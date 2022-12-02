Read full article on original website
1 arrested in connection to Phat Tuesday Sports Bar weekend shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection to a Saturday shooting at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar, according to a release from the MPD. Darius Matthews, 39, was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree assault and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Police said Matthews surrendered […]
Woman arrested for allegedly fighting employees at The Juicy Seafood, damaging window: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a woman after she got into a fight with employees at The Juicy Seafood and damaged a window outside the restaurant Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the MPD. Renee Ramm, 44, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief. Ramm was released on the same […]
Mobile Police find no evidence of alleged kidnapping
UPDATE (12/5 12:07 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released additional information on this incident. According to officials, a 911 call was placed about a possible kidnapping on Saturday night. The person who called 911 did not stay at the restaurant until the police got there, which meant officers were unable to get […]
Man turns himself in after shooting at local bar
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man surrendered himself Monday to investigators after allegedly shooting two people at a local bar. This happened early Saturday morning at Phat Tuesdays off St. Stephens Road. The owner of the bar said he knows the suspect, Darius Matthews, as a frequent customer. “I don’t...
Traffic stop leads to stolen gun, drugs: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Saturday morning who was found with drugs and a stolen gun during a traffic stop, according to a release from the MPD. George Ruggs, 28, was arrested and charged with the following: Receiving stolen property Possession of Marijuana Possession of a controlled substance Possession […]
Mobile PD: Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday on Interstate 65 in Mobile. The Mobile Police Department says that at approximately 5:55 p.m, officers responded to I-65 Southbound between Airport Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road in reference to a pedestrian standing in the middle of the roadway being struck by a vehicle. Officers discovered that the male was standing in the middle lane on the southbound I-65 when he was struck by a vehicle.
2 people shot at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar early Saturday morning: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a shooting at a Mobile sports bar. Officers were called to Phat Tuesday Sports Bar on St. Stephens Road Saturday morning after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot and suffering life-threatening injuries. WKRG […]
Police pursuit ends near Winwood Drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A heavy police presence was on the scene Friday night after a chase that started on Halls Mill Road ended at McVay Drive and Winwood Drive. According to the Mobile Police Department, the driver of a white Chevy Impala refused to pull over during a traffic stop and instead chose to flee.
Student allegedly threatens to shoot another after school, arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested an 18-year-old Thursday morning after he allegedly threatened to shoot someone after school at the Mobile Continuous Learning Center, according to a release from the MPD. Darien Grace, 18, was arrested and charged with school threat and theft of property. Police were called to 1870 Pleasant […]
Mobile Police looking for suspect in alleged burglary at Golden Auto Parts
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly broke into Golden Auto Parts and stole tires, batteries and rims on Nov. 29, according to a release from the MPD. Police said they were called to 1351 Cody Road at around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 […]
MPD: Man suffers life-threatening injury in sports bar shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting at a sports bar that left a man seriously wounded early Saturday morning. Officers responding to Phat Tuesdays Sports Bar at 1608 St. Stephens Road just before 3 a.m. Saturday found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries, police said.
Two Mobile residents plead guilty to stealing more than $95,000 in bank fraud scheme
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people pleaded guilty Monday to a scheme to defraud banks and credit unions through a series of stolen and forged checks, driver’s licenses and other phony documents. According to court records, the defendants operated from at least December of last year to May in...
1 taken away in ambulance after Friday night incident on St. Stephens Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News continues to ask questions about an incident that happened Friday night on St. Stephens Road. Police converged outside the Quik Pick Shell station. It’s still unclear exactly what happened, but at least one person was taken away from the scene by ambulance. Another person...
Florida state troopers arrest Pensacola man on drug trafficking charges after chase
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A wild scene in Escambia County ends with a man jailed on drug and other charges. After initially stopping, 26-year-old Dymitri Thomas sped off after being pulled over Thursday near State Road 296 and Montgomery Avenue for traffic violations and led Florida state troopers, authorities said.
Man allegedly leads police on car & foot chase, arrested with drugs: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man who led officers on a car and foot chase late Thursday night, according to a release from the MPD. Jackie Ruffin, 37, was arrested and charged with the following: possession of narcotic paraphernalia resisting arrest possession of a controlled substance attempting to elude possession […]
Mobile Police identify man who forced 2 people into walk-in cooler
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who allegedly forced two people into a walk-in cooler and robbed the Fulton Food Mart off Dauphin Island Parkway on Nov. 10. Christopher Lamar Joseph, 45, was the man identified by MPD. Police are still looking for Joseph. Joseph is accused of robbing the Fulton […]
Race car lands in pool at Tillman’s Corner hotel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A race car made quite the splash at a hotel pool in Tillman’s Corner. The owner of the car was on his way to Pensacola for the Snowball Derby when he had to make an unexpected detour. That car ended up in the Red Roof...
Store employee accused of letting customers leave without full payment, MPD says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A store employee is facing a first-degree theft of property charge after police say he let several people leave the store without paying the full amount owed. Mobile police responded to Big Lots at 3250 Airport Blvd. in the Springdale Shopping Center on Wednesday afternoon regarding...
UPDATE: One dead after vehicle crashes into tree following police chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person has died and three were injured in a vehicle crash on Highpoint Boulevard near Bear Fork Road. At approximately 2:53 a.m. Sunday morning, police attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle without tags on University Boulevard near Old Shell Road, according to authorities. Police said the vehicle led them on a pursuit and the precinct Sergeant called the pursuit off as it reached University Boulevard near Bear Fork Road.
