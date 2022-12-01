ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gozips.com

Zips celebrate return home with 80-33 rout of Muskingum

AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Zips overpowered the visiting Muskingum Muskies 80-33 on Sunday afternoon in their first game at James A. Rhodes Arena in nearly three weeks. A blend of strong outside shooting and relentless defense allowed the Zips to build a big early lead and coast to their fourth win of the season. For the afternoon, they held the Muskies to 13-of-52 shooting and forced 17 turnovers, cashing in those miscues for 19 points on the other end.
gozips.com

Akron Continues to Lead Zippy Invitational

AKRON, Ohio – The Akron swim and dive team won three of seven events and received serval fast performances throughout the third day of the 2022 Zippy Invitational at Oliver J. Ocasek Natatorium on Saturday. Junior Madelyn Gatrall backed-up her record-breaking performance from a day ago, clocking a 51.85...
gozips.com

Akron Back at The JAR for a Sunday Matinee Against Muskingum

Akron (3-4) vs Muskingum (0-6) Sunday, Dec. 4 • James A. Rhodes Arena. Nathan Wahle (Bowling Green '13) Overall Record: 0-6 (1st Season) Record at Muskingum: 0-6 (1st Season) Akron Head Coach. John Groce (Taylor '94) Career Record: 279-195 (15th Season) Record at Akron: 97-63 (6th Season) Overall MAC...
gozips.com

Akron Earns Fifth Straight Win, 101-46, over Point Park

BOXSCORE (PDF) | POSTGAME COMMENTS. AKRON, OHIO – The University of Akron women's basketball team led wire-to-wire en route to posting the Zips' fifth straight victory with a 101-46 triumph past Point Park (3-6) on Friday, Dec. 2 at James A. Rhodes Arena. Sophomore F Reagan Bass (Strongsville, Ohio)...
gozips.com

Gatrall Breaks MAC & School 100 Back Record, Akron Leads Zippy Invite

AKRON, Ohio – Junior Madelyn Gatrall registered a record-breaking performance as the leadoff of the 400-yard medley relay team, snapping the Mid-American Conference and program 100-yard backstroke standard (51.84) en route to a pair of gold medal performances as Akron leads the 2022 Zippy Invitational. Gatrall replaced the 52.10...
gozips.com

Late Drive Propels Buffalo to 23-22 Triumph Over Akron

BOXSCORE (PDF) BUFFALO, N.Y. – A late fourth-quarter touchdown lifted Buffalo to a come-from-behind 23-22 triumph past The University of Akron football team in the season finale for the Zips on Friday, Dec. 2 at UB Stadium. Akron under the direction of first-year head coach Joe Moorhead displayed tenacity...
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH

Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
WILX-TV

Buffalo Rallies to Down Akron

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Buffalo Bulls rallied from a 9-0 first quarter deficit to nip the Akron Zips Friday afternoon 23-22 and become bowl eligible with a 6-6 season record. The game was a makeup after heavy snow caused a postponement in western New York two weeks ago. Akron finishes 2-10. Buffalo’s win makes it even more unlikely Michigan State will land a bowl bid Sunday at 5-7 since fewer non six win openings are now available.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If so, you should visit these local restaurants in the Akron area. Since 1986, this family-owned restaurant has been offering delicious all-day breakfast. As early as 5:30 in the morning and as late as the early evening, you can grab a tasty 3-egg omelet, buttermilk pancakes, and Texas French toast. Customers recommend the gyro omelet with feta cheese, chili cheese omelet, and country fried steak with spicy sausage gravy.
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
spectrumnews1.com

Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam

AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
WKYC

Gov. Mike DeWine announces $25 million state contribution for Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam removal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state of Ohio is getting involved with the long-awaited project to remove the Gorge Dam on the Cuyahoga River in Summit County. On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will contribute $25 million towards the effort to remove an estimated 900,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment, restore the fish and wildlife habitat, and revitalize more than a mile of the river for community recreational use.

