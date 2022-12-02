Read full article on original website
KDRV
Providence festival of trees opens to the public
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The 32nd Annual Festival of Trees opened to the public for the December 3 and 4 weekend at Medford Armory. The festival features 60 Christmas tree displays, live performances from children in the area and Santa Claus. Jeff Bergstrom, father of one of the child performers said...
basinlife.com
basinlife.com
Herald and News
Florence, Patsy Wavolene
Patsy Florence, 82 of Klamath Falls, Oregon Passed away at home on 11/29/2022. Patsy was born on October, 16th 1940 to Quinton and Novida Cooper in Joplin, Missouri. The family moved out to Idaho and lived briefly on a ranch until settling in Klamath Falls, Oregon in 1948. She graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1958. After graduation she worked at Klamath First Federal Bank. Patsy was an avid reader, enjoyed golf and played bridge, obtaining the rank of Silver Life Master. She enjoyed being part of a sorority and enjoyed collecting clothing for disadvantaged children. She and her husband Gary enjoyed traveling the world. They spent time in Australia, China, Italy, Japan, New Zealand and Turkey. Their favorite place to spend time was in Maui and their condo in Depoe Bay. She enjoyed spending time with family and cherished her time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Gary Florence, brother; Harold Cooper, sister; Donna Blofsky, children; Sharie, Barry, David, Mark, John, Holly, Debbie and Charlee, grandchildren; Elizabeth, Mollie, Stephen, Sarah, Benjamin, Emily, Zephyr, Gary, Nicklous, and Abigail, Great grandchildren; Cameron, Andrew, Natalie, Autumn, Khloe, Jasper, and Connor. She is preceded in death by her parents Quinton and Novida Cooper. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the assistance league program, operation school bus. No services are planned at this time. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting with arrangements.
Students at the U of O are helping to build community response to smoky skies
EUGENE, Ore. — Finally, the wildfire season is mostly snuffed out. But with smokey days on the rise due to bigger fire seasons, communities are trying to figure out how to manage it. So two University of Oregon graduate students are helping develop smoke management plans for southern Oregon’s Jackson County.
franchising.com
Cutting-Edge Regenerative Medicine Clinic Opens in Central Point
QC Kinetix opens new clinic to offer alternative to surgery. December 05, 2022 // Franchising.com // MEDFORD, Ore. - QC Kinetix recently opened in Central Point. The clinic in Mountain View Plaza is one of Rogue Valley’s most advanced regenerative medicine protocols. Husband and wife Josiah and Rebecca Dare...
KDRV
More than 400 motorcyclists drive down Table Rock Road for Toys for Tots donation drive
MEDFORD, Ore. -- More than 400 motorcycles traveled from Touvelle Lodge to the Eagles Lodge Saturday afternoon for the 42nd Annual Toys for Tots donation drive. Motorcyclists drove from Table Rock Road to the Eagles Lodge drop off toys for children in need. Motorcyclist, Craig Chaqucio said this was his...
KDRV
Klamath Falls Police mourn passing of long-time police officer
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore-- Late last week, on December 2, the Klamath Falls Police Department announced that one of their own, Dr. John "Jack" Hobbs Jr. had passed away recently in Dewitt, Michigan. KFP wrote on Facebook a heartfelt tribute to Jack, or "Doc", who was a member of the Klamath...
KDRV
Medford extends its Severe Weather Event and shelter to Sunday
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The City of Medford says today a cold weather shelter will stay operational to Sunday, December 4. It says City Manager Brian Sjothun has extended the City's severe weather event declaration from Wednesday, November 30 through Sunday, December 4, which allows usage of approved severe event shelter facilities for overnight lodging when the temperature is expected to be below 25 degrees Fahrenheit or 32 degrees Fahrenheit with additional factors such as precipitation or wind.
itinyhouses.com
26′ Arctic Fox is a Fine Tiny Home That’s Designed to Last
There are many factors that make a tiny house worth the buy- the design, the price tag, the space and the overall layout. But most importantly, it is about choosing a fine tiny home that will last you years, and can function to its best in almost any environment or situation. And if that’s what you were looking for, you might want to take a look at this 26’ Arctic Fox.
Mount Shasta Herald
Mount Shasta man arrested on suspicion of arson near Mountain Fire burn area
A Mount Shasta man was arrested after he tried to set a Gazelle home on fire, according to the Yreka Police Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. On Nov. 26, Gregg Alan Sayers, 31, was arrested by Siskiyou County Sheriff’s deputies and Cal Fire officers on...
SFist
Endangered Gray Wolves Give Birth to Largest Pack Of Pups California Has Seen in A Century
Congratulations are in order for the two endangered gray wolves OR-85 and his female mate WHA01F, who just welcomed eight new pups, the largest litter of gray wolf pups California has seen in more than 100 years. In very encouraging wildlife news, the Chronicle ran a Tuesday story declaring “California...
KDRV
One dead from apartment fire in Yreka
YREKA, Calif -- One person has been confirmed dead in the structure fire at Pine Green Apartments. Yreka Police confirmed that one person has died in the fire that began last night, but are withholding the name until their family is notified. Several others are dealing with smoke related injuries.
KDRV
Jackson County Animal Services helps with pet licensing and vaccination
PHOENIX, Ore. -- Jackson County Animal Services agency is offering to help people make time for pet health this busy December. The Jackson County Animal Shelter (JCAS) hosts a vaccination clinic the third Saturday of each month by appointment only to help pet owners comply with regulations and animal health needs. Space is limited and its cost is $10 for a rabies vaccination and $15 for the distemper vaccinations.
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. ABOVE 1,500 FEET
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon. An Urgent Winter Weather Message from the National Weather Service said snow showers are expected above 1,500 feet. Total accumulations will vary between a trace and 2 inches, with up to 4 inches possible above 2,500 feet.
Weather: City and County Schools Closed December 1st
Update: All Klamath County schools and all schools and activities in the city school district have been cancelled for December 1st due to winter weather conditions. Winter weather driving conditions exist with chain requirements in many mountain passes. Snow is expected to continue until tapering off this afternoon/evening.
KDRV
Medford man jailed for gun, police chase charges in Klamath County
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A Medford man faces nine criminal charges today accusing him of various crimes involving a weapon and a police chase. The Klamath Falls Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says today 30-year-old Parker Joseph Latham of Medford has charges of Felon in Possession of Body Armor, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful use of a Weapon and Pointing a Firearm at Another and other charges.
KDRV
Medford man died in I-5 pedestrian-auto collision near Barnett Road
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford man is dead today as a pedestrian hit by a truck along Interstate 5 in Medford. Oregon State Police (OSP) report today that 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar died last night after 7pm near mile post 27 in South Medford. That location is near the I-5 interchange...
KDRV
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office updates statement on Measure 114
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Klamath County Sheriff, Chris Kaber, posted an updated statement about Measure 114 on Facebook today, stating he supports the lawsuits filed against the gun control measure and attended the U.S. District Court hearing in Portland on Friday. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) posted its...
ijpr.org
Advocates' survey says homeless residents are frustrated with Rogue Retreat
Volunteers with the street outreach project Judi’s Midnight Diner talked with 39 unhoused people over the summer along the Bear Creek Greenway. Results from their survey show 75% of respondents said they don’t trust the Rogue Retreat staff to treat them fairly. “You know, we ask people what...
