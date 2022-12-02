Now more than ever, businesses are making more sustainable choices, from reducing waste and using sustainable materials to shifting to renewable energy sources. While it might not seem like an obvious step to take, businesses should also take a look at their IT hardware to ensure they’re using eco-friendly equipment. Laptops and other electronics often feel like a necessary evil that just aren’t sustainable or eco-friendly. Many might feel like devices such as laptops are almost indispensable, and thus not sustainable, and that the greenest laptop to use is the one you already own.

