AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Zips overpowered the visiting Muskingum Muskies 80-33 on Sunday afternoon in their first game at James A. Rhodes Arena in nearly three weeks. A blend of strong outside shooting and relentless defense allowed the Zips to build a big early lead and coast to their fourth win of the season. For the afternoon, they held the Muskies to 13-of-52 shooting and forced 17 turnovers, cashing in those miscues for 19 points on the other end.

11 HOURS AGO