notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find N2 Flip tipped to become an inaugural MediaTek-powered foldable flagship smartphone on its launch
The OPPO Find N could be said to be the greatest threat to the Galaxy Z Fold series from Samsung thus far, even though there is only 1 generation of the smartphone thus far. However, OPPO is now rumored to start teasing it, along with its new Galaxy Z Flip counterpart the Find N2 Flip, officially as soon as "next week".
notebookcheck.net
How to make more sustainable choices when upgrading your hardware
Now more than ever, businesses are making more sustainable choices, from reducing waste and using sustainable materials to shifting to renewable energy sources. While it might not seem like an obvious step to take, businesses should also take a look at their IT hardware to ensure they’re using eco-friendly equipment. Laptops and other electronics often feel like a necessary evil that just aren’t sustainable or eco-friendly. Many might feel like devices such as laptops are almost indispensable, and thus not sustainable, and that the greenest laptop to use is the one you already own.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO 11: Latest teasers hint at updated second colorway and 200W charging in the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship smartphones
IQOO has been obliged by public events at home to miss its scheduled December 2, 2022 launch for its latest top-end smartphones, thought to emerge as the 11 and 11 Pro with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Now, there are signs that its plans are all but back underway, as the brand has announced a debut for at least 1 of these devices.
notebookcheck.net
Allegedly official OnePlus 11 render leaks online
After the three-month-old renders and the full specs sheet that arrived less than two weeks later, Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) is "back from the Future again, bringing you the first official look" at the OnePlus 11. Back in September, he leaked four high-resolution images, all showing the device then called OnePlus 11 Pro. The new render confirms that OnePlus 11 Pro is now the OnePlus 11.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Realme GT "Neo 5" to launch with world's fastest-charging battery in 2023
Realme's GT Neo 3 launched in 2 variants: 1 with 80W SuperDart charging, and 1 with newer 150W UltraDart technology. Now, the latter is projected to make a return in the next generation of these premium mid-range Android smartphones - it's just that it may not be the fastest one any more.
notebookcheck.net
Android 13 for TV becomes available to download
Accessory Android Launch Monitor Smart Home Software. Google has officially released Android 13 for TV, thereby indicating that a big screen with this OS can now be as up-to-date as a new or new-ish smartphone. Then again, it is unlikely to pop up in general consumer life as an OTA any time soon; most relevant displays, boxes or otherwise are still on Android 11 at the best after all.
notebookcheck.net
Onyx BOOX Leaf2: 7-inch E-reader launches for US$199.99 in two colours
Onyx BOOX has brought the Leaf2 E-reader to the US, having released the device over a month ago in China. Surprisingly, the Leaf2 costs less in the US at current exchange rates than it does in China, where Onyx BOOX sells it for CNY 1,580 (US$225). At the time of writing, the Leaf2 is available from B&H Photo Video or BOOX directly, both for US$199.99.
notebookcheck.net
PINE64 Ox64: Compact single-board computer released in two variants from US$6 with RISC-V processor
PINE64 has introduced another single-board computer (SBC). Introduced in early October, the PINE64 Ox64 is about the size of a Raspberry Pi Pico W at 51 x 21 x 19 mm. The similarities do not end there either, with the PINE64 Ox64 also starting at US$6. However, the PINE64 Ox64 has a dual-core RISC-V processor rather than the RP2040 microcontroller powering the Pico W.
Tesla Short Sellers Profited Nearly $12 Billion in 2022
Short sellers who bet against Tesla this year have lined their pockets. Shares of the Musk-led company have had their worst year in Tesla's history.
notebookcheck.net
GMKtec NucBox 10 arrives with AMD Ryzen 7 5800U APU and new blue colourway
The NucBox 10 is GMKtec’s third mini-PC in almost as many weeks, with the company launching the NucBox 8 in late October and the NucBox 9 a month later. Arguably, the NucBox 10 could have been another version of the NucBox 9 though, with just a colourway and an APU choice separating the pair. While GMKtec offers the NucBox 9 in silver, the company will ship the NucBox 10 in a more fetching light blue hue.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | PS5-compatible Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD with heatsink drops to lowest price ever on Amazon
The superfast NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD with 1TB of capacity originally cost a whopping US$250 when its heatsink version was released last year, but thanks to a generous discount on Amazon, the PS5-compatible Samsung 980 Pro has now dropped to its most affordable sale price yet. Gamers and PS5 owners...
