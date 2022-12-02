Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense launches with voice commands
The GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense has launched in the US. The gadget has a built-in scale which you can use to measure your ingredients, saving on washing up. Auto-Sense technology uses torque sensors to detect changes in the viscosity of your mixture and optimize the process. The feature ties in with the SmartHQ app, where you can select from guided recipes, providing a step-by-step breakdown of the method. An integrated display at the front of the device shows information such as the mixer's speed, timer and ingredient weight.
notebookcheck.net
MSI Prestige 15: Perfectly tuned for creative work
In our review, the Creator notebook demonstrates that impressive performance and efficiency can work together. The CPU and GPU as well as the 4K display provide the necessary power for demanding image and video editing without having to exhaust their maximum potential. Geforce Alder Lake Laptop Windows. MSI has deliberately...
notebookcheck.net
POCO X5 5G and Redmi Note 12 5G leak as similar devices, with Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G to replace Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023
Last week, Xiaomiui revealed IMEI database listings for the POCO X5 Pro, which will also launch in China under Xiaomi's Redmi brand. Unsurprisingly, Xiaomi has also developed a POCO X5, the specifications of which have not leaked yet. However, the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM Berhad) has revealed the POCO X5 5G as 22111317PG, a global model that should be available in multiple countries.
notebookcheck.net
Cool Pi 4 Model B: Rockchip RK3588S-based SBC launches with Raspberry Pi 4 Model B form factor
The Cool Pi 4 Model B is another rip-off of the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, albeit one that utilises a more powerful SoC. Specifically, the Cool Pi comes with the Rockchip RK3588S, a chipset that contains four ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores clocked at 2.4 GHz, another four Cortex-A55 CPU cores and a Mali-G610 GPU that supports OpenGL ES 3.2 and 8K/60 FPS video decoding. Additionally, the chipset provides 8K/30 FPS video encoding, as well as an NPU that can deliver up to 6 TOPS of performance.
notebookcheck.net
Android 13 for TV becomes available to download
Accessory Android Launch Monitor Smart Home Software. Google has officially released Android 13 for TV, thereby indicating that a big screen with this OS can now be as up-to-date as a new or new-ish smartphone. Then again, it is unlikely to pop up in general consumer life as an OTA any time soon; most relevant displays, boxes or otherwise are still on Android 11 at the best after all.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13: New display and memory details leak alongside promotional images and alleged new launch date
While Xiaomi postponed the launch of the Xiaomi 13 series, new details about the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro continue to surface online. With a new launch date rumoured for later this week, the Xiaomi 13 is alleged to offer the smallest display chin of any current smartphone, including the Xiaomi 13 Pro.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Watch S2 and Xiaomi Buds 4 pricing leaks online
Xiaomi may have yet to announce a new launch date for the Buds 4 or Watch S2, but prices for both devices have already leaked online. To recap, Xiaomi had planned to launch the pair in China on December 1, along with the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. However, all Chinese technology firms postponed events to honour the passing of Jiang Zemin, the former President and Communist Party General Secretary. Reputedly, Xiaomi has rescheduled its hardware launch event for later this week, the details of which we have covered separately.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO 11: Latest teasers hint at updated second colorway and 200W charging in the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship smartphones
IQOO has been obliged by public events at home to miss its scheduled December 2, 2022 launch for its latest top-end smartphones, thought to emerge as the 11 and 11 Pro with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Now, there are signs that its plans are all but back underway, as the brand has announced a debut for at least 1 of these devices.
Exclusive: Aeropay & Mosaic Team Up To Offer Seamless Online Stores, Branded App Creation For Cannabis Retailers
Cannabis payments platform AeroPay and Mosaic, the new all-in-one eCommerce platform, announced on Tuesday an integration partnership enabling cannabis retailers and multi-state operators to create online stores and branded app experiences with contactless payments. The partnership includes the integration of Aeropay’s compliant payment solutions with Mosaic’s digital customer experience tools...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Acer Predator XB273U NV WQHD 170 Hz gaming monitor is 44% off on Amazon
The NVIDIA G-SYNC-compatible Acer Predator XB273U NV gaming monitor sports a 27-inch WQHD Agile-Splendor IPS panel that has a typical brightness of 400 nits, 1 ms response time, as well as an overclock refresh rate of 170 Hz. Thanks to the ongoing 44% Amazon discount, its price is now down to US$309.99.
