Seguin, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lhindependent.com

Panthers drop hammer on Hornets, 63-43

Just as in their previous win over Alamo Heights in last week's third-round playoff victory, the Panthers played a close game against Flour Bluff on Friday in leading the Hornets by a single point at halftime, 28-27. However, while the game against the Mules came down to the final play...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
High School Football PRO

San Antonio, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

San Antonio, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The William J Brennan High School football team will have a game with Westlake High School on December 03, 2022, 12:00:00.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

BASEBALL — TLU Baseball Releases Complete 2023 Schedule

SEGUIN, Texas — Texas Lutheran Baseball announced its full 2023 schedule on Thursday, featuring 21 home games at Katt-Isbel Field.The Bulldogs will open the season with a non-conference series against Pacific University (OR), a 2022 NCAA Tournament qualifier, Feb. 4-5, before participating in the CTX Classic hosted by Concordia University Feb. 11-12. The Bulldogs will face Pacific Lutheran and George Fox as part of the 2023 CTX Classic at Tornado Field in Austin, Texas.Texas Lutheran will host UT-Dallas (Feb. 17-18), another 2022 NCAA Tournament qualifier, and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (Feb. 18-19) before closing out the month of February with a mid-week road contest against Mary Hardin-Baylor (Feb. 28).
SEGUIN, TX
247Sports

UTSA Headed To The Cure Bowl

UTSA play their final game of the 2022 season in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 16 in Orlando, Florida, the school announced on Sunday. The Roadrunners accepted the invitation on Sunday as they gathered together for the first time since winning the Conference USA Championship on Friday night. “We’re excited,”...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Yulefest makes its return to the Seguin Coliseum

(Seguin) – Seguin might just be the place to be this weekend if you are looking to do all your shopping under one roof. The annual Yulefest Arts and Crafts Show returns this weekend to the Seguin Coliseum. The show, hosted by the Seguin Art League, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
SEGUIN, TX
allamericanatlas.com

17 Best Restaurants in San Antonio, Texas

Those visiting Texas will be pleased to know the best restaurants in San Antonio are here to please families and foodies alike. It’s no surprise that San Antonio has fantastic tex mex and bbq offerings, those in the know head to this eclectic city for the vast array of new and exciting restaurants and cuisines on offer.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San Antonio

If you are like me, you can't function in the morning without coffee. Lucky as a coffee lover, there are plenty of great places in San Antonio to choose from. Below are the eight highest-ranked coffee shops in San Antonio, according to ratings and reviews by Yelp users. The rankings take into account not only the star rating but the number of reviews.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIXS FM 108

Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio

If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Disgraced Former Texas Attorney’s Coliseum Style Mansion For Sale

One of the most distinctive homes in Texas is on the market due to a bankruptcy. Former attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit, sought Chapter 11 reorganization earlier this year amid lawsuits claiming his firm had bilked millions from clients according to the San Antonio News-Express. Due to the judgment, he's being forced to sell off his holdings including this 5,800-square-foot property, which climbs a wooded hillside overlooking Olmos Basin.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