notebookcheck.net
DJI Mini 3: Prices, more specifications and release date leak for sub-250 g drone
It is a matter of time before DJI announces the Mini 3, or the date of its hardware launch event at the very least. Not only have more promotional images leaked online, but so have prices for the Eurozone and the US. According to @ShanScordamag1, a Best Buy in New Jersey is already selling the Mini 3 Fly More Combo, which ships with the DJI RC remote controller, among other accessories.
notebookcheck.net
RedMagic 8 Pro display, battery and camera specs revealed by new leak
Nubia confirmed that its upcoming RedMagic 8 Pro would be one of the many smartphones to use Qualcomm's shiny new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Subsequent 3C and Bluetooth SIG listings confirmed its model number (NX729J) and fast charging wattage (up to 165 Watts). Now, Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (via @Stufflistings on Twitter) has shed light on some more specifications of the gaming smartphone.
notebookcheck.net
OpenSea: NFT creators earned over US$1 billion in fees this year
According to OpenSea, NFT creators earned over US$1 billion this year so far (based on the sales concluded between January 1 and November 23 on the platform). This amount does not include grants, various incentives, or sponsorships. Over 80% went to less popular collections, the rest heading to the top 10 NFTs.
notebookcheck.net
The tiny Shargeek Retro 67 W USB-C charger is designed to look like an old Macintosh because why not
The tiny Retro 67 integrates a patented blocky display for showing the combined power output levels across all three of its USB-C ports. The manufacturer is promising shipment as early as March 2023 for early backers of the Indiegogo project. Many smartphones these days are beginning to ship with no...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition goes on sale for €899 in Europe
Xiaomi has started selling the Daniel Arsham Edition of the Xiaomi 12T Pro, roughly two weeks after announcing the limited edition handset. For some reason, Xiaomi is making people jump through hoops to purchase the smartphone, which offers no performance advantages over the regular Xiaomi 12T Pro. Instead, Xiaomi has given the Xiaomi 12T Pro a new paint job, plus colour-matching accessories and a new box design.
notebookcheck.net
Cool Pi 4 Model B: Rockchip RK3588S-based SBC launches with Raspberry Pi 4 Model B form factor
The Cool Pi 4 Model B is another rip-off of the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, albeit one that utilises a more powerful SoC. Specifically, the Cool Pi comes with the Rockchip RK3588S, a chipset that contains four ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores clocked at 2.4 GHz, another four Cortex-A55 CPU cores and a Mali-G610 GPU that supports OpenGL ES 3.2 and 8K/60 FPS video decoding. Additionally, the chipset provides 8K/30 FPS video encoding, as well as an NPU that can deliver up to 6 TOPS of performance.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 7000X3D CPU core counts and other specifications leak ahead of alleged CES 2023 introduction
QuasarZone has shared new details about the Ryzen 7000X3D series, AMD's next-generation 3D V-cache processors. To date, AMD has only released the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, a 105 W processor with 8 Zen 3 CPU cores, a 4.5 GHz boost clock speed and 96 MB of 3D V-cache (L3 cache). In short, while we experienced a performance hit in CPU-bound applications, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D beat the Core i9-12900K when gaming and could sustain peak performance without throttling.
notebookcheck.net
Anker PowerHouse 767 portable power station with 2,048 Wh battery launches
The Anker PowerHouse 767 portable power station has now been launched. The gadget has a 2,048 Wh LiFePO4 battery which is expected to last for over ten years. You can increase the capacity to 4,096 Wh using a 2,048 Wh expansion battery, sold separately. HyperFlash technology allows you to recharge the gadget to 80% in 1.4 hours using a 1,440 W AC input. Alternatively, you could fully charge the device using a 1,000 W solar input in around 2.5 hours.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 could get a much-needed price cut soon
While our in-depth Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 review determined it to be a competent performer, its prohibitively high price has earned the graphics card quite some flak from content creators, users and even scalpers. It is the first xx80 class graphics card to cost upwards of US$1,000, putting it beyond the reach of many gamers. Thankfully, the situation could change soon, if a new report from MyDrivers is accurate.
