According to a report by Hopkins of WPDH, an exceptionally aggressive otter has been harassing parkgoers at the Six Mile Waterworks Park in Albany, New York. According to the report, there was no indication on whether the otter was acting defensively or if it was rabid. The City of Albany Water Department was working with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Albany Animal Control to capture and remove the angry otter.

16 HOURS AGO