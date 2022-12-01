Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial finds cancer patients get no relief from cannabidiol oil
The first findings from a series of medicinal cannabis trials have revealed that cannabidiol (CBD) oil does not improve pain, depression, anxiety nor quality of life for palliative care patients with advanced cancer. The findings of the trial, conducted by Mater Research and The University of Queensland, are published in...
MedicalXpress
New research explores options for motherhood in lung cancer patients
New research from the University of Colorado (CU) Cancer Center highlights the need for additional data collection for women hoping to have successful pregnancies while undergoing treatment for lung cancer. Specifically, they focus on the diagnosis of advanced oncogene-driven non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that disproportionately affects women of reproductive age.
Experimental drug appears to slow progression of Alzheimer's disease in clinical trial but raises safety concerns
The experimental drug lecanemab shows "potential" as an Alzheimer's disease treatment, according to new Phase 3 trial results, but the findings raise some safety concerns because of its association with certain serious adverse events.
scitechdaily.com
Positive Clinical Results for Alzheimer’s Amyloid-Clearing Drug – Lecanemab Poised for FDA Approval
Positive results from new amyloid-clearing drug represent a starting point for Alzheimer’s treatment, while combination therapy remains the holy grail. Amyloid-clearing drug lecanemab will be a positive step in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease based on study results presented at the 15th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference and published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Lecanemab is poised for FDA approval early next year. Alzheimer’s is a complex disease with multiple underlying causes tied to the biology of aging, therefore the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) has long held that a combination drug approach is needed.
MedicalXpress
New genetic culprit suspected in the onset of pancreatic cancer
New research out of VCU Massey Cancer Center points to the inactivation of a previously unidentified gene as a likely culprit in the development of pancreatic cancer. Recently published in Cell Reports, the findings could alter the scientific understanding of this deadly disease and inform the establishment of novel treatments.
WPFO
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
CBD Vapes Benefits, Risks, & Latest Research
CBD has numerous potential health benefits and has been used as a powerful treatment for several ailments for centuries. From sore muscles to epilepsy, cannabinoid is undoubtedly promising in the medical field. Topical creams and sublingual oils have proven relatively safe methods of consuming CBD, but with a new wave...
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from noninvasive magnetic brain stimulation
Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don’t work: Either they have minimal or no effect, or the side effects are intolerable. These patients have what is called treatment-resistant depression. One promising treatment for such patients is a type of brain stimulation therapy called transcranial magnetic stimulation. This treatment is not new; it has been around since 1995. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared transcranial magnetic...
Medical News Today
Magic mushrooms: Single dose may relieve treatment-resistant depression symptoms
Treatment-resistant depression affects about 30% of people who have major depressive disorder. A 22-site clinical trial shows a synthesized version of the psychedelic chemical psilocybin helps reduce depression symptoms in people with treatment-resistant depression. Scientists reported some adverse side effects of this treatment, including thoughts of suicide. with major depressive...
MedicalXpress
Study finds positive media coverage of cannabis studies regardless of therapeutic effect
In cannabis trials against pain, people who take placebos report feeling largely the same level of pain relief as those who consume the active cannabinoid substance. Still, these studies receive significant media coverage regardless of the clinical outcome, report researchers from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in a study published in JAMA Network Open.
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. “This first step is the hardest; I truly believe it represents the beginning of the end,” said Professor John Hardy, group leader at UK Dementia Research Institute at the University College London, describing the promising findings. The Phase 3 trial results found that lecanemab significantly...
Benzinga
Cannabis For Tourette Syndrome? Significant Improvement In Quality Of Life, Finds Israeli Study
Tourette syndrome (TS) patients who consume cannabis products report significant improvements in their quality of life and often reduce their intake of prescription medicines, according to data published in the journal Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, reported NORML. The study titled “Use of Medical Cannabis in Patients with Gilles de la...
scitechdaily.com
Autism Breakthrough: New Treatment Significantly Improves Social Skills and Brain Function
The treatment caused neurological changes, including a decrease in inflammation and an increase in functionality, according to the researchers. A recent Tel Aviv University study found that pressure chamber therapy greatly improved social skills and the condition of the autistic brain. The research was carried out on autism animal models. The researchers discovered changes in the brain, including a decrease in neuroinflammation, which has been linked to autism. Furthermore, the social functioning of the animal models treated in the pressure chamber improved significantly. The success of the research has significant implications for the applicability and understanding of pressure chamber therapy as a treatment for autism.
Many older U.S. women get unnecessary cervical cancer screenings
Researchers warn that high rates of cervical cancer screening in women over 65 suggest that some older Americans are being unnecessarily screened.
MedicalXpress
Study gives a peek at how ketamine acts as 'switch' in the brain
Ketamine, an established anesthetic and increasingly popular antidepressant, dramatically reorganizes activity in the brain, as if a switch had been flipped on its active circuits, according to a new study by Penn Medicine researchers. In a Nature Neuroscience paper released this month, the team described starkly changed neuronal activity patterns...
Mindray Introduces New Wearable Patient Monitoring System, Refining Clinician’s Workflow to Track Patient Conditions
SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 4, 2022-- Mindray (SZSE: 300760), a global leader in providing advanced medical device solutions, today launches the mWear™ system, an all-new wearable patient monitoring solution that enables an efficient workflow to continually monitor patient conditions and deliver patient-centric care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005001/en/ Nurse and Patient with mWear (Photo: Business Wire)
neurologylive.com
Mirtazapine and Carbamazepine Fail to Demonstrate Clinical and Cost Effectiveness as Alzheimer Agitation Treatments
Over a 12-week treatment period, investigators found no significant differences in mean Cohen Mansfield Agitation Inventory scores between mirtazapine and placebo, with similar rates in adverse events. Findings from the SYMBAD trial (NCT03031184) suggested that mirtazapine, an antidepressant commonly prescribed for Alzheimer disease (AD) agitation, is not clinically effective or...
Benzinga
Cannabis Has Unique Benefits For People With Bipolar Disorder, Says New Medical Research
This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. Around 46 million people around the world struggle with the symptoms of bipolar disorder. Bipolar disorder can disrupt daily life, affecting relationships and ability to work. There are three kinds of bipolar disorder: Bipolar I, whose symptoms include...
scitechdaily.com
New Yale Research Reveals Why Immunotherapy Doesn’t Work for Everybody
A Yale University study presents a new explanation for why immunotherapy only works for some cancer patients. Immunotherapy, a biotherapy that improves the immune system’s ability to recognize and fight mutant tumor cells, has changed the treatment landscape for patients suffering from cancer, which is caused by the progressive accumulation of DNA mutations. Many individuals, however, do not respond to immunotherapy. For instance, studies have indicated that only half of patients with highly mutated colorectal and endometrial cancers will respond to immunotherapy.
