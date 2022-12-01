ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

boxrox.com

Light Weights vs Heavy Weights – Which is Best to Build Muscle?

When it comes to light weights vs heavy weights, which is best for building muscle?. Jeff Cavaliere from Athlean X weighs in with his thoughts. Light Weights vs Heavy Weights – Which is Best to Build Muscle?. “The question of whether to use heavy weights or light weights to...
Men's Health

A PT Weighs in on Whether It's Possible to Pack on Muscle Without Lifting Heavy

Do you need to lift heavy to build muscle? The simple answer is, yes. The longer answer is, if you’re smart about it. 'In health and fitness, there’s often an obsession with hard rules,’ says Laura Hoggins, a personal trainer, brand and marketing director at The Foundry gyms and Fiit app coach. ‘But few things are black and white. If any PT tells you there is only one right way of doing something, I suggest you get a new one because there are many routes to every goal.’
boxrox.com

The Science Behind Light vs Heavy Weights for Muscle Growth

Light vs heavy weights for muscle growth? Which one is best if you want to build muscle and get stronger?. Taking into consideration numeral studies published in the past, you should know which one is best for muscle growth. Fitness trainer and Kinesiology graduate Jeremy Ethier has weighed upon the...
The Independent

Lower weights instead of raising them for bigger muscles, study suggests

Lowering weights rather than lifting them may be the key to building stronger muscles, new research suggests.Experts found that one type of muscle contraction, simply lowering weights, was just as effective as lowering and raising weights – suggesting that gym-goers could build the same amount of muscle with a shorter workout routine.The study, published by the Edith Cowan University (ECU), Australia, monitored three groups of people who were tasked with performing dumbbell curls twice a week for five weeks. A separate control group did no arm exercises.Of the three groups, one performed “eccentric-only muscle contractions”, or lowering of the...
boxrox.com

How To Get Big Legs Without Squats – Build Unstoppable Power

Is it possible to improve your lower body’s athleticism and strength without doing the most basic movement? Yes, it is. Find out how to get big legs without squats below. For any reason, some people prefer to stay away from squats when it comes to leg workouts. It could be because of problems on their back, mobility, neck, or even shoulder or elbow difficulties when holding the barbell before squatting. So how to get big legs without squats? John Meadows explained how.
OHIO STATE

