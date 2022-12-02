ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
TheDailyBeast

Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War

Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
C. Heslop

Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]

63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
Fortune

‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm

A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
New York Post

America’s ticking time bomb: $66 trillion in debt that could crash the economy

Wake up, America. That ticking sound you’re hearing is the American debt time bomb that with each passing day is getting precariously close to detonating and crashing the US economy. Businesses, consumers and especially the federal and state governments have become hooked on red ink as if it were crack cocaine. Two factors have fueled this borrowing binge: an era of low interest rates (that’s coming to an end) and falling real wages thanks to the 15% rise in prices of Bidenflation. Let’s review the borrowing up-escalator that accelerated during COVID but hasn’t subsided. The King Kong of borrowing is Uncle Sam....
Fortune

Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong and Messari’s Ryan Selkis on crypto rebuilding its reputation after SBF ‘made a lot of people look silly’ in D.C.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said in a Twitter spaces with Messari CEO Ryan Selkis that regulators need to clarify rules around crypto or risk companies moving to other countries with looser regulations. Crypto didn’t have a great relationship with regulators pre-FTX meltdown, and two influential industry founders discussed on Wednesday...
PYMNTS

Crypto Firms Put New Oversights in Place After FTX’s Downfall

Cryptocurrency companies are establishing verification measures to reassure customers following the FTX implosion. Companies such as Binance and Crypto.com have hired outside auditors to provide proof of asset reports, which attest the business has proper assets to cover its liabilities, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Monday (Dec. 5). The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy