Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Related
Fort Myers Beach lots deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian
A group of residents wants answers from the Fort Myers Beach local planning agency. They say lots they bought years ago have been deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian.
Fort Myers residents close chapter by burning hurricane flags
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 2022 hurricane season is officially over!. Hundreds marked its end by burning hurricane flags in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday night. Survivors gathered on the shore of the Caloosahatchee River to laugh, dance and mark the end of a devastating hurricane season. They also...
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center opens in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center has been opened in North Port to help with those still in need following Hurricane Ian. The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center is now open at North Port Public Library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Dec. 7. Next week, the Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will be located at State College of Florida in Venice from Friday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 13. The center will be closed Sunday, Dec. 11.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Farmers market reopens, holiday lights walk
1. Wednesday, Marco Island: Farmers market reopens. Marco Island’s farmers market resumes Dec. 7 (from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April) to Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). For more information, call 239-642-0575 or visit cityofmarcoisland.com. 2. Thursday, Naples: 'Discoveries After Dusk'. From...
floridaing.com
9 Restaurants In Bonita Springs Florida You Don’t Want to Miss
If you love food, then you’ll definitely want to check out these restaurants in Bonita Springs, Florida! This small town is home to some of the best restaurants in the state. From fresh seafood to handcrafted pizza, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. And the best part is...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral reminding residents of year-round lawn watering schedule
With Southwest Florida entering its dry season, the City of Cape Coral is reminding residents of their recently updated lawn watering schedule. The city adopted the two-day watering schedule in June and says the change will help reduce the demand for water by 40%. Residents in Cape Coral can only...
WINKNEWS.com
Concert to support local musicians affected by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A benefit happening at the Nautri Parrot Oasis helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian after many venues where musicians played didn’t survive the storm. A cheerful atmosphere at the event with everyone enjoying the live musical performances. The Rock to Rebuild Benefit Concert started on Sunday at 11 a.m.
usf.edu
Beach tourism could take years to rebound from damage by Ian
The biggest industry in Southwest Florida may be facing its toughest challenge ever: The re-opening after Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. Tourism before Ian generated more than $3 billion a year in Lee County alone, according to the visitor and convention bureau. Now people are struggling to salvage something of this...
Lee Health looking for help identifying man at hospital since November
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health is looking for help in identifying an unknown man who has been at a Fort Myers hospital since last month. On November 20th, the man was admitted to Gulf Coast Medical Center after he sustained injuries from a reported fall. It happened at the Super 8 hotel in Naples.
Bay News 9
Neighbors worried about high speed in Bradenton neighborhood
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are worried about speeding in a residential area of Manatee County. The speed limit of El Conquistador Pkwy in Bradenton is listed at 30 MPH at 61st Ave Dr West, near the Palm Court Villas neighborhood. It varies in other parts of the road, too.
macaronikid.com
Christmas at Farmer Mike's in Bonita Springs
The Farm Elves have been busy creating a winter wonderland for you and your family to enjoy Dec. 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th & 17th - Florida style!. Your favorite guest, SANTA will be reading "The Night Before Christmas" IN THE LIGHTED WALK AREA and other Christmas stories to everyone throughout the evening. He will be available for pictures but wont be close enough to sit on for Christmas Wishlist's. He will have a mailbox for all of your wishes to be dropped into and sent to the North Pole.
theonlinecurrent.com
Ian has brought ignorance
Disaster doesn’t end when the storm does. It’s just the beginning. Hurricane Ian has passed. The storm is gone physically and is now no longer headline news-and we’ve even had another hurricane since, Nicole. However, many people fail to realize that Ian’s impact will not disappear for years.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
WINKNEWS.com
Waste Pro resumes bulk pickups in Cape Coral
Waste Pro begins picking up bulk waste from Cape Coral curbs on Monday. Piles of debris from Hurricane Ian line almost any street you drive along in Cape Coral. But now that Waste Pro is resuming bulk pickups and horticulture services, it is important to remember that hurricane debris needs to be kept separate.
macaronikid.com
Naples Christmas Parade
Floats, fire engines, school groups, school bands, dance troupes, boy and girl scouts, civic groups and so much more bring this annual tradition to life! And, don't forget Santa and Mrs. Claus! The parade route will be from Broad Avenue South to 3rd Street South, proceeding north to 5th Avenue South, east on 5th Avenue South, and South on 8th Street South past City Hall, ending at 8th Avenue South and 8th Street South.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to do in Naples, Florida
Whether you’re looking to lounge by crystal clear waters, golf on some of the best courses in the country, or indulge in high-end shopping and dining, there’s something for everyone in Naples, Florida. Named for the Italian city of the same name, Naples was designed to be a winter retreat, a place for people across America to trade their cold weather in for warm sun and white sand.
Drunk Bonita Spring man drives over three people at family birthday party
ESTERO, Fla. — A man was arrested after running into people with a car and allegedly firing a gun at a birthday party in Estero. A neighbor near the party said she heard gunshots and police at around 1:30 a.m. near Broadway. According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, someone...
Port Charlotte trio caught stealing nearly $10K from storage facility
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office linked three individuals to the theft of thousands of dollars of items from multiple storage units. CCSO Criminal Investigations Unit opened a case after a man reported $7,000 worth of items missing from his unit. According to the iStorage...
thejaxsonmag.com
Modern zoning laws make your Christmas Village illegal
Christmas Villages are popular seasonal displays in no small part because they have the qualities that make real neighborhoods and towns attractive: they’re dense, vibrant and so packed with ceramic Christmas paraphernalia that they’re generally devoid of parking craters and dead space. The Christmas Village assembled annually by Colleen Healy Heaverly of Punta Gorda, Florida, is no exception.
WINKNEWS.com
2 Fort Myers men win $1M each on 500X The Cash scratch-off game
Two men from Fort Myers are each a million dollars richer thanks to the Florida Lottery’s 500X The Cash scratch-off game. Wesley Sanek, 39, and Michael Murray, 63, scratched their way to the big winnings, and both took the money in a one-time lump sum payment of $820,000. Sanek...
Comments / 0