ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

Wingstop And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Douglas Emmett (DEI), Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM), Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information about stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news

MongoDB Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Monday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) slid 9.02% to $145.71 at 14:57 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 2.11% to $11,220.13, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend trading session today. MongoDB’s last...
via.news

MicroStrategy Stock Down By 9% So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) slid 9.11% to $188.09 at 14:40 EST on Monday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 2.11% to $11,220.13, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news

InMode Ltd. And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity

(VIANEWS) – InMode Ltd. (INMD), EZCORP (EZPW), KLA Corporation (KLAC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news

Marathon Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.49% up. Marathon’s last close was $6.91, 88.02% under its 52-week high of $57.70. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) rising 11.27% to $6.91. NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,461.50,...
via.news

Momo Stock Up By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose by a staggering 16.73% in 5 sessions from $4.9 at 16.73, to $5.72 at 16:33 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Momo’s...
via.news

FibroGen Stock Was 9.57% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with FibroGen jumping 9.57% to $16.48 on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. FibroGen’s...
via.news

Canopy Growth Stock Jump Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Canopy Growth rising 9.03% to $4.29 on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ dropped 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news

IBOVESPA Went Down By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.42% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Monday, 5 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $110,562.02. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.05% up from its 52-week low and 9.1% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news

Castle Biosciences Stock Rises By 20% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) rose by a staggering 20.38% in 5 sessions from $20.61 at 20.38, to $24.81 at 14:55 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 2.11% to $11,220.13, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news

NYSE Composite Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 8.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Saturday, 3 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,767.02. NYSE Composite Index is a measure of the performance of all common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It includes stocks and ADRs (American depository receipts). It excludes closed-end funds, derivatives, and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
via.news

Nikola Stock 10.55% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Nikola rising 10.55% to $2.87 on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ dropped 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat down trend trading session today. Nikola’s...
via.news

EUR/GBP Drops By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.63% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:06 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.046% up from its 52-week low and 6.691% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy