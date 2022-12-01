Read full article on original website
shakinthesouthland.com
Four Clemson Players to Enter Transfer Portal, Several Options Available for Clemson to Add
The regular season and conference championships are complete. Clemson finished 11-2 and reclaimed the ACC Championship. There are now nearly four weeks until Clemson faces Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. The transfer portal window for players looking to leave their respective school is open from December 5th to January 18th so this week we’ll hear about a lot of names officially entering the portal. So far, we have four such names coming from Clemson. None are a major surprise.
UNC Big Man Armando Bacot Unsure on Timeline for Shoulder Injury
BLACKSBURG, Va. — After missing North Carolina’s 80-72 loss on Sunday at Virginia Tech, star power forward Armando Bacot said there isn’t a clear timeline on his return from a bruised right shoulder. Bacot said he hasn’t practiced since suffering the injury Wednesday night during the opening...
Taylor's Take: Outcoached and Outclassed
CHARLOTTE --- After the past two weeks, expectations weren’t high for North Carolina against a team that was better across the board, but even by those standards, this was an absolute drubbing with the Clemson Tigers beating the Tar Heels in the ACC Championship by a final score of 39-10. The cold hard truth is that North Carolina starts practically every game at a coaching disadvantage. It’s why App State scored 40 points in a single quarter, why Georgia Tech and NC State could come into Chapel Hill and win with quarterbacks that no one had ever heard of, or why they don’t even look competitive when up against a team that has out-recruited them. Getting out-coached in losses has been a constant. The difference in the wins and the losses is that Drake Maye’s performances couldn’t bail them out.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Virginia Tech: Three Things to Watch
The North Carolina Tar Heels are struggling. The inability to finish in Portland bled over to a disjoined effort in Indiana. Tomorrow, conference play begins and Carolina must correct their course. This stretch does not get any easier with a one-loss Virginia Tech team in Blacksburg. The game will show...
chapelboro.com
UNC Football to Face No. 15 Oregon in 2022 Holiday Bowl
Carolina’s football season will end with a trip out west. The Tar Heels received a bid to the 2022 SDCCU Holiday Bowl, which will be played at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. UNC will face No. 15 Oregon. “We’re excited to be headed to the Holiday Bowl,” UNC...
clemsontigers.com
IPTAY and Clemson Athletics Announce Largest Gift in IPTAY History
“Don’t ever let anything be ordinary; ordinary is average, normal, usual and commonplace.”. It’s an adage that Jim and Candace Brown live by. And on Dec. 3, the Brown family solidified that notion, committing an extraordinary gift to support IPTAY and Clemson Athletics. The commitment is the largest in IPTAY history and among the largest in University history. The gift will support several areas of Clemson’s Athletic program, including football and basketball.
iheart.com
Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.
Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
Clemson has big second half in winning ACC opener
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – PJ Hall started his second straight game and led all scorers with 21 points and Hunter Tyson contributed a double-double as Clemson overcame a cold-shooting first half to run away from Wake Forest for a 77-57 victory in the ACC opener for both teams. The Tigers (7-2) hit just 1 of […]
goduke.com
Duke Women Remain Unbeaten, Men Fall at Queens Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Duke swimming and diving completed the fall slate on Saturday afternoon in Charlotte, facing off against Queens University in a dual meet. The women's program improved to 4-0 this season, winning 165-92, while the men fell to 2-2 on the year. HOW IT HAPPENED. Freshman Kaelyn...
Watch Clemson arrive at Bank of America Stadium for walkthrough
CHARLOTTE -- Clemson arrived at Bank of America Stadium Friday afternoon for quick walkthrough as the Tigers prepare for the ACC Championship Game. Watch the Tigers arrive on TCITV: (...)
live5news.com
Tigers score 51 in second half to pull past Wake Forest and earns first ACC win
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall started his second straight game and led all scorers with 21 points and Hunter Tyson contributed a double-double as Clemson overcame a cold-shooting first half to run away from Wake Forest for a 77-57 victory in the ACC opener for both teams Friday night.
Freshman Mark Mitchell led Duke in scoring last night for first time since season opener
When the final buzzer sounded in Duke's 75-59 win over Boston College on Saturday, the Blue Devils had earned head coach Jon Scheyer his first career ACC win and got conference play off to an positive start. Three players scored in double digits, led by Mark Mitchell's 15 points in just 22 minutes of play. The freshman forward made six of his seven shots from the floor, including 5-5 from the floor and 2-2 from three-point range in the second half.
live5news.com
Oceanside falls in 2-A state title game to Abbeville, 35-20
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Oceanside Collegiate’s quest to make school history with their first state championship fell 1 win short. The Landsharks season ended with a 35-20 loss to Abbeville in the 2-A state championship game at Johnson Stadium in Columbia on Friday. Oceanside’s season ended at 12-2 while...
Hughes signs to North Greenville
NEWBERRY — Amber Hughs, a Mid-Carolina High School senior, will be a member of the North Greenville University softball team next year after signing her letter of intent. She said she looks forward to meeting new people and increasing her competition after playing softball for 13 years. “I have...
WXII 12
Fire at Greensboro Family Dollar store
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
WXII 12
2 people airlifted from Fisher River Park Friday
DOBSON, N.C. — Two people were pulled out of the water Friday afternoon at Fisher River Park in Dobson. A Surry County deputy said the two people were in the water for an extended period of time before they were rescued and airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
EIA in North Carolina Horse
A horse in Surry County, North Carolina, has tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). The facility is under quarantine and is working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There is another suspected EIA case in Henderson County that is awaiting confirmatory test results. There are...
FOX8 News Team appears at Greensboro Holiday Parade
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The FOX8 News Team made an appearance at this year’s Greensboro Holiday Parade. The festivities are a decades-long tradition in Greensboro and featured large balloons, lavish floats, dance and drill teams as well as local school bands from the middle school, high school and college levels. The parade took place in […]
WYFF4.com
WYFF 4 leads the November sweep as the #1 local station
WYFF 4 continued to be the top local station in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson market for the 45thconsecutive sweep in November. WYFF News 4 also celebrated wins in every major newscast. WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. were the top two newscasts overall. “Whether in front of or behind...
itinyhouses.com
28′ Tiny House in NC is NOAH Certified, Packed with Appliances
Featuring a modern, open design and strategically located in a friendly tiny home community in North Carolina, this 28’ tiny house has what it takes to be the tiny space of your dreams. Sized just right and offering 364 sq ft of space, this comfortable tiny house is a...
