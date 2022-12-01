Read full article on original website
gozips.com
Zips celebrate return home with 80-33 rout of Muskingum
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Zips overpowered the visiting Muskingum Muskies 80-33 on Sunday afternoon in their first game at James A. Rhodes Arena in nearly three weeks. A blend of strong outside shooting and relentless defense allowed the Zips to build a big early lead and coast to their fourth win of the season. For the afternoon, they held the Muskies to 13-of-52 shooting and forced 17 turnovers, cashing in those miscues for 19 points on the other end.
gozips.com
Akron Continues to Lead Zippy Invitational
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron swim and dive team won three of seven events and received serval fast performances throughout the third day of the 2022 Zippy Invitational at Oliver J. Ocasek Natatorium on Saturday. Junior Madelyn Gatrall backed-up her record-breaking performance from a day ago, clocking a 51.85...
gozips.com
Akron Back at The JAR for a Sunday Matinee Against Muskingum
Akron (3-4) vs Muskingum (0-6) Sunday, Dec. 4 • James A. Rhodes Arena. Nathan Wahle (Bowling Green '13) Overall Record: 0-6 (1st Season) Record at Muskingum: 0-6 (1st Season) Akron Head Coach. John Groce (Taylor '94) Career Record: 279-195 (15th Season) Record at Akron: 97-63 (6th Season) Overall MAC...
gozips.com
Akron Earns Fifth Straight Win, 101-46, over Point Park
BOXSCORE (PDF) | POSTGAME COMMENTS. AKRON, OHIO – The University of Akron women's basketball team led wire-to-wire en route to posting the Zips' fifth straight victory with a 101-46 triumph past Point Park (3-6) on Friday, Dec. 2 at James A. Rhodes Arena. Sophomore F Reagan Bass (Strongsville, Ohio)...
gozips.com
Gatrall Breaks MAC & School 100 Back Record, Akron Leads Zippy Invite
AKRON, Ohio – Junior Madelyn Gatrall registered a record-breaking performance as the leadoff of the 400-yard medley relay team, snapping the Mid-American Conference and program 100-yard backstroke standard (51.84) en route to a pair of gold medal performances as Akron leads the 2022 Zippy Invitational. Gatrall replaced the 52.10...
gozips.com
Late Drive Propels Buffalo to 23-22 Triumph Over Akron
BOXSCORE (PDF) BUFFALO, N.Y. – A late fourth-quarter touchdown lifted Buffalo to a come-from-behind 23-22 triumph past The University of Akron football team in the season finale for the Zips on Friday, Dec. 2 at UB Stadium. Akron under the direction of first-year head coach Joe Moorhead displayed tenacity...
Glenville’s OHSAA football title achieves top goal to ‘Win states and make the city happy’
CANTON, Ohio -- Cleveland’s city schools have an incredibly rich winning tradition. Since its creation in 1904 Cleveland’s Senate Athletic League schools have won 156 state championships. From basketball and track and field to wrestling, baseball and even gymnastics, Cleveland’s city schools have won hardware in almost every...
Mount Union advances to NCAA semifinals after win
The Purple Raiders held Delaware Valley to just 76 rushing yards and 163 total yards, while sacking the quarterback five times on the day.
Watch: Glenville Tarblooders leave for Canton, hopeful for first state title
The high school football state championship weekend continues as Glenville High School Tarblooders departed for Canton Friday afternoon.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
Three promising uses of COVID-19 stimulus money in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since 2021, Northeast Ohio has received hundreds of millions in federal COVID-19 stimulus money through the American Rescue Plan Act. While some of that money seems to be headed for effective and well-meaning programs, some isn’t. With that in mind, Stimulus Watch set out to highlight...
WILX-TV
Buffalo Rallies to Down Akron
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Buffalo Bulls rallied from a 9-0 first quarter deficit to nip the Akron Zips Friday afternoon 23-22 and become bowl eligible with a 6-6 season record. The game was a makeup after heavy snow caused a postponement in western New York two weeks ago. Akron finishes 2-10. Buffalo’s win makes it even more unlikely Michigan State will land a bowl bid Sunday at 5-7 since fewer non six win openings are now available.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If so, you should visit these local restaurants in the Akron area. Since 1986, this family-owned restaurant has been offering delicious all-day breakfast. As early as 5:30 in the morning and as late as the early evening, you can grab a tasty 3-egg omelet, buttermilk pancakes, and Texas French toast. Customers recommend the gyro omelet with feta cheese, chili cheese omelet, and country fried steak with spicy sausage gravy.
NE Ohio restaurants, wineries offering igloo rentals this winter
Missing patio season? Several Cleveland-area spots offer a unique and warmer way to enjoy dinner or drinks outdoors during the winter.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
Select Northeast Ohio post offices open on Sundays for holiday season
The United States Postal Service will open several of its offices in Northeast Ohio on Sundays for the holiday season.
spectrumnews1.com
Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam
AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
Gov. Mike DeWine announces $25 million state contribution for Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam removal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state of Ohio is getting involved with the long-awaited project to remove the Gorge Dam on the Cuyahoga River in Summit County. On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will contribute $25 million towards the effort to remove an estimated 900,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment, restore the fish and wildlife habitat, and revitalize more than a mile of the river for community recreational use.
