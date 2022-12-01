Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
One805 Receives Significant Grant From Direct Relief International
One805 provides critically needed services and equipment for Santa Barbara’s First Responders. This includes a mental wellness initiative that provides critical counseling and therapy to our Firefighters and First Responders who fight on the front lines to keep our community safe. One805 board-member and retired firefighter Tony Pighetti, who...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons Named Santa Barbara County Physician of the Year
The Central Coast Medical Association honored Lynn Fitzgibbons, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for Santa Barbara County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Medical Emergency North H Street Lompoc
Copter 4 just dropped off patient at SB Cottage hospital. Interesting with the use of a County copter for a medical, but I don't usually scan SB SO so no details. Oddly yesterday, FireCopt4 was dispatched to a couple medicals, including one at the Gaviota Tunnel . I wonder if CalStar was non-op yesterday.
Santa Barbara Edhat
GoFundMe Raises Money for Heroic Homeless Woman
An online fundraiser has been set up for Rebecca Neal, a local homeless woman who helped rescue man from a burning vehicle on Highway 154 last month. Neal and her two-year-old dog Bella were driving near Paradise Road on the evening of November 17. She ended up being one of the first people on the scene of a vehicle rollover leaving the driver trapped.
Santa Barbara Edhat
City of Santa Barbara Hosts "Create State" Workshops
On Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10, the City will host workshops at 821 State Street (between Canon Perdido and De La Guerra Streets) for members of the community to help create design concepts for the future of State Street and the surrounding downtown area. “We hope you will...
Santa Barbara Edhat
50 Years of Santa Barbara and Puerto Vallarta Sister Committees
Members of Santa Barbara/Puerto Vallarta Sister Cities Committee at 50th Celebration Dinner on the beach of Los Arcos Hotel Saturday, December 3, 2022. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Mayor Randy Rowse was unabe to attend but sent a video message.
Santa Barbara Edhat
6 Cool Things to Explore While in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, California is a beautiful coastal city with plenty to offer to tourists and locals alike. From the stunning architecture to the delicious food, there is something for everyone in Santa Barbara. In this article, we will explore some of the coolest things to see and do in Santa...
Santa Barbara Edhat
CHiPS FOR KIDS TOY DRIVE
The Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol invites you to support our annual “CHiPs for Kids” toy drive. The public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to any central coast CHP office, or any of the participating locations listed below, between December 1st and December 19th. With the...
Santa Barbara Edhat
AIASB Announces 2022 Design Awards
The American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara hosted their Design Awards Gala on December 1st, which honored the achievements of local architects and architecture. The annual event provided a showcase of our member's contribution to the architectural legacy of Santa Barbara and the value of well-designed architecture to every member of our community. The AIA Santa Barbara Design Awards program recognizes design excellence in architecture, residential architecture, restoration/renovation, and urban design. Criteria to be used by the jury include quality of design, resolution of the program idea, sustainable responsibility, innovation, thoughtfulness, and technique.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Driver "Lucky to Be Alive" in Nojoqui Summit Crash
A driver is reportedly "lucky to be alive" after a crash on Highway 101 at Nojoqui Summit on Sunday morning. At 9:33 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the highway's southbound lanes, just south of the summit, and discovered a Toyota sedan had gone off the roadway and struck a tree at highway speed.
Santa Barbara Edhat
2022 FREE Holiday Event Highlights
December often flies by faster than a juvenile on an electric bike and everything is so expensive. So we've compiled a list of free holiday events for you and your family to take part in the festive and jolly spirit. Anything you'd like to add? Email us at info@edhat.com to...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Bluewater Grill Santa Barbara Offers a Sneak Peak of its 2023 Menu for Dec. 13 Second Tuesday Tasting
Bluewater Grill Santa Barbara in the iconic lighthouse on the Santa Barbara boardwalk across from Stearns Wharf has a special holiday gift for guests of its final Second Tuesday Tasting of the year: a preview of several chef-driven seafood dishes on the Bluewater Grill 2023 menu. Local seafood fans attending...
