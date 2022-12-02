Patsy Florence, 82 of Klamath Falls, Oregon Passed away at home on 11/29/2022. Patsy was born on October, 16th 1940 to Quinton and Novida Cooper in Joplin, Missouri. The family moved out to Idaho and lived briefly on a ranch until settling in Klamath Falls, Oregon in 1948. She graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1958. After graduation she worked at Klamath First Federal Bank. Patsy was an avid reader, enjoyed golf and played bridge, obtaining the rank of Silver Life Master. She enjoyed being part of a sorority and enjoyed collecting clothing for disadvantaged children. She and her husband Gary enjoyed traveling the world. They spent time in Australia, China, Italy, Japan, New Zealand and Turkey. Their favorite place to spend time was in Maui and their condo in Depoe Bay. She enjoyed spending time with family and cherished her time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Gary Florence, brother; Harold Cooper, sister; Donna Blofsky, children; Sharie, Barry, David, Mark, John, Holly, Debbie and Charlee, grandchildren; Elizabeth, Mollie, Stephen, Sarah, Benjamin, Emily, Zephyr, Gary, Nicklous, and Abigail, Great grandchildren; Cameron, Andrew, Natalie, Autumn, Khloe, Jasper, and Connor. She is preceded in death by her parents Quinton and Novida Cooper. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the assistance league program, operation school bus. No services are planned at this time. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting with arrangements.

3 DAYS AGO