Russian oil cap begins, trying to pressure Putin on Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Western countries on Monday began imposing a $60-per-barrel price cap and ban on some types of Russian oil, part of new measures aimed at stepping up pressure against Moscow over its war on Ukraine. The European Union, along with Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and the United States agreed to the price cap on Friday. The move has prompted a rejection from Kremlin and also criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — whose government wants the cap to be half as high. ...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Ukraine news – live: Kyiv shows off blown-up hangar ‘turned into mass grave’ for Putin’s troops
The Ukrainian military has shared a video of a charred hangar full of destroyed Russian equipment at an undisclosed location, saying the site had effectively become a “mass grave” after it was blown up.The defence ministry said the incident should serve as a warning to other Russians who come to fight in Ukraine. In the video, Ukrainian soldiers are seen walking around the hangar housing a large number of blown-up military trucks and other vehicles. A line of wreaths, purportedly left by the fleeing Russians for their own killed soldiers, is shown outside.“Requiem for the Russians who turned into...
kitco.com
SBF is a ‘pawn' and ‘useful idiot' in an effort to take down the Crypto and DeFi industry - Mark Yusko
The clamor for regulation as well as the crypto liquidity and contagion problems following the collapse of FTX suggest that its Founder Sam Bankman-Fried was likely a “pawn” and “useful idiot,” according to Mark Yusko, CEO, Founder, and Chief Investment Officer at Morgan Creek Capital Management.
kitco.com
Brazil's Lula needs minimum $29 bln waiver from spending cap to meet campaign promises, says aide
BRASILIA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The transitional government of Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hopes to obtain Congress approval for a minimum 150 billion reais ($29 billion) waiver from the constitutional spending cap to meet campaign promises, congressman Reginaldo Lopes said on Friday. The amount represents a significant...
kitco.com
German exports fall more than expected as demand cools in Europe, U.S.
BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - German exports fell more than expected in October, as high inflation and supply chain snags hit demand in its key trading partners, further raising the spectre of recession for Europe's largest economy. Exports declined by 0.6% on the month, twice as much as analysts had...
kitco.com
Ukraine has begun developing its crypto regulation framework with the help of international consultants
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The goal of the meeting was to start the process of developing a draft law on amendments to...
kitco.com
US Reps say private companies could profit unfairly from Boston Fed CBDC
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Congressman Tom Emmer (MN-06), the Ranking Republican on the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, and...
kitco.com
Dollar jumps as wage growth spurs hawkish Fed bets
NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped on Friday after data showed that U.S. employers added more jobs than expected in November while average hourly earnings also increased, potentially giving the Federal Reserve more incentive to raise interest rates. Employers added 263,000 jobs in November, well above estimates...
kitco.com
Gold begins December zooming above key resistance at $1800
After ending an unprecedented seven-month losing streak by rising over 7% in November, gold began December with its largest one-day gain in two years. And since its triple bottom at $1620 in late October, Gold Futures on Thursday closed just $17 from where it began 2022 at $1833, outperforming the stock market by a wide margin this year.
kitco.com
Bankers aren't buying into India's ‘e-rupee' CBDC, and they doubt the public will either
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. During the pilot, Indian banks have been using the wCBDC for settlements with one another. Seven bankers were...
kitco.com
Indian rupee premiums close to bottoming, RBI key moving part -analysts
MUMBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The premiums on the Indian rupee are unlikely to fall much further, with current levels almost fully incorporating the U.S. and India interest rate differentials, analysts said. The USD/INR 1-year implied forward premium plunged almost 50 basis points (bps) in November to 1.88% – its...
kitco.com
Russia's Sberbank introduces Ethereum compatibility, MetaMask integration, coin issuance on its blockchain platform
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The updated Sberbank platform will be technologically compatible with Ethereum, the world's largest decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, which...
kitco.com
Wall Street bankers to see bonuses shrink as dealmaking sputters - Bloomberg Law
Dec 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks are weighing plans to slash bonuses this year, Bloomberg Law reported on Friday, as investment banking comes under pressure from choppy markets and a high interest-rate environment. Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) are considering cutting bonus pools by as...
kitco.com
HSBC resigns as LME member after exiting industrial metals
LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) has resigned its membership in the London Metal Exchange, the LME said on Friday, after the bank decided to close its industrial metals business two years ago. The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said in a notice that...
kitco.com
FTX bankruptcy Trustee calls for an independent probe into the exchanges collapse
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Trustee Andrew Vara submitted a motion to the court on Thursday, which highlighted that over the course of...
