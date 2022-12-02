Read full article on original website
Analysis of North Korean missile debris reveals it is similar to ones used by Russia in Ukraine
Analysis of debris from a North Korean missile salvaged from South Korean waters has revealed that it was a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile, similar to projectiles used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, South Korea’s military said. It comes a day after North Korea rejected America’s accusations that...
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
International Business Times
Lukashenko Fears Russia Will Assassinate Him, But Killing President Is 'Catastrophic For Putin': Report
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fears he will be assassinated by Moscow following the death of a Belarusian foreign minister, according to a report. Lukashenko's fear has allegedly led him to replace his cooks, guards and servants to protect himself, UK tabloid The Sun...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Pentagon weighs sending Ukraine a strike weapon system that can hit targets almost 100 miles away: report
The US is considering a proposal to send Ukraine a weapon combining cheap precision bombs with a rocket capable of hitting almost 100 miles away.
brytfmonline.com
The leader of the Russian occupation “disappeared”
There have been many cheery photos from Kherson, the capital of the Ukrainian region, in recent days after Ukrainian forces recaptured it from Russia over the weekend. By that time, the city had been occupied for eight months. The city is the only regional capital Putin captured during the first...
Jailed Belarus opposition figure ‘in intensive care’
Belarus’s jailed opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova is in a serious but stable condition in intensive care following surgery, her allies say.Ms Kolesnikova, 40, was sentenced to 11 years in jail in 2021 for her role in protests against the authoritarian regime of Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko.She was taken to hospital earlier this week but doctors did not share her diagnosis or any other details about the surgery.Ms Kolesnikova’s Twitter account, run by her opposition colleagues, said she had been hospitalised and undergone surgery on 28 November.Opposition politician Viktor Babariko made similar comments in a Telegram message, saying she had been...
Russian Spy Defects, Calls Putin's Ukraine War 'Worst Scenario' Imaginable
Artem Zinchenko has reportedly sought asylum in Estonia, where he was arrested in 2017 and then traded back to Russia a year later.
'The Blood Is Pouring & Pouring': Russian Marines Pen Letter BEGGING Vladimir Putin To Change Strategy In Ukraine
Troops of Russian marines have reportedly penned a letter to Vladimir Putin begging the Russian leader to rethink his strategy in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned. The startling development comes as upwards of 75,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have fallen since Putin first invaded Ukraine on February 24. Article continues...
Putin ally running Russian mercenary army celebrates gruesome video that appears to show soldier who defected to Ukraine being executed by sledgehammer
A video shared on Saturday appears to show the brutal execution of Russian soldier Yevgeniy Nuzhin. Nuzhin said he was recruited to Russia's Wagner Group and surrendered to Ukraine in September. But the video suggests he was recaptured. Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group's founder, celebrated it. A video shared on a...
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
How ruthless Russian oligarchs are ‘MURDERING each other’ in bloody battle for power in Putin’s ‘viper’s nest’
RUSSIAN oligarchs are murdering each other in a bloody battle for power in Putin's depraved "viper's nest", according to one expert. Russia savant Bill Browder said the oligarchs were scrambling to protect their wealth after being hit hard by Western sanctions. The renowned banker - who fell out with Putin...
Russian Colonel Arrested After Demanding Washing Machine Bribe
Ivan Mertvishchev demanded the appliance from a military staff member who was recruiting for Russia's autumn draft.
Putin tells Macron Hiroshima is proof ‘you don’t have to launch nuclear strike on major city to win war’
Any use of nuclear weapons would 'fundamentally change' Ukraine conflict, Cleverly warn. Vladimir Putin told French president Emmanuel Macron that the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki show “you don’t need to attack major cities in order to end a war,” according to reports. The threat of...
straightarrownews.com
Russian mercenary fighting for Ukraine executed in video
Russia’s military and private mercenaries are known for their brutality. Over the weekend, the world got another example when a video titled “Hammer of Retribution” was posted recently to the Grey Zone Telegram channel. In the video, a man is seen with his head taped to what...
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill
Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will...
Retired general predicts how Russia's war will change in the winter months
Retired Maj. General James "Spider" Marks and former US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor join CNN's Alex Marquardt to discuss how Russia's war will change in the winter months, and Vladimir Putin's recent meeting with mothers of soldiers killed in Ukraine.
Family ‘horrified’ by video of sledgehammer killing of Wagner Group defector
Family members of a former Russian prison inmate, who defected to Ukraine after being recruited by the Kremlin-linked private military group Wagner, have expressed “horror” over his apparent execution after a gruesome video emerged on Friday that showed him being repeatedly struck with a sledgehammer. Footage of the...
'Tried & Failed': Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Devastating Loss After 'Doomsday' Nuclear-Powered Torpedo Fails To Launch
Vladimir Putin’s infamous submarine, dubbed the Belgorod, is reportedly headed back to port after a series of failed tests in the Artic Sea, RadarOnline.com has learned. The development comes just years after the submarine was first put into service in 2019 and its return to port marks just the latest loss for the already struggling Russian leader.
