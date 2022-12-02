ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This New Holiday Pop-Up Near Toronto Takes You Into A 2D Kitchen & Giant Snow Globe

If you're looking for something fun to do around Toronto but don't want to blow you budget, then this new holiday pop-up might be worth a visit. Share Joy is an immersive experience by farmer-owned co-operative Gay Lea Foods happening at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga. The pop-up is running until December 22, and it's completely free to visit.
This Ontario Christmas Village Was The Set For A Netflix Movie & It's Just As Magical IRL

You can visit the North Pole right here in Ontario and it's so magical that a Netflix Christmas movie was filmed there. Santa's Village in Bracebridge has a Santafest holiday celebration and while you visit you can see spots where the Netflix movie The Knight Before Christmas was filmed. You can enjoy extra Christmas activities and spot movie locations on select dates until December 23.
Parts Of Alberta Could Be As Cold As Antarctica This Week & Watch Out For Frost Bite

Winter weather is coming out in full force in Alberta and a new weather forecast said temperatures in parts of the province could be comparable to temperatures seen in Antarctica right now. According to The Weather Network, the polar vortex is bringing frigid air through Alberta this week, leading to...

