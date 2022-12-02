Read full article on original website
OPPO Find N2 Flip tipped to become an inaugural MediaTek-powered foldable flagship smartphone on its launch
The OPPO Find N could be said to be the greatest threat to the Galaxy Z Fold series from Samsung thus far, even though there is only 1 generation of the smartphone thus far. However, OPPO is now rumored to start teasing it, along with its new Galaxy Z Flip counterpart the Find N2 Flip, officially as soon as "next week".
Android 13 for TV becomes available to download
Accessory Android Launch Monitor Smart Home Software. Google has officially released Android 13 for TV, thereby indicating that a big screen with this OS can now be as up-to-date as a new or new-ish smartphone. Then again, it is unlikely to pop up in general consumer life as an OTA any time soon; most relevant displays, boxes or otherwise are still on Android 11 at the best after all.
MSI Prestige 15: Perfectly tuned for creative work
In our review, the Creator notebook demonstrates that impressive performance and efficiency can work together. The CPU and GPU as well as the 4K display provide the necessary power for demanding image and video editing without having to exhaust their maximum potential. Geforce Alder Lake Laptop Windows. MSI has deliberately...
Onyx BOOX Leaf2: 7-inch E-reader launches for US$199.99 in two colours
Onyx BOOX has brought the Leaf2 E-reader to the US, having released the device over a month ago in China. Surprisingly, the Leaf2 costs less in the US at current exchange rates than it does in China, where Onyx BOOX sells it for CNY 1,580 (US$225). At the time of writing, the Leaf2 is available from B&H Photo Video or BOOX directly, both for US$199.99.
GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense launches with voice commands
The GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense has launched in the US. The gadget has a built-in scale which you can use to measure your ingredients, saving on washing up. Auto-Sense technology uses torque sensors to detect changes in the viscosity of your mixture and optimize the process. The feature ties in with the SmartHQ app, where you can select from guided recipes, providing a step-by-step breakdown of the method. An integrated display at the front of the device shows information such as the mixer's speed, timer and ingredient weight.
Cool Pi 4 Model B: Rockchip RK3588S-based SBC launches with Raspberry Pi 4 Model B form factor
The Cool Pi 4 Model B is another rip-off of the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, albeit one that utilises a more powerful SoC. Specifically, the Cool Pi comes with the Rockchip RK3588S, a chipset that contains four ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores clocked at 2.4 GHz, another four Cortex-A55 CPU cores and a Mali-G610 GPU that supports OpenGL ES 3.2 and 8K/60 FPS video decoding. Additionally, the chipset provides 8K/30 FPS video encoding, as well as an NPU that can deliver up to 6 TOPS of performance.
Xiaomi 13: New display and memory details leak alongside promotional images and alleged new launch date
While Xiaomi postponed the launch of the Xiaomi 13 series, new details about the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro continue to surface online. With a new launch date rumoured for later this week, the Xiaomi 13 is alleged to offer the smallest display chin of any current smartphone, including the Xiaomi 13 Pro.
Xiaomi Watch S2 and Xiaomi Buds 4 pricing leaks online
Xiaomi may have yet to announce a new launch date for the Buds 4 or Watch S2, but prices for both devices have already leaked online. To recap, Xiaomi had planned to launch the pair in China on December 1, along with the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. However, all Chinese technology firms postponed events to honour the passing of Jiang Zemin, the former President and Communist Party General Secretary. Reputedly, Xiaomi has rescheduled its hardware launch event for later this week, the details of which we have covered separately.
GMKtec NucBox 10 arrives with AMD Ryzen 7 5800U APU and new blue colourway
The NucBox 10 is GMKtec’s third mini-PC in almost as many weeks, with the company launching the NucBox 8 in late October and the NucBox 9 a month later. Arguably, the NucBox 10 could have been another version of the NucBox 9 though, with just a colourway and an APU choice separating the pair. While GMKtec offers the NucBox 9 in silver, the company will ship the NucBox 10 in a more fetching light blue hue.
Deal | Asus Chromebook C203XA discounted by up to 47% on Amazon
Discounted earlier today by 60%, the Asus Chromebook C203XA is now back above the US$100 threshold. For most markets (Asia and the US included), the ongoing discount is 47%. This drives the US$249.99 list price down to a wallet-friendly US$133. Unfortunately, European customers only get to enjoy a 42% price drop.
iQOO 11: Latest teasers hint at updated second colorway and 200W charging in the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship smartphones
IQOO has been obliged by public events at home to miss its scheduled December 2, 2022 launch for its latest top-end smartphones, thought to emerge as the 11 and 11 Pro with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Now, there are signs that its plans are all but back underway, as the brand has announced a debut for at least 1 of these devices.
