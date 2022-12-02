ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Juvenile arrested, charged with shooting teen getting off bus at Charlotte school bus stop

 4 days ago

A juvenile suspect in Charlotte was arrested and charged in connection with shooting a teen who was getting off a school bus, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Officials say the incident happened Wednesday afternoon after victim Nahzir Taylor, 17, at got off the school bus and walked away.

A doorbell camera in the neighborhood caught Taylor running before he was shot and fell to the ground. Three people who appeared to be following him jumped into a blue car before driving away.

The juvenile suspect arrested was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Police say no one else was hurt in the shooting.

Taylor's condition has not been released.

Comments / 25

makeitmakesense
4d ago

Stop protecting these evil violent shooters identity due to age..... public should have a right to know who these dangerous people are! No bond! Charge as adult !

Reply(2)
31
Ponquiose Faison
4d ago

why are these kids having access to weapons without the parents knowing I say send the parent to jail to.. this is getting out of hand

Reply(3)
21
WAKE UP America!
4d ago

The victim died. DEATH penalty for murderer; life for accomplices!!! No parole!! NO MORE SOFT ON CRIME!!!💥💥💥💥Decriminalization, restorative justice, inept DAs, defund the police…. Democrats created this society that turns a blind eye to criminals — and it’s destroying these communities from within!! Inept, ignorant, and incompetent leadership! But if you point it out, they call you a racist! Total deflection!! 💥💥💥💥

Reply(1)
17
 

