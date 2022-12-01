ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Defense One

Does Your Tech Need Investors? Try DOD's New Matchmaking Office

The Defense Department has established an office to help connect companies developing “critical technologies vital to national security” with private capital funding, according to a Dec. 1 press release. DOD said that the new Office of Strategic Capital—or OSC—will help ensure that technologies “such as advanced materials, next-generation...
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: 10 facts about new secretive B-21 stealth bomber

Northrop Grumman is set to unveil the highly-anticipated new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during a ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2. Ahead of the unveiling, the company provided ten facts about the new bomber. The company provided several concept art images for the aircraft, but Friday’s unveiling will provide the...
Defense One

Watch the B-21 Unveiling, Live

The curtain of secrecy that has shrouded the Air Force's next strategic bomber—a curtain that has preempted even photos during the plane's eight-year development—will finally be drawn back tonight. At least a bit. A tightly controlled rollout ceremony for the B-21 Raider is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern...
Defense One

Revealed: The Public Finally Gets to See the B-21 Stealth Bomber this Week

Tom Jones has spent a good portion of his career not being able to tell his family what he does at work. He recalls sitting at the dinner table one night 30-plus years ago, unable to share with his spouse that, just hours earlier, he was read into a classified military project. In the years that passed, Jones said, he’s grown used to not being able to provide details of what he does every day.
Flying Magazine

General Atomics Receives DARPA Contract To Develop Liberty Lifter Seaplane

A new development phase for the Liberty Lifter, a large military seaplane concept, is under way, roughly on schedule. The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded a contract of just under $8 million to General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. for research and development work on the project. Earlier this year DARPA told FLYING it was evaluating proposals and expected to issue a contract in the fall.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada

SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
The Hill

It’s time to revoke China’s normalized trade relations

A bipartisan majority of Congress “normalized” trade relations with China in 2000, and its advocates sold the deal to the American public like it was an obvious choice. “If we do this, 20 years from now we will wonder why we ever had a serious debate about it,” said President Bill Clinton at the time to a gathering of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs. ”If we don’t do it, 20 years from now we’ll still be kicking ourselves for being so dumb.”
labroots.com

Future of Hydrogen Fuel Gets a Catalyst

In a recent study published in Science, a team of researchers led by Rice University discusses a light-activated catalyst that successfully uses inexpensive raw materials to convert ammonia into clean-burning hydrogen. This study has the potential to create the markets and infrastructure for carbon-free liquid ammonia that won’t add to climate change.
NBC News

The quiet transformation of China’s greatest global weapon

When I first started investigating China’s top spy agency in 2020 for my book, “Spies and Lies: How China’s Greatest Covert Operations Fooled the World,” I thought espionage was its main game. But I soon realized that the Ministry of State Security’s covert influence operations have been at the forefront of its work to shape the world and our understanding of China. The United States must come to grips with China’s global covert power as Xi Jinping doubles down on international aggression, or risk allowing even more Chinese Communist Party interference in civil liberties and the functioning of democracy.
SpaceNews.com

Wide-Field-of-View missile warning satellite transmits first images

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force has received initial images from a new missile-warning satellite launched in July, Millennium Space Systems announced Nov. 29. The Boeing-owned company is the manufacturer of the Wide Field of View (WFOV), a mid-sized spacecraft equipped with an L3Harris infrared sensor payload. Deployed in...