The tiny Shargeek Retro 67 W USB-C charger is designed to look like an old Macintosh because why not
The tiny Retro 67 integrates a patented blocky display for showing the combined power output levels across all three of its USB-C ports. The manufacturer is promising shipment as early as March 2023 for early backers of the Indiegogo project. Many smartphones these days are beginning to ship with no...
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 could get a much-needed price cut soon
While our in-depth Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 review determined it to be a competent performer, its prohibitively high price has earned the graphics card quite some flak from content creators, users and even scalpers. It is the first xx80 class graphics card to cost upwards of US$1,000, putting it beyond the reach of many gamers. Thankfully, the situation could change soon, if a new report from MyDrivers is accurate.
Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition goes on sale for €899 in Europe
Xiaomi has started selling the Daniel Arsham Edition of the Xiaomi 12T Pro, roughly two weeks after announcing the limited edition handset. For some reason, Xiaomi is making people jump through hoops to purchase the smartphone, which offers no performance advantages over the regular Xiaomi 12T Pro. Instead, Xiaomi has given the Xiaomi 12T Pro a new paint job, plus colour-matching accessories and a new box design.
ExpertBook B9: Asus' thinnest and lightest 14-inch Alder Lake business-class laptop sales begin on Amazon
The Asus ExpertBook B9 has now been unleashed on the market as an even smaller challenger to the likes of LG's Gram and Acer's Swift Edge laptops of the world. It weighs as little as 880 grams (g) thanks to a "magnesium lithium-alloy" chassis. Asus also contends that the new...
AMD Ryzen 7000X3D CPU core counts and other specifications leak ahead of alleged CES 2023 introduction
QuasarZone has shared new details about the Ryzen 7000X3D series, AMD's next-generation 3D V-cache processors. To date, AMD has only released the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, a 105 W processor with 8 Zen 3 CPU cores, a 4.5 GHz boost clock speed and 96 MB of 3D V-cache (L3 cache). In short, while we experienced a performance hit in CPU-bound applications, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D beat the Core i9-12900K when gaming and could sustain peak performance without throttling.
POCO X5 5G and Redmi Note 12 5G leak as similar devices, with Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G to replace Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023
Last week, Xiaomiui revealed IMEI database listings for the POCO X5 Pro, which will also launch in China under Xiaomi's Redmi brand. Unsurprisingly, Xiaomi has also developed a POCO X5, the specifications of which have not leaked yet. However, the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM Berhad) has revealed the POCO X5 5G as 22111317PG, a global model that should be available in multiple countries.
Some Meta Employees Embroiled In Dispute Over Severance Package Promised By Mark Zuckerberg
A group of Meta Platforms, Inc META workers who joined via a corporate training program alleged inferior severance packages compared to other workers whom the company recently laid off. The employees were members of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program, likely to help workers from diverse backgrounds obtain careers in corporate technology...
Exclusive: Aeropay & Mosaic Team Up To Offer Seamless Online Stores, Branded App Creation For Cannabis Retailers
Cannabis payments platform AeroPay and Mosaic, the new all-in-one eCommerce platform, announced on Tuesday an integration partnership enabling cannabis retailers and multi-state operators to create online stores and branded app experiences with contactless payments. The partnership includes the integration of Aeropay’s compliant payment solutions with Mosaic’s digital customer experience tools...
GeForce RTX 3060 8 GB: New mid-range NVIDIA GPU shown to offer 35% less performance than original 12 GB model
Hardware Unboxed has outlined the performance of the RTX 3060 8 GB, which NVIDIA announced last month with a new RTX 3060 Ti. While the latter received a GDDR6X VRAM upgrade, the RTX 3060 8 GB has 4 GB of VRAM less than the original RTX 3060, as well as a narrower 128-bit memory bus. As a result, the RTX 3060 8 GB delivers 240 GB/s of memory bandwidth, two-thirds of what the original RTX 3060 manages. Unsurprisingly, the newer RTX 3060 falls short of its older namesake in benchmarks, despite containing the same GA106 GPU.
