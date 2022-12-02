Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: NYS changes policy on suing SUNY students and now sues where they live
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After investigations by News10NBC and then the New York Times, the state has changed its policy when it sues students over SUNY tuition. The state is still filing lawsuits. Only instead of filing them in Albany, it’s filing them in the counties where the students live. That’s a major change. And the advocates say this will help students make arrangements to pay the money or fight it.
nystateofpolitics.com
What progressive advocates want from Albany in 2023
As she enters her first full term, Gov. Kathy Hochul has signaled plans she will work to expand housing in New York to address a long-standing shortage and cost crunch throughout the state. Advocates like Allie Dentinger of Housing Justice for All want to hold her to that promise. "These...
iheart.com
Albany Department of Neighborhood and Community Services Hosting Job Fair
People who are looking for work or want to change careers should check out an event being hosted by the Albany Department of Neighborhood and Community Services Monday night. A job fair is taking place from 5:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Albany City Hall located on Eagle Street. Folks will have the chance to apply for positions in-person and to speak with hiring managers. For more information about available positions, visit jobs.albanyny.gov.
Angry Otter Harasses Parkgoers in Albany, New York
According to a report by Hopkins of WPDH, an exceptionally aggressive otter has been harassing parkgoers at the Six Mile Waterworks Park in Albany, New York. According to the report, there was no indication on whether the otter was acting defensively or if it was rabid. The City of Albany Water Department was working with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Albany Animal Control to capture and remove the angry otter.
newyorkalmanack.com
Patent Medicine History: Schenectady’s Pink Pills for Pale People
Patent medicines, packaged drugs with incompletely disclosed contents, were plentiful and profitable in the United States from the period directly following the Civil War through the early twentieth century. Before the first Pure Food and Drug Laws were passed, the manufacturers and promoters of patent medicines made millions of dollars...
beckerspayer.com
A month after trading jabs, CDPHP, St. Peter's reach contract agreement
CDPHP and Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter's Health Partners have reached an "agreement in principle" that will keep the region's largest insurance provider in network with the hospital system that has 170 locations, the Times Union reported Dec. 3. The agreement comes after St. Peter's Health Partners sent letters to patients...
wnynewsnow.com
New York Statewide Toy and Coat Drive Kicks Off
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – New York’s annual statewide holiday donation drive kicked off today with donation locations across the state. Specifically, donations of new and unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies are being asked for. “This holiday season, I encourage all New Yorkers to come together to support...
Want to Own the ‘Cheers’ Bar? Your Big Chance in the Capital Region is Here!
For 11 seasons and 275 episodes, everybody knew the name of the hit sitcom, Cheers. Though it went off-the-air in 1993, nearly 30 years ago, the Cheers brand is still easily recognizable. A numbers of bars around the country have borrowed the name and logo to help develop their businesses, and an establishment in Johnstown, New York did exactly that.
Schenectady Yacht Club Dock Master facing fraud charges
A Broadalbin man has been arrested in connection with an investigation at the Schenectady Yacht Club. New York State Police said Derek J. Sutherland, 49, is accused of forging multiple documents while working as a Dock Master at the Yacht Club.
newyorkalmanack.com
339-Mile Power Line Construction Beginning In Washington County
Construction is beginning in Washington County, NY, on the 339-mile Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line, being developed by Transmission Developers Inc, between Hydro-Québec in Canada and and New York City. The massive power line is expected to be fully operational in the spring of 2026. Champlain Hudson Power...
New York State Auction Coming to Albany; Want A Police Car?
Have you ever wanted to own a New York State Police vehicle? Not a knockoff or copycat car, I am talking about actual vehicles that our Troopers used while on duty. Now is your chance but why stop with a police car? How about a van, plow truck or city bus?
Best Chinese restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great Chinese food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Chinese restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp.
Albany ENT and Allergy Services names first CEO
Albany ENT and Allergy Services has named its first-ever CEO.
cnyhomepage.com
Concern over new homeless shelter in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The mayor of Amsterdam organized what’s being called a “conversation” Thursday night to discuss concerns over plans for a new homeless shelter in the city. NEWS10 has more from outside of the closed-door meeting. “I don’t want to say I’m concerned yet....
WNYT
Schenectady hosts re-UNION Street festival
A special reunion took place this weekend in Schenectady. The city’s re-UNION Street festival returned yesterday to the electric city, bringing back one of the first street-wide events since the pandemic. There were carriage rides, visits with Santa, an elf on the shelf contest, music and vendors. The celebration...
'Stay Strong Michael' blood drive in Chatham highlights how donations save lives
The blood drive honors Michael DiMaggio, who was struck by a car in 2014 when he was 11 years old.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Exodus of Outstanding City Employees Is Troubling
Saratoga Springs has been fortunate to have attracted some outstanding individuals to work for the city in many capacities. This year some key people have either left or announced their plans to leave in the near future. The list includes:. Shane Crooks, Chief of Police. Lieutenant Laura Emanation, the highest-ranking...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York State
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, New York has some pretty amazing comfort food restaurants and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Hattie's in Saratoga Springs. Keep reading to learn more.
Capital Region gas price update, December 5
Gas prices in the Albany area have fallen 9 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.73 per gallon.
Bennington Elementary School is calling the police on its own students. What’s going wrong?
More than a dozen police reports and interviews with former staffers paint a picture of a school struggling to respond to students in mental health crises. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bennington Elementary School is calling the police on its own students. What’s going wrong?.
