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
WLKY.com
Louisville doctor substitute teaches for JCPS, and gives entire paycheck back to the classroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teacher shortages have been a problem across the country lately, which then creates a shortage of substitutes as well. After hearing about the shortages, Dr. Greg Ciliberti decided to help. "Much to my surprise, I found out you don't actually have to be a teacher to be a substitute," said Ciliberti. "So I became an emergency substitute teacher."
Kentucky pizzeria boasts top 50 US ranking
Kentucky may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking about pizza, but a restaurant in Louisville is putting its name on the map.
Ford Has Poured 33,750 F-150 Lightnings Worth Of Concrete At New Kentucky Battery Facility
The BlueOval SK Battery Park in Kentucky is on schedule and Ford is moving closer to its target of producing two million electric vehicles globally by the end of 2026. Ford first announced its partnership with South Korean battery manufacturer SK On in September last year. The news follows less than two months after Ford broke ground at another facility in Tennessee.
Officials break ground on EV battery plant, training center in Kentucky
GLENDALE, Ky. — Both battery manufacturing facilities have gone vertical in Hardin County. According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, construction at the 2.3-square-mile BlueOval SK Battery Park is on schedule. The battery manufacturing campus is a joint venture between the Ford Motor Company and SK On. Included in the...
