Defense One
Does Your Tech Need Investors? Try DOD's New Matchmaking Office
The Defense Department has established an office to help connect companies developing “critical technologies vital to national security” with private capital funding, according to a Dec. 1 press release. DOD said that the new Office of Strategic Capital—or OSC—will help ensure that technologies “such as advanced materials, next-generation...
Caught in 'the green beam': How US Air Force gunship crews let a target know they have it in their sights
The AC-130's green beam is meant "to let the adversaries know that you see him," the head of US Air Force Special Operations Command said.
The Pentagon's vision of new military jetpacks may finally be coming to fruition
Recent information from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has revealed that the Pentagon has indeed continued to pursue military-equipped jetpacks. And now, they seem closer than ever to achieving their goal as they have already awarded contracts to companies to build test prototypes. DARPA's 'Portable Personal Air Mobility...
What was the US military's secret space plane doing on its record-breaking mission?
The uncrewed X-37B space plane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Station on Nov. 12 having spent a record 908 days in orbit
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: 10 facts about new secretive B-21 stealth bomber
Northrop Grumman is set to unveil the highly-anticipated new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during a ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2. Ahead of the unveiling, the company provided ten facts about the new bomber. The company provided several concept art images for the aircraft, but Friday’s unveiling will provide the...
Defense One
Watch the B-21 Unveiling, Live
The curtain of secrecy that has shrouded the Air Force's next strategic bomber—a curtain that has preempted even photos during the plane's eight-year development—will finally be drawn back tonight. At least a bit. A tightly controlled rollout ceremony for the B-21 Raider is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern...
Defense One
Revealed: The Public Finally Gets to See the B-21 Stealth Bomber this Week
Tom Jones has spent a good portion of his career not being able to tell his family what he does at work. He recalls sitting at the dinner table one night 30-plus years ago, unable to share with his spouse that, just hours earlier, he was read into a classified military project. In the years that passed, Jones said, he’s grown used to not being able to provide details of what he does every day.
Flying Magazine
General Atomics Receives DARPA Contract To Develop Liberty Lifter Seaplane
A new development phase for the Liberty Lifter, a large military seaplane concept, is under way, roughly on schedule. The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded a contract of just under $8 million to General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. for research and development work on the project. Earlier this year DARPA told FLYING it was evaluating proposals and expected to issue a contract in the fall.
B-2 bombers undertook an elephant walk to showcase American strategic deterrence
An elephant walk is a common part of airpower exercises by the U.S. military, but when undertaken properly, it never fails to impress. This is particularly true of the eight B-2 Spirit stealth bombers that took to the runway at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, during the Spirit Vigilance 22 training exercise, according to a report by The Drive published on Tuesday.
More Details On China’s Exotic Orbital Hypersonic Weapon Come To Light
Lockheed MartinAn official report on Chinese military power revealed additional details about its hypersonic weapon test that made headlines in July 2021.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
It’s time to revoke China’s normalized trade relations
A bipartisan majority of Congress “normalized” trade relations with China in 2000, and its advocates sold the deal to the American public like it was an obvious choice. “If we do this, 20 years from now we will wonder why we ever had a serious debate about it,” said President Bill Clinton at the time to a gathering of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs. ”If we don’t do it, 20 years from now we’ll still be kicking ourselves for being so dumb.”
A company's nuclear fusion rockets could help us escape the Solar System in our lifetime
Nuclear fusion-powered rockets might be nearer than you think. UK rocket company Pulsar Fusion has been awarded funding from the UK Space Agency to help it develop "integrated nuclear fission-based power systems for electric propulsion", a press statement shared with IE via email reveals. They will collaborate with the Universities...
SpaceNews.com
U.S. Space Force chief: The use of space technology in Ukraine ‘is what we can expect in the future’
WASHINGTON — The war in Ukraine has put on display military forces’ growing reliance on satellites and has created incentives to disrupt opponents’ access to space systems, Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations of the U.S. Space Force, said Dec. 3. “I think this modern...
labroots.com
Future of Hydrogen Fuel Gets a Catalyst
In a recent study published in Science, a team of researchers led by Rice University discusses a light-activated catalyst that successfully uses inexpensive raw materials to convert ammonia into clean-burning hydrogen. This study has the potential to create the markets and infrastructure for carbon-free liquid ammonia that won’t add to climate change.
techeblog.com
Northrop Grumman Reveals B-21 Raider Stealth Bomber, is First Sixth-Generation Aircraft
Lockheed Martin’s F-117 Nighthawk may have been retired from combat use, but Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Raider is set to take over. The name pays tribute to the Doolittle Raids of World War II when 80 men and 16 B-25 Mitchell medium bombers participated in a mission that changed the course of World War II forever.
The quiet transformation of China’s greatest global weapon
When I first started investigating China’s top spy agency in 2020 for my book, “Spies and Lies: How China’s Greatest Covert Operations Fooled the World,” I thought espionage was its main game. But I soon realized that the Ministry of State Security’s covert influence operations have been at the forefront of its work to shape the world and our understanding of China. The United States must come to grips with China’s global covert power as Xi Jinping doubles down on international aggression, or risk allowing even more Chinese Communist Party interference in civil liberties and the functioning of democracy.
China Inching Closer To A Nuclear-Powered Base On The Moon
China reportedly has plans to develop a nuclear-powered lunar base by the end of this decade. A prototype design and some components may already exist.
SpaceNews.com
Wide-Field-of-View missile warning satellite transmits first images
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force has received initial images from a new missile-warning satellite launched in July, Millennium Space Systems announced Nov. 29. The Boeing-owned company is the manufacturer of the Wide Field of View (WFOV), a mid-sized spacecraft equipped with an L3Harris infrared sensor payload. Deployed in...
Germany to arm Ukraine with 5th generation tank-like drones to battle Russia
Robotics and autonomous systems developer Milrem Robotics and the German defense company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) have signed a contract to deliver 14 THeMIS fifth-generation unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) to Ukraine, according to a press release by Milrem published on Tuesday. The effort is being funded by the German Ministry of...
