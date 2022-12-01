The number of children unable to afford lunch has risen in more than half of England’s state schools as the cost-of-living crisis pushes more families into poverty, new research suggests.Some 52% of teachers responding to a survey commissioned by leading education charity the Sutton Trust said there was an increase in pupils going hungry in the autumn term.The charity has criticised the Government for ignoring pleas to widen eligibility for free school meals in its November budget.Responding to a survey of 6,200 state school teachers across England, 54% also said more children were being dropped off without warm clothing.It’s a...

3 DAYS AGO