Leader Telegram

Russian oil cap begins, trying to pressure Putin on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Western countries on Monday began imposing a $60-per-barrel price cap and ban on some types of Russian oil, part of new measures aimed at stepping up pressure against Moscow over its war on Ukraine. The European Union, along with Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and the United States agreed to the price cap on Friday. The move has prompted a rejection from Kremlin and also criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — whose government wants the cap to be half as high. ...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kyiv shows off blown-up hangar ‘turned into mass grave’ for Putin’s troops

The Ukrainian military has shared a video of a charred hangar full of destroyed Russian equipment at an undisclosed location, saying the site had effectively become a “mass grave” after it was blown up.The defence ministry said the incident should serve as a warning to other Russians who come to fight in Ukraine. In the video, Ukrainian soldiers are seen walking around the hangar housing a large number of blown-up military trucks and other vehicles. A line of wreaths, purportedly left by the fleeing Russians for their own killed soldiers, is shown outside.“Requiem for the Russians who turned into...
kitco.com

German exports fall more than expected as demand cools in Europe, U.S.

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - German exports fell more than expected in October, as high inflation and supply chain snags hit demand in its key trading partners, further raising the spectre of recession for Europe's largest economy. Exports declined by 0.6% on the month, twice as much as analysts had...
kitco.com

US Reps say private companies could profit unfairly from Boston Fed CBDC

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Congressman Tom Emmer (MN-06), the Ranking Republican on the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, and...
kitco.com

Dollar jumps as wage growth spurs hawkish Fed bets

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped on Friday after data showed that U.S. employers added more jobs than expected in November while average hourly earnings also increased, potentially giving the Federal Reserve more incentive to raise interest rates. Employers added 263,000 jobs in November, well above estimates...
kitco.com

Gold begins December zooming above key resistance at $1800

After ending an unprecedented seven-month losing streak by rising over 7% in November, gold began December with its largest one-day gain in two years. And since its triple bottom at $1620 in late October, Gold Futures on Thursday closed just $17 from where it began 2022 at $1833, outperforming the stock market by a wide margin this year.
kitco.com

Indian rupee premiums close to bottoming, RBI key moving part -analysts

MUMBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The premiums on the Indian rupee are unlikely to fall much further, with current levels almost fully incorporating the U.S. and India interest rate differentials, analysts said. The USD/INR 1-year implied forward premium plunged almost 50 basis points (bps) in November to 1.88% – its...
kitco.com

Wall Street bankers to see bonuses shrink as dealmaking sputters - Bloomberg Law

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks are weighing plans to slash bonuses this year, Bloomberg Law reported on Friday, as investment banking comes under pressure from choppy markets and a high interest-rate environment. Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) are considering cutting bonus pools by as...
kitco.com

HSBC resigns as LME member after exiting industrial metals

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) has resigned its membership in the London Metal Exchange, the LME said on Friday, after the bank decided to close its industrial metals business two years ago. The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said in a notice that...
kitco.com

FTX bankruptcy Trustee calls for an independent probe into the exchanges collapse

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Trustee Andrew Vara submitted a motion to the court on Thursday, which highlighted that over the course of...

