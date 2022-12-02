ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
brytfmonline.com

The leader of the Russian occupation “disappeared”

There have been many cheery photos from Kherson, the capital of the Ukrainian region, in recent days after Ukrainian forces recaptured it from Russia over the weekend. By that time, the city had been occupied for eight months. The city is the only regional capital Putin captured during the first...
The Independent

Jailed Belarus opposition figure ‘in intensive care’

Belarus’s jailed opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova is in a serious but stable condition in intensive care following surgery, her allies say.Ms Kolesnikova, 40, was sentenced to 11 years in jail in 2021 for her role in protests against the authoritarian regime of Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko.She was taken to hospital earlier this week but doctors did not share her diagnosis or any other details about the surgery.Ms Kolesnikova’s Twitter account, run by her opposition colleagues, said she had been hospitalised and undergone surgery on 28 November.Opposition politician Viktor Babariko made similar comments in a Telegram message, saying she had been...
Business Insider

Putin ally running Russian mercenary army celebrates gruesome video that appears to show soldier who defected to Ukraine being executed by sledgehammer

A video shared on Saturday appears to show the brutal execution of Russian soldier Yevgeniy Nuzhin. Nuzhin said he was recruited to Russia's Wagner Group and surrendered to Ukraine in September. But the video suggests he was recaptured. Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group's founder, celebrated it. A video shared on a...
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
straightarrownews.com

Russian mercenary fighting for Ukraine executed in video

Russia’s military and private mercenaries are known for their brutality. Over the weekend, the world got another example when a video titled “Hammer of Retribution” was posted recently to the Grey Zone Telegram channel. In the video, a man is seen with his head taped to what...
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill

Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will...
RadarOnline

'Tried & Failed': Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Devastating Loss After 'Doomsday' Nuclear-Powered Torpedo Fails To Launch

Vladimir Putin’s infamous submarine, dubbed the Belgorod, is reportedly headed back to port after a series of failed tests in the Artic Sea, RadarOnline.com has learned. The development comes just years after the submarine was first put into service in 2019 and its return to port marks just the latest loss for the already struggling Russian leader.

