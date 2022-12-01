Read full article on original website
Domantas Sabonis on his first triple-double with the Kings in Sacramento’s 110-101 win over Bulls
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about Sunday’s 110-101 win over the Chicago Bulls, recording his first triple-double since being traded to Sacramento, the defense improving over the past three games and impact of Malik Monk off the bench.
Malik Monk talks about the Kings 110-101 win over the Bulls, earning a 3rd straight victory
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Sunday’s 110-101 victory over the Chicago Bulls, Kings guard Malik Monk talks about earning a third straight win, the improved defensive play over the past three contests, his 20 point performance off of the bench and the way the crowd inside Golden 1 Center has exceeded his expectations.
Cowboys score 33 points in 4th quarter, rout Colts 54-19
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas safety Malik Hooker had no idea what he was starting with a fumble return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter against his former team. The 38-yard TD return was part of a 33-point fourth quarter that turned a close game into the Cowboys’ 54-19 rout of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night.
Cowboys, already thin at CB, fear Anthony Brown has torn Achilles
The Cowboys, already short on cornerbacks, lost another one Sunday when Anthony Brown went down with what is feared to be a torn left Achilles.