notebookcheck.net
Allegedly official OnePlus 11 render leaks online
After the three-month-old renders and the full specs sheet that arrived less than two weeks later, Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) is "back from the Future again, bringing you the first official look" at the OnePlus 11. Back in September, he leaked four high-resolution images, all showing the device then called OnePlus 11 Pro. The new render confirms that OnePlus 11 Pro is now the OnePlus 11.
notebookcheck.net
How to make more sustainable choices when upgrading your hardware
Now more than ever, businesses are making more sustainable choices, from reducing waste and using sustainable materials to shifting to renewable energy sources. While it might not seem like an obvious step to take, businesses should also take a look at their IT hardware to ensure they’re using eco-friendly equipment. Laptops and other electronics often feel like a necessary evil that just aren’t sustainable or eco-friendly. Many might feel like devices such as laptops are almost indispensable, and thus not sustainable, and that the greenest laptop to use is the one you already own.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition goes on sale for €899 in Europe
Xiaomi has started selling the Daniel Arsham Edition of the Xiaomi 12T Pro, roughly two weeks after announcing the limited edition handset. For some reason, Xiaomi is making people jump through hoops to purchase the smartphone, which offers no performance advantages over the regular Xiaomi 12T Pro. Instead, Xiaomi has given the Xiaomi 12T Pro a new paint job, plus colour-matching accessories and a new box design.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Realme GT "Neo 5" to launch with world's fastest-charging battery in 2023
Realme's GT Neo 3 launched in 2 variants: 1 with 80W SuperDart charging, and 1 with newer 150W UltraDart technology. Now, the latter is projected to make a return in the next generation of these premium mid-range Android smartphones - it's just that it may not be the fastest one any more.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion re-released in new Pantone Color of the Year 2023 special edition
5G Accessory Android Audio Launch Smartphone Wearable. Pantone remains under fire online for putting whole swathes of its color libraries behind a new paywall in Adobe Creative Cloud; however, there now is another way to be sure of permanent access to one of its standardized shades: on the back of a new version of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion.
notebookcheck.net
MK66 smartwatch with Bluetooth calling and alleged blood pressure sensor arrives
The MK66 smartwatch is now available globally via Banggood. You can connect the watch to your smartphone, running Android 4.0 or iOS 8.0 and above, via Bluetooth 5.0, enabling Bluetooth calling, message and app notifications. The product listing suggests that the gadget has sensors for heart rate, blood pressure and oxygen level. However, the accuracy of these tools is unknown.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 7000X3D CPU core counts and other specifications leak ahead of alleged CES 2023 introduction
QuasarZone has shared new details about the Ryzen 7000X3D series, AMD's next-generation 3D V-cache processors. To date, AMD has only released the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, a 105 W processor with 8 Zen 3 CPU cores, a 4.5 GHz boost clock speed and 96 MB of 3D V-cache (L3 cache). In short, while we experienced a performance hit in CPU-bound applications, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D beat the Core i9-12900K when gaming and could sustain peak performance without throttling.
notebookcheck.net
Anker PowerHouse 767 portable power station with 2,048 Wh battery launches
The Anker PowerHouse 767 portable power station has now been launched. The gadget has a 2,048 Wh LiFePO4 battery which is expected to last for over ten years. You can increase the capacity to 4,096 Wh using a 2,048 Wh expansion battery, sold separately. HyperFlash technology allows you to recharge the gadget to 80% in 1.4 hours using a 1,440 W AC input. Alternatively, you could fully charge the device using a 1,000 W solar input in around 2.5 hours.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Mini 3: Prices, more specifications and release date leak for sub-250 g drone
It is a matter of time before DJI announces the Mini 3, or the date of its hardware launch event at the very least. Not only have more promotional images leaked online, but so have prices for the Eurozone and the US. According to @ShanScordamag1, a Best Buy in New Jersey is already selling the Mini 3 Fly More Combo, which ships with the DJI RC remote controller, among other accessories.
notebookcheck.net
GMKtec NucBox 10 arrives with AMD Ryzen 7 5800U APU and new blue colourway
The NucBox 10 is GMKtec’s third mini-PC in almost as many weeks, with the company launching the NucBox 8 in late October and the NucBox 9 a month later. Arguably, the NucBox 10 could have been another version of the NucBox 9 though, with just a colourway and an APU choice separating the pair. While GMKtec offers the NucBox 9 in silver, the company will ship the NucBox 10 in a more fetching light blue hue.
