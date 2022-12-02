The GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense has launched in the US. The gadget has a built-in scale which you can use to measure your ingredients, saving on washing up. Auto-Sense technology uses torque sensors to detect changes in the viscosity of your mixture and optimize the process. The feature ties in with the SmartHQ app, where you can select from guided recipes, providing a step-by-step breakdown of the method. An integrated display at the front of the device shows information such as the mixer's speed, timer and ingredient weight.

