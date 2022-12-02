Alaska officials hope switch to stronger opioid reversal drug will help quell rise in fentanyl

Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
Talk Of Alaska: Holiday Greetings Across The State – Dec. 20
What better way to stay warm than with Alaska Public Media’s warmest holiday tradition? Talk of Alaska: Holiday Greetings Across the State returns to connect Alaskans. From Utqiagvik to Juneau, hear festive greetings, well wishes, and sentiments from those who call Alaska home. Join host Steve Heimel live on Tuesday, December 20 at 10 a.m. on Alaska Public Media Radio, public radio stations statewide, or by streaming on Alaska Public Media’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
kinyradio.com
Palmer authorities attempting to locate driver involved in burglary using a U-Haul
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two men in the Palmer area were found stealing items from a home using a U-Haul truck, and state troopers are seeking the driver behind the alleged burglary. On Saturday at about 11:02 in the morning, state troopers responded to a report of a suspicious U-Haul...
KKTV
About 45 pounds of fentanyl seized in Colorado, authorities say suspect has ties to cartel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities seized about 45 pounds of fentanyl in Colorado recently, according to a news release from the DEA Rocky Mountain Division. The federal agency is reporting they worked with multiple departments, including the Longmont Police Department, to arrest a person with “direct ties” to the Sinaloa Cartel.
alaskasnewssource.com
Full bus service returns for Anchorage School District
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District started full bus service Monday morning, putting an end to the cohort system that left parents to provide their own transportation for up to six weeks. Transportation Director Heather Philp said the district was able to hire 69 bus drivers since the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Waste employees build over 100 bikes to give as Christmas gifts
According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, 80-year-old Thomas Newton of Wasilla was the only occupant in a Ford pickup truck that left the road and collided with trees near the intersection of the Parks Highway and Meadow Lakes Loop.
ktoo.org
Alaska Rep. Eastman, contending with Red Scare-era disloyalty clause, advances toward trial
In November 1955, the 55 delegates of Alaska’s constitutional convention gathered in Fairbanks, intent on drafting the fundamental document for a new state. But before they began, each member stood and swore an oath, declaring they were not a member of the Communist Party and did not support any organization that advocated the overthrow of the U.S. government.
kinyradio.com
Minors near Seward arrested for alleged car theft
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - One Anchorage minor and a passenger was arrested early Monday morning for charges related to their alleged car theft, as well as leading troopers on a pursuit. On Monday morning at 1:47, the Seward Police Department contacted AST advising a white Hyundai was called in as...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man sentenced to 21 years in prison for armed robberies
The Anchorage International Film Festival is the biggest film festival in Alaska, showcasing films from within the state, as well as all over the world.
ktoo.org
Former Alaska couple ordered to pay $1.47 million for fraud against Yakutat elder
A former Alaska couple has been ordered to pay nearly one and a half million dollars for taking money from a Yakutat elder. The couple took hundreds of thousands of dollars and used it to retire early and buy a home in Texas. Ogle died in 2020 while the case...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 5, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage assembly considers approving a controversial housing development in Girdwood....
Anchorage Assembly joins school district with proposed taxes to provide child care to fill up empty schools
The Anchorage Assembly is about to tax marijuana users and property owners to pay for childcare and pre-K. It has teamed up with the Anchorage School District to levy the taxes for an unproven pre-kindergarten initiative. Assembly members Suzanne LaFrance and Kameron Perez-Verdia are sponsoring AO 2022-17(S), which they want...
I live in remote Alaska where I get my groceries by plane every few months. Here's what it's like and what I buy.
I shop every few months because the nearest grocery store is 160 miles away in Anchorage. I have to get there by plane and ship my groceries home.
alaskasnewssource.com
1 dead in crash on Sterling Highway near Anchor Point
Dunleavy kicks off second term, swearing in with Lt. Governor Dahlstrom in Anchorage. Incumbent governor Michael Dunleavy's second term began today, swearing in just after 1pm at the Alaska Airlines Center on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus.
alaskapublic.org
Board of Fisheries delays decision on how to manage faltering Nushagak king salmon runs
The Alaska Board of Fisheries has voted to delay a decision on how to manage the struggling Nushagak king salmon run. The board voted unanimously to postpone action on three proposals to modify the longstanding management plan. It will also delay a decision on the Department of Fish and Game’s draft action plan to protect kings.
ktoo.org
After years of high wages in Alaska, other states are catching up
The hourly wage rate in Alaska has historically stayed higher than those of other states, drawing in workers from Outside to work in the state’s lucrative industries like oil and fishing. And while Alaska’s rate is still comparatively high, other states are catching up. Today, Alaska’s 2021 average wage...
This Alaskan couple has given away $500 million
Two Swedish immigrants who arrived in Alaska at the turn of the 20th century lay could lay claims to being Alaska's most generous couple, having been responsible for $500 million in grants and donations to Alaskan organizations.
alaskasnewssource.com
"Till" movie screening at Beartooth theatrepub
Tuba Christmas at the Alaska Center for the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Iditarod veteran Hugh Neff says he was denied entry to 2023 race
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Veteran musher Hugh Neff was denied entry for the 2023 Iditarod by the Iditarod Trail Committee, he said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon. “Sorry to be the bearer of bad news but Iditarod rejected my entry,” he wrote in the social post. “Pretty sad when one of the finest teams in Alaska is not allowed to go to Nome. There’s other races to enjoy but this definitely isn’t the same Event that Joe Redington created. A sad day for Alaskan mushing history. God Bless Jim Lanier Northern Whites kennel.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Man dies in accident near Big Lake
The Anchorage International Film Festival is the biggest film festival in Alaska, showcasing films from within the state, as well as all over the world. 1 dead in crash on Sterling Highway near Anchor Point. According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, a Dodge pickup...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Assembly to take up fraught land deal for housing in Girdwood
At its meeting on Tuesday, the Anchorage Assembly will consider approving a deal that will open up valuable public land in Girdwood for a 60-acre housing development called Holtan Hills. But in the resort community within the boundaries of Anchorage, the proposal is fraught. On one hand, Girdwood is desperately...
