The American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara hosted their Design Awards Gala on December 1st, which honored the achievements of local architects and architecture. The annual event provided a showcase of our member's contribution to the architectural legacy of Santa Barbara and the value of well-designed architecture to every member of our community. The AIA Santa Barbara Design Awards program recognizes design excellence in architecture, residential architecture, restoration/renovation, and urban design. Criteria to be used by the jury include quality of design, resolution of the program idea, sustainable responsibility, innovation, thoughtfulness, and technique.

