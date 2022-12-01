Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
School closure impact of teacher strike spreads
A second council is to close all its secondary schools for a day when teachers go on strike next week. Scottish Borders Council says its secondaries will be shut next Thursday because of action by the SSTA and NASUWT unions. East Ayrshire Council will close its high schools on Wednesday.
Experts say impact of pandemic still affecting university students’ mental health
Psychology student shares trick about reframing anxiety as excitement. University students are continuing to struggle with mental health difficulties triggered by the pandemic, according to experts. Growing numbers of young people are seeking help from peer-run helplines citing anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts. Nightline, the student-run listening and information services...
wonkhe.com
From tea to civic action
Aston University is a university with a social purpose. We take our anchor role in Birmingham seriously, so having a civic impact is important to us. Before engaging with Citizens UK our engagement with communities was often limited to student recruitment and outreach, and ad hoc projects. This meant that meaningful engagement with local issues was difficult, and the connection between local concerns and the day-to-day business of the university was hard to make.
aiexpress.io
UK school aspires to Passivhaus standard energy efficiency
Designs have been produced by engineering, design and undertaking administration firm Atkins for a brand new Passivhaus-certified faculty within the UK. The college is the biggest undertaking to be commissioned underneath a pioneering multi-disciplinary guide partnership settlement between West Sussex County Council and undertaking and programme administration consultancy, Trustworthy+Gould. Power-efficient...
Campaign backed by senior Labour figures that hopes to axe grammar schools and 11-plus exam launches today
A move to scrap grammar schools and abolish the 11-plus exam will be launched today. The Time’s Up For The Test campaign aims to axe the transfer exam and end academic selection. It has been backed by several senior Labour figures, including peer Christine Blower, Greater Manchester mayor Andy...
School leaders report rise in pupils not on free meals going hungry
More than half of school leaders in England are seeing more pupils who cannot afford a meal at lunchtime yet are not eligible for free school meals, according to a survey. Research by the Sutton Trust, an educational charity, found clear signs that the cost of living crisis was increasingly affecting young people’s education, with a growing number of pupils arriving at school tired, cold and hungry.
Children unable to afford lunch in more than half of state schools, survey says
The number of children unable to afford lunch has risen in more than half of England’s state schools as the cost-of-living crisis pushes more families into poverty, new research suggests.Some 52% of teachers responding to a survey commissioned by leading education charity the Sutton Trust said there was an increase in pupils going hungry in the autumn term.The charity has criticised the Government for ignoring pleas to widen eligibility for free school meals in its November budget.Responding to a survey of 6,200 state school teachers across England, 54% also said more children were being dropped off without warm clothing.It’s a...
Government misses teacher recruitment target by almost a third
The Government has missed its own target for recruiting school teachers by almost a third, figures show, leading critics to blame “devastating” real-terms pay cuts in the education sector.Data from the Department for Education (DfE) shows there were 29% fewer new entrants to postgraduate initial teacher training (PGITT) than needed this year (2022-23).The percentage of the PGITT overall target achieved for all subjects – secondary and primary – was 71%.Recruitment figures have also dropped since last year, with 28,991 new entrants to initial teacher training (ITT) compared with 36,159 in 2021-22.The fall of 20% has been described as a “disaster”...
BBC
GCSE pupils to have extra help with exams next year
Exam students will not have to memorise formulae and equations for some GCSE subjects next year. In mathematics, physics and combined science, pupils will be provided with a sheet containing formulae and equations, similar to the 2022 exams. Many of the students sitting exams will have experienced serious disruption to...
wonkhe.com
Higher education in the labyrinth: a tale of managing enormous risks arising from insoluble problems
Risk in higher education can never be eliminated entirely. There is no amount of registers, action plans, and horizon scanning that can stem the tide of the unpredictable and malign that stalks the corridors of our higher education institutions. We’re a rescue team. Not assassins. Of course, these corridors...
Comments / 0