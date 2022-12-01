Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Beat Texas Lutheran For 500th WinHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Hardin-Simmons Looking For 500th Football VictoryHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
seguintoday.com
MEN’S BASKETBALL — Men’s Basketball defeats Dallas, 73-66, in SCAC Opener
IRVING, Texas — Junior guard Xavier Phillips (Austin/Dripping Springs) posted 20 points, his third 20+ point game this season, to pace Texas Lutheran (5-3, 1-0 SCAC) to a 73-66 road victory against Dallas (2-4, 0-1 SCAC) in the 2022-23 SCAC opener Friday night. Texas Lutheran held the Crusaders to...
cbs19.tv
Chapel Hill cancels classes Friday, Dec. 9 for travel to semifinal game in San Antonio
TYLER, Texas — Chapel Hill has made it to the state semifinals of the UIL Texas High School Football Playoffs and that means extensive travel to go head-to-head with their next opponent. The district has canceled classes Friday, Dec. 9, to accommodate travel plans for the team and fans...
Jaxon Baize leads Boerne past Calallen in battle of unbeatens to advance to 4A DI Texas football state semifinals
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Boerne's best season on the gridiron in program history rolled on Friday night. The Greyhounds set the tone early by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. From there, sophomore quarterback Jaxon Baize led the way. Boerne scored on each of its next two possessions and ...
lhindependent.com
Panthers drop hammer on Hornets, 63-43
Just as in their previous win over Alamo Heights in last week's third-round playoff victory, the Panthers played a close game against Flour Bluff on Friday in leading the Hornets by a single point at halftime, 28-27. However, while the game against the Mules came down to the final play...
San Antonio, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
seguintoday.com
BASEBALL — TLU Baseball Releases Complete 2023 Schedule
SEGUIN, Texas — Texas Lutheran Baseball announced its full 2023 schedule on Thursday, featuring 21 home games at Katt-Isbel Field.The Bulldogs will open the season with a non-conference series against Pacific University (OR), a 2022 NCAA Tournament qualifier, Feb. 4-5, before participating in the CTX Classic hosted by Concordia University Feb. 11-12. The Bulldogs will face Pacific Lutheran and George Fox as part of the 2023 CTX Classic at Tornado Field in Austin, Texas.Texas Lutheran will host UT-Dallas (Feb. 17-18), another 2022 NCAA Tournament qualifier, and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (Feb. 18-19) before closing out the month of February with a mid-week road contest against Mary Hardin-Baylor (Feb. 28).
Westlake blows out San Antonio Brennan 47-7 in 6A-D1 quarters, notches 54th consecutive win
The Chaps are vying for their fourth consecutive state championship and in order to do that they'll need to pick up their 23rd consecutive playoff victory. The Bears have a high-powered offense directed by all-state quarterback Ashton Dubose. After losing their first game of the season to Cibolo Steele 35-34, the Bears haven't lost since.
Texas high school football playoff scores for Friday, Dec. 2
The Vipers lost to the Tigers in the first game of the season back in August but have won 13 straight since then. They'll take on Katy in the 6A-Division II semifinals next week.
247Sports
UTSA Headed To The Cure Bowl
UTSA play their final game of the 2022 season in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 16 in Orlando, Florida, the school announced on Sunday. The Roadrunners accepted the invitation on Sunday as they gathered together for the first time since winning the Conference USA Championship on Friday night. “We’re excited,”...
seguintoday.com
Yulefest makes its return to the Seguin Coliseum
(Seguin) – Seguin might just be the place to be this weekend if you are looking to do all your shopping under one roof. The annual Yulefest Arts and Crafts Show returns this weekend to the Seguin Coliseum. The show, hosted by the Seguin Art League, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Here are the roads closed for the Rock 'n' Roll San Antonio marathon
If you're headed downtown this weekend, avoid these areas.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Best Restaurants in San Antonio, Texas
Those visiting Texas will be pleased to know the best restaurants in San Antonio are here to please families and foodies alike. It’s no surprise that San Antonio has fantastic tex mex and bbq offerings, those in the know head to this eclectic city for the vast array of new and exciting restaurants and cuisines on offer.
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San Antonio
If you are like me, you can't function in the morning without coffee. Lucky as a coffee lover, there are plenty of great places in San Antonio to choose from. Below are the eight highest-ranked coffee shops in San Antonio, according to ratings and reviews by Yelp users. The rankings take into account not only the star rating but the number of reviews.
Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio
If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
Café With Largest Cinnamon Roll In Texas Is No Longer Open?
Well, heck If I wanted to try it I guess I can't anymore. I had heard about this place from friends but just recently found out that they permanently closed back in 2020. Dang, it! And, I never tried the HUGE Cinnamon Roll!. • WAS THIS THE LARGEST CINNAMON ROLL...
9 San Antonio bakeries with decorated cookies perfect for the holidays
Don't forget the milk!
Windcrest Light Up brings holiday cheer to San Antonio this weekend
The holiday tradition has been going for 64 years.
Where to get the best, most authentic tamales in San Antonio
How many dozen do you need this holiday season?
'There's teachers crying': Why students at one San Antonio college are worried their school may shut down
SAN ANTONIO — Concerned students are on a ‘quest’ for answers. Three women enrolled at Quest College claim chaos is unfolding behind campus walls. Fearing backlash, they didn’t want to be publicly identified, but said they are worried the school is ‘quietly closing.’. “About two...
Disgraced Former Texas Attorney’s Coliseum Style Mansion For Sale
One of the most distinctive homes in Texas is on the market due to a bankruptcy. Former attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit, sought Chapter 11 reorganization earlier this year amid lawsuits claiming his firm had bilked millions from clients according to the San Antonio News-Express. Due to the judgment, he's being forced to sell off his holdings including this 5,800-square-foot property, which climbs a wooded hillside overlooking Olmos Basin.
